For the second week in a row, there will be a Monday Night Football doubleheader. The first game will pit the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0). Game 2 will see the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) face the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2). Find out how to watch the Week 3 Monday Night Football doubleheader with a free live stream.
The Eagles continued their winning ways in Week 2 after defeating the Vikings on Thursday Night Football. Philly has won 16 of their last 19 regular season game. The Eagles head to Florida to take on Baker Mayfield and the undefeated Buccaneers.
In the second game, the Bengals will most likely be without star quarterback Joe Burrow, who is dealing with a calf injury. On the other sideline is Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is fourth in passing yards (641).
Keep reading to see how to watch the Week 3 Monday Night Football doubleheader with a free live stream.
How To Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 3: Date, Time, & TV Channel
Bengals are listing Joe Burrow as questionable for Monday night’s game versus the Rams due to his calf injury.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2023
Game 1
- 🏈 Game: Eagles vs. Buccaneers
- 📅 Date: Monday – September 25, 2023
- 🕗 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Location: Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, Florida
- 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+
- 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
Game 2
- 🏈 Game: Rams vs. Bengals
- 📅 Date: Monday – September 25, 2023
- 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Location: Paycor Stadium – Cincinnati, Ohio
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2
- 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
How to Watch Monday Night Football With A Free Live Stream
Game 1 between the Eagles and Bucs will start at 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on ABC with a simulcast on ESPN+. At 8:15 p.m. ET, the Rams and Bengals will play on ESPN with a simulcast on ESPN2.
Monday Night Countdown starts at 5 p.m. ET and will preview both games.
Streaming TV services, like YouTube TV and FuboTV, allow cord-cutters to watch ABC and ESPN without a cable box.
Jazz Sports, an online sportsbook, allows users to watch free live streams of the NFL after placing a bet.
Jazz Sports is running a special promotion where new customers can receive a 125% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever Jazz Sports deposit.
Below, find information on how to sign up for Jazz Sports and watch games for free.
How To Watch Monday Night Football Through Jazz Sports
- Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports
- Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $50.
- Place a bet on a Monday Night Football game
- Stream Monday Night Football for free
Monday Night Football – Eagles Vs. Bucs / Rams Bengals Odds
On Jazz Sports, the Eagles are favored by 4.5 points, and the Bengals are favored by 2.5 points.
View the odds for the games via Jazz Sports below.
Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)
|Bet
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-220
|+185
|Jazz Sports
|Point Spread
|-4.5 (-110)
|+4.5 (-110)
|Jazz Sports
|Total Points
|Over 45 (-110)
|Under 45 (-110)
|Jazz Sports
Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)
|Bet
|Los Angeles Rams
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Play
|Moneyline
|+125
|-145
|Jazz Sports
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (-110)
|-2.5 (-110)
|Jazz Sports
|Total Points
|Over 43.5 (-110)
|Under 43.5 (-110)
|Jazz Sports
*Odds courtesy of Jazz Sports. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.
