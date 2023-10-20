NFL News and Rumors

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife

Dan Girolamo
New Orleans Saints head coach Contract, Salary, Net Worth

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen is in his second season as head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Below, we explore Dennis Allen’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife.

Dennis Allen Contract And Salary

After spending six seasons as the defensive coordinator, Allen was promoted to head coach of the Saints on February 8, 2022

Allen succeeded Sean Payton, who retired following the 2021-2022 season.

Most first-time head coaches make anywhere from $2-$5 million. However, this is Allen’s second stint as a head coach. Therefore, he most likely makes at least $5 million.

Dennis Allen Net Worth

Allen’s estimated net worth is $10 million.

Allen’s net worth can be attributed to his time as a head coach with the Saints and Oakland Raiders. However, Allen has served as an NFL assistant coach since 2002.

Before his coaching career, Allen signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 1996. Yet, Allen was cut during training camp.

Dennis Allen Head Coaching Record

Dennis Allen Saints
Oct 15, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen reacts one the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into the Saints’ Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Allen holds an overall record of 18-41.

Allen went 7-10 with the Saints in his first season as head coach in 2022.

In 2012, the Oakland Raiders hired Allen as their next head coach. Allen went 8-28 in 36 games. In 2014, Allen was fired four games into his third season.

As an assistant, Allen is best known for his time as the defensive coordinator of the Saints (2015-2021). Allen was the secondary coach for the Saints during their Super Bowl-winning season in 2010.

Dennis Allen Wife

Dennis is married to Alisson Allen. Together, they have a son and a daughter.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

NFL News and Rumors Saints
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
