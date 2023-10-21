The “Game of the Week” will be on Sunday Night Football as the Miami Dolphins (5-1) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1). Find out how to watch the Week 7 game between the Dolphins and Eagles with a free live stream.
The Dolphins take their number-one offense to Philadelphia to play the Eagles, who lost their first game in Week 6.
Keep reading to see how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.
How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 7: Date, Time, & TV Channel
- 🏈 Game: Dolphins vs. Eagles
- 📅 Date: Sunday – Oct. 22, 2023
- 🕗 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Location: Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- 📺 TV Channel: NBC
- 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Dolphins vs. Eagles With A Free Live Stream
Kickoff between the Dolphins and the Eagles is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Football Night in America will preview the game and run through the highlights of earlier games starting at 7 p.m. ET.
Sunday Night Football on NBC will also simulcast on Peacock. There are two subscription plans: Peacock Premium (ad-supported) at $6/month and Peacock Premium Plus (no ads, limited exclusions) costs $12/month.
If you cut the cord, streaming television series like YouTube TV and FuboTV offer NBC at a better price than a cable subscription. New customers can sign up for a free trial.
Football fans can watch the Dolphins vs. Eagles with BetOnline. The online sportsbook provides free live streams of games after placing a bet.
New customers can receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit. Use promo code BET1000 and get your 50% Bonus.
Below, you’ll find information on how to sign up for BetOnline and watch games for free.
How To Watch Dolphins vs. Eagles Through BetOnline
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
- Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
- Place a bet on the Dolphins vs. Eagles
- Stream Dolphins vs. Eagles for free
Click here for terms and conditions.
Sunday Night Football – Dolphins vs. Eagles
Which team is favored to win this clash of 5-1 teams? The Eagles are 2.6-point favorites, according to BetOnline.
Unfortunately for Miami fans, they don’t win often as road underdogs, going 2-10 SU in their last 12 games in this spot.
View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.
|Bet
|Miami Dolphins
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Play
|Moneyline
|+130
|-150
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-102)
|-2.5 (-118)
|Total Points
|Over 51.5 (-110)
|Under 51.5 (-110)
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.
