How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 3 | Free SNF Live Stream

Sunday Night Football heads to “Sin City” in Week 3 as the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) travel to Nevada to take on the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1). Find out how to watch the Week 3 game between the Steelers and Raiders on NFL Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

The Steelers needed two defensive touchdowns to defeat the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football by a score of 26-22. The Steelers offense has been nonexistent, averaging the second-fewest yards in the NFL (247.0 yards).

After defeating the Broncos in Week 1, the Raiders ran into an angry Bills team in Week 2 and lost 38-10.

The Steelers and Raiders will meet under the bright lights in Las Vegas. Keep reading to see how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 3: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Game: Steelers vs. Raiders

📅 Date : Sunday – Sept. 24, 2023

: Sunday – Sept. 24, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Allegiant Stadium – Paradise, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium – Paradise, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: NBC

NBC 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Steelers Vs. Raiders With A Free Live Stream

Sunday Night Football will air on NBC. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

NBC’s streaming serve, Peacock, will simulcast the game between the Steelers and Raiders. Peacock has two subscription plans: Premium and Premium Plus. Peacock Premium (with ads) costs $6/month, and Peacock Premium Plus (no ads, limited exclusions) costs $12/month.

Streaming TV services, YouTube TV and FuboTV, allow cord-cutters to watch channels such as NBC without needing a cable box. Both services have free trials available for new customers.

If you’re interested in betting on the game, BetOnline provides free live streams after placing a bet. Customers can place their bets and watch the game in one place with BetOnline.

New customers can receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit. Use promo code BET1000 and get your 50% Bonus.

Below, you’ll find information on how to sign up for BetOnline and watch games for free.

How To Watch Steelers Vs. Ravens Through BetOnline

Sunday Night Football – Steelers Vs. Raiders Odds

Which team is favored to win on Sunday night? On BetOnline, the Raiders are 2.5-point favorites.

Expect a low-scoring affair, as both offenses are two of the seven lowest-scoring teams in the NFL.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

