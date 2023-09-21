Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday Night Football when the New York Giants (1-1) play the San Francisco 49ers (2-0). The game will air on Prime Video. Find out how to watch the Giants vs. 49ers on Thursday Night Football with a free live stream.

The Giants saved their season in Week 2 with a come-from-behind victory against the Arizona Cardinals. The Giants were down 20-0 before Daniel Jones and the Giants’ offense scored 31 points in the second half to win 31-28.

The 49ers continued their winning ways against the Los Angeles Rams with a 30-23 victory. 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey led the way with 116 yards rushing and one touchdown.

Keep reading to find out how to watch tonight’s game.

How to Watch Giants Vs. 49ers On TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Game: Giants vs. 49ers

📅 Date : Thursday – Sept. 21, 2023

: Thursday – Sept. 21, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, California

: Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, California 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video

Prime Video 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Giants Vs. 49ers On TNF With A Free Live Stream

Thursday Night Football will air on Prime Video. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET, with Al Michael, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung providing commentary. Watch through a connected device or stream online on Amazon. TNF Tonight will start the night at 7 p.m. ET.

NFL+ subscribers can watch the Giants vs. 49ers on their phones or tablets. Plus, New York and San Francisco market residents can watch the game on over-the-air TV stations.

Giants vs. 49ers: TNF Preview

On a short week, the Giants will have the difficult task of slowing down the 49ers, who are averaging over 30 points per game in 2023.

To make matters worse, the Giants will be missing two of their most important offensive players in RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) and LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring). LG Ben Bredeson (concussion) and OLB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) will also miss Thursday’s game.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has shown no shoulder issues through the first two games. Purdy has thrown for 426 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions in two games.

