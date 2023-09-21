NFL News and Rumors

Giants Vs. 49ers: How To Watch NFL Thursday Night Football With A Free Live Stream

Dan Girolamo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy

Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday Night Football when the New York Giants (1-1) play the San Francisco 49ers (2-0). The game will air on Prime Video. Find out how to watch the Giants vs. 49ers on Thursday Night Football with a free live stream. 

The Giants saved their season in Week 2 with a come-from-behind victory against the Arizona Cardinals. The Giants were down 20-0 before Daniel Jones and the Giants’ offense scored 31 points in the second half to win 31-28.

The 49ers continued their winning ways against the Los Angeles Rams with a 30-23 victory. 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey led the way with 116 yards rushing and one touchdown.

Keep reading to find out how to watch tonight’s game.

How to Watch Giants Vs. 49ers On TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Giants vs. 49ers
  • 📅 Date: Thursday – Sept. 21, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, California
  • 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Giants Vs. 49ers On TNF With A Free Live Stream

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass as he receives help from his offensive line. Sunday, September 10, 2023

Thursday Night Football will air on Prime Video. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET, with Al Michael, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung providing commentary. Watch through a connected device or stream online on AmazonTNF Tonight will start the night at 7 p.m. ET.

NFL+ subscribers can watch the Giants vs. 49ers on their phones or tablets. Plus, New York and San Francisco market residents can watch the game on over-the-air TV stations.

There are more ways to watch the game, including a free stream on BetOnline. The online sportsbook provides customers a free TNF stream after placing a bet.

New customers who sign up for BetOnline receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit. Use promo code BET1000 and get your 50% Bonus. Once you place a bet on the game, you will be able to stream the Giants vs. 49ers.

How To Watch Giants Vs. 49ers With BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on Giants vs. 49ers
  5. Stream Giants vs. 49ers for free

Giants vs. 49ers: TNF Preview

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel
Jan 14, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs after a catch in the first quarter during a wild card game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

On a short week, the Giants will have the difficult task of slowing down the 49ers, who are averaging over 30 points per game in 2023.

To make matters worse, the Giants will be missing two of their most important offensive players in RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) and LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring). LG Ben Bredeson (concussion) and OLB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) will also miss Thursday’s game.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has shown no shoulder issues through the first two games. Purdy has thrown for 426 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions in two games.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet New York Giants San Francisco 49ers Play
Moneyline +450 -570 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +10 (-105) -10 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43.5 (-113) Under 43.5 (-107) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

49ers Giants NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
