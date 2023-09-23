How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 3 | Free SNF Live Stream

Sunday Night Football heads to “Sin City” in Week 3 as the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) travel to Nevada to take on the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1). Find out how to watch the Week 3 game between the Steelers and Raiders on NFL Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.
The Steelers needed two defensive touchdowns to defeat the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football by a score of 26-22. The Steelers offense has been nonexistent, averaging the second-fewest yards in the NFL (247.0 yards).
After defeating the Broncos in Week 1, the Raiders ran into an angry Bills team in Week 2 and lost 38-10.
The Steelers and Raiders will meet under the bright lights in Las Vegas. Keep reading to see how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.
How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 3: Date, Time, & TV Channel
- 🏈 Game: Steelers vs. Raiders
- 📅 Date: Sunday – Sept. 24, 2023
- 🕗 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium – Paradise, Nevada
- 📺 TV Channel: NBC
- 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Steelers Vs. Raiders With A Free Live Stream
Sunday Night Football will air on NBC. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.
NBC’s streaming serve, Peacock, will simulcast the game between the Steelers and Raiders. Peacock has two subscription plans: Premium and Premium Plus. Peacock Premium (with ads) costs $6/month, and Peacock Premium Plus (no ads, limited exclusions) costs $12/month.
Streaming TV services, YouTube TV and FuboTV, allow cord-cutters to watch channels such as NBC without needing a cable box. Both services have free trials available for new customers.
BetOnline provides free live streams after placing a bet.
New customers can receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit.
Below, you’ll find information on how to sign up for BetOnline and watch games for free.
How To Watch Steelers Vs. Raiders
Sunday Night Football – Steelers Vs. Raiders Odds
Which team is favored to win on Sunday night? On BetOnline, the Raiders are 2.5-point favorites.
Expect a low-scoring affair, as both offenses are two of the seven lowest-scoring teams in the NFL.
View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.
|Bet
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Play
|Moneyline
|+130
|-150
|Point Spread
|+2.5 (+100)
|-2.5 (-120)
|Total Points
|Over 43 (-105)
|Under 43 (-115)
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.
