Former New England Patriots WR Danny Amendola Joins Las Vegas Raiders Coaching Staff

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: AFC Championship-Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots

It was barely a week ago when former New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola was having a beachfront reunion with teammates Julian Edelman, Tom Brady, and Rob Gronkowski.

Amendola will continue reuniting with Patriots teammates in a different capacity during the 2023 NFL season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Amendola has been hired by Las Vegas Raiders head coach (and former Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach) Josh McDaniels as the Raiders’ new coaching assistant/returners.

Soon fans will be able to call the Las Vegas Raiders the Las Vegas Patriots as the familiar faces that spent frozen winters at Gilette Stadium in Foxboro are moving west to the desert.

With the addition of Amendola, McDaniels now has four former Patriots employees or players on the Raiders roster including GM Dave Ziegler and quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer.

About Danny Amendola

37-year-old Danny Amendola last played in the NFL during the 2021 season with the Houston Texans.

He is a two-time Super Bowl Champion with the 2014 and 2016 Patriots teams.

An undrafted free agent in 2008, Amendola was first signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2008 on the practice squad.

Stints with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad (2008-2009) and the St. Louis Rams (2009-2012) followed.

Amendola was the 2009 NFL kickoff return yards leader with the Rams returning 66 kickoffs for 1,618 yards and 31 punts for 360 yards.

After five seasons in New England from 2013-2017, Amendola played for Miami, Detroit, and then Houston.

Las Vegas Raiders Must Improve In 2023

McDaniels is obviously surrounding himself with people he has worked and won with in the past.

He enters his second season as the Raiders’ head coach, and he needs to turn things around.

Despite having the NFL rushing leader Josh Jacobs, the Raiders finished a disappointing 6-11 in 2022.

With Garoppolo as the 2023 QB1, McDaniels who is known as an offensive mind has to get this team in contention in an AFC West division loaded with talent starting with the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs and extending to the retooling Denver Broncos with Coach Sean Payton and the Los Angeles Chargers led by QB1 Justin Herbert.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
