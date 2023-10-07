NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch Cowboys vs. 49ers on Sunday Night Football | Free SNF Live Stream

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
4 min read
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy

Sunday Night Football in Week 5 will be in Santa Clara as the San Francisco 49ers (4-0) face off against the Dallas Cowboys (3-1). Find out how to watch the Week 5 game between the Cowboys and 49ers on Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

Cowboys vs. 49ers has “Game of the Year” potential. It’s a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round game, where the 49ers defeated the Cowboys by a score of 19-12.

The previous postseason, the 49ers went into Jerryworld and beat the Cowboys 23-17.

Keep reading to see how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 5: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Cowboys vs. 49ers
  • 📅 Date: Sunday – Oct. 8, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, California
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Cowboys vs. 49ers With A Free Live Stream

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates his sack against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Set. 24, 2023.

Kickoff for the Cowboys vs. 49ers is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, will air Sunday Night Football. Peacock has two paid subscription plans: Premium and Premium Plus. Peacock Premium (with ads) costs $6/month, and Peacock Premium Plus (no ads, limited exclusions) costs $12/month.

Live-streaming TV services, like YouTube TV and FuboTV, include NBC in their packages. Additionally, new customers can sign up for free trials of YouTube TV and Fubo TV.

There is another way to watch Cowboys vs. 49ers involving BetOnline, a sportsbook that provides free live streams of games after placing a bet. New customers can receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit. Use promo code BET1000 and get your 50% Bonus.

Below, you’ll find information on how to sign up for BetOnline and watch games for free.

How To Watch Cowboys vs. 49ers Through BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on Cowboys vs. 49ers
  5. Stream Cowboys vs. 49ers for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Bet Sunday Night Football at BetOnline

Sunday Night Football – Cowboys vs. 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey
Sep 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) takes the ball down the sideline past Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller (4) for a first down at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Which team is favored to win on Sunday Night Football? On BetOnline, the 49ers are 3.5 favorites.

The 49ers have looked like the best team in the NFL. San Francisco has scored at least 30 points per game, and the defense has held opponents under 16 points in three of four games.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Dallas Cowboys San Francisco 49ers Play
Moneyline +155 -175 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3.5 (-115) -3.5 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 45 (-110) Under 45 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

49ers Cowboys NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

