How to Watch Dolphins vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football | Free SNF Live Stream

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

The “Game of the Week” will be on Sunday Night Football as the Miami Dolphins (5-1) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1). Find out how to watch the Week 7 game between the Dolphins and Eagles with a free live stream. 

The Dolphins take their number-one offense to Philadelphia to play the Eagles, who lost their first game in Week 6.

Keep reading to see how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 7: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift
Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift (0) prepares during the warm-up period before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
  • 🏈 Game: Dolphins vs. Eagles
  • 📅 Date: Sunday – Oct. 22, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Dolphins vs. Eagles With A Free Live Stream

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill
Oct 15, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts while taking on the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff between the Dolphins and the Eagles is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Football Night in America will preview the game and run through the highlights of earlier games starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Sunday Night Football on NBC will also simulcast on Peacock. There are two subscription plans: Peacock Premium (ad-supported) at $6/month and Peacock Premium Plus (no ads, limited exclusions) costs $12/month.

If you cut the cord, streaming television series like YouTube TV and FuboTV offer NBC at a better price than a cable subscription. New customers can sign up for a free trial.

Football fans can watch the Dolphins vs. Eagles with BetOnline. The online sportsbook provides free live streams of games after placing a bet.

New customers can receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit. Use promo code BET1000 and get your 50% Bonus.

Below, you’ll find information on how to sign up for BetOnline and watch games for free.

How To Watch Dolphins vs. Eagles Through BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on the Dolphins vs. Eagles
  5. Stream Dolphins vs. Eagles for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Bet Sunday Night Football at BetOnline

Sunday Night Football – Dolphins vs. Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) escapes pocket pressure
Oct 15, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) escapes pocket pressure by New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) and linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Which team is favored to win this clash of 5-1 teams? The Eagles are 2.6-point favorites, according to BetOnline.

Unfortunately for Miami fans, they don’t win often as road underdogs, going 2-10 SU in their last 12 games in this spot.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Play
Moneyline +130 -150 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (-102) -2.5 (-118) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 51.5 (-110) Under 51.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Dolphins Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
