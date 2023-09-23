NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 3 Doubleheader | Free MNF Live Stream

Dan Girolamo
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

For the second week in a row, there will be a Monday Night Football doubleheader. The first game will pit the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0). Game 2 will see the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) face the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2). Find out how to watch the Week 3 Monday Night Football doubleheader with a free live stream. 

The Eagles continued their winning ways in Week 2 after defeating the Vikings on Thursday Night Football. Philly has won 16 of their last 19 regular season game. The Eagles head to Florida to take on Baker Mayfield and the undefeated Buccaneers.

In the second game, the Bengals will most likely be without star quarterback Joe Burrow, who is dealing with a calf injury. On the other sideline is Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is fourth in passing yards (641).

Keep reading to see how to watch the Week 3 Monday Night Football doubleheader with a free live stream.

How To Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 3: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Game 1

  • 🏈 Game: Eagles vs. Buccaneers 
  • 📅 Date: Monday – September 25, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, Florida
  • 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+
  • 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

Game 2

  • 🏈 Game: Rams vs. Bengals
  • 📅 Date: Monday – September 25, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Paycor Stadium – Cincinnati, Ohio
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2
  • 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

How to Watch Monday Night Football With A Free Live Stream

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield
Sep 10, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) leaves the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Game 1 between the Eagles and Bucs will start at 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on ABC with a simulcast on ESPN+. At 8:15 p.m. ET, the Rams and Bengals will play on ESPN with a simulcast on ESPN2.

Monday Night Countdown starts at 5 p.m. ET and will preview both games.

Streaming TV services, like YouTube TV and FuboTV, allow cord-cutters to watch ABC and ESPN without a cable box.

Jazz Sports, an online sportsbook, allows users to watch free live streams of the NFL after placing a bet.

Jazz Sports is running a special promotion where new customers can receive a 125% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever Jazz Sports deposit.

Below, find information on how to sign up for Jazz Sports and watch games for free.

How To Watch Monday Night Football Through Jazz Sports

  1. Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $50.
  3. Place a bet on a Monday Night Football game
  4. Stream Monday Night Football for free
Bet Monday Night Football at Jazz Sports

Monday Night Football – Eagles Vs. Bucs / Rams Bengals Odds

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands the ball to running back Kenneth Gainwell
Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands the ball to running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

On Jazz Sports, the Eagles are favored by 4.5 points, and the Bengals are favored by 2.5 points.

View the odds for the games via Jazz Sports below.

Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

Bet Philadelphia Eagles Tampa Bay Buccaneers Play
Moneyline -220 +185 Jazz Sports
Point Spread -4.5 (-110) +4.5 (-110) Jazz Sports
Total Points Over 45 (-110) Under 45 (-110) Jazz Sports

Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)

Bet Los Angeles Rams Cincinnati Bengals Play
Moneyline +125 -145 Jazz Sports
Point Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110) Jazz Sports
Total Points Over 43.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110) Jazz Sports

*Odds courtesy of Jazz Sports. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

