The “Game of the Week” will be on Sunday Night Football as the Miami Dolphins (5-1) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1). Find out how to watch the Week 7 game between the Dolphins and Eagles with a free live stream.

The Dolphins take their number-one offense to Philadelphia to play the Eagles, who lost their first game in Week 6.

Keep reading to see how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 7: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Game: Dolphins vs. Eagles

📅 Date : Sunday – Oct. 22, 2023

: Sunday – Oct. 22, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

: Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 📺 TV Channel: NBC

NBC 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Dolphins vs. Eagles With A Free Live Stream

Kickoff between the Dolphins and the Eagles is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Football Night in America will preview the game and run through the highlights of earlier games starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Sunday Night Football on NBC will also simulcast on Peacock. There are two subscription plans: Peacock Premium (ad-supported) at $6/month and Peacock Premium Plus (no ads, limited exclusions) costs $12/month.

If you cut the cord, streaming television series like YouTube TV and FuboTV offer NBC at a better price than a cable subscription. New customers can sign up for a free trial.

Sunday Night Football – Dolphins vs. Eagles

Which team is favored to win this clash of 5-1 teams? The Eagles are 2.6-point favorites, according to BetOnline.

Unfortunately for Miami fans, they don’t win often as road underdogs, going 2-10 SU in their last 12 games in this spot.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

