NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 3 | Free SNF Live Stream

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

Sunday Night Football heads to “Sin City” in Week 3 as the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) travel to Nevada to take on the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1). Find out how to watch the Week 3 game between the Steelers and Raiders on NFL Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

The Steelers needed two defensive touchdowns to defeat the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football by a score of 26-22. The Steelers offense has been nonexistent, averaging the second-fewest yards in the NFL (247.0 yards).

After defeating the Broncos in Week 1, the Raiders ran into an angry Bills team in Week 2 and lost 38-10.

The Steelers and Raiders will meet under the bright lights in Las Vegas. Keep reading to see how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 3: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt
Sep 18, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) heads into the endzone for a touchdown after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. The score put the Steelers ahead as they won 26-22. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
  • 🏈 Game: Steelers vs. Raiders
  • 📅 Date: Sunday – Sept. 24, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium – Paradise, Nevada
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Steelers Vs. Raiders With A Free Live Stream

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams
Jul 31, 2023; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday Night Football will air on NBC. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

NBC’s streaming serve, Peacock, will simulcast the game between the Steelers and Raiders. Peacock has two subscription plans: Premium and Premium Plus. Peacock Premium (with ads) costs $6/month, and Peacock Premium Plus (no ads, limited exclusions) costs $12/month.

Streaming TV services, YouTube TV and FuboTV, allow cord-cutters to watch channels such as NBC without needing a cable box. Both services have free trials available for new customers.

If you’re interested in betting on the game, BetOnline provides free live streams after placing a bet. Customers can place their bets and watch the game in one place with BetOnline.

New customers can receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit. Use promo code BET1000 and get your 50% Bonus.

Below, you’ll find information on how to sign up for BetOnline and watch games for free.

How To Watch Steelers Vs. Ravens Through BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on Steelers vs. Raiders
  5. Stream Steelers vs. Raiders for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Bet Sunday Night Football at BetOnline

Sunday Night Football – Steelers Vs. Raiders Odds

Kenny Pickett
Sep 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) looks to throw the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Which team is favored to win on Sunday night? On BetOnline, the Raiders are 2.5-point favorites.

Expect a low-scoring affair, as both offenses are two of the seven lowest-scoring teams in the NFL.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Pittsburgh Steelers Las Vegas Raiders Play
Moneyline +130 -150 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (+100) -2.5 (-120) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43 (-105) Under 43 (-115) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Raiders Steelers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Nick Chubb

Fans From Nick Chubb’s High School And College Days Hope He Feels Their Love And Support

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Joe Burrow Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets
What Does The Flurry Of QB Activity In Cincinnati Mean?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Notre Dame vs Ohio State Are The Most Expensive Tickets In College Football
Notre Dame vs Ohio State Are The Most Expensive Tickets In College Football
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Al Michaels Earned More For Announcing Thursday Night Football Than Brock Purdy’s 2023 NFL Salary
Al Michaels Earned More For Announcing Thursday Night Football Than Brock Purdy’s 2023 NFL Salary
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
BioSteel Sports Drink Declares Bankruptcy: NHL Set To Lose $8.7M, Andrew Wiggins Out $658k
BioSteel Sports Drink Declares Bankruptcy: NHL Set To Lose $8.7M, Andrew Wiggins Out $658k
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
Panthers Notebook: Coach Frank Reich Displays Confidence With New Starter Andy Dalton; Jake Luton Named No. 2 With Injured Bryce Young Out ‘1-2 Weeks’
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson
NFL Week 3 SGP & Parlay Picks: +1462 Odds Among Our Best Parlay Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  19h
More News
Arrow to top