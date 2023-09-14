Week 2 marks the return of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. Tonight’s game features the Minnesota Vikings traveling to Lincoln Financial Field to play the Philadelphia Eagles. Find out how to watch Vikings vs. Eagles on Thursday Night Football with a free live stream.
The Vikings (0-1) are coming off a close 20-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Meanwhile, Philadelphia (1-0) had to make one last defensive stand to hold on for a 25-20 victory over the New England Patriots.
Keep reading to find out how to watch tonight’s game.
How to Watch Vikings Vs. Eagles On TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel
We got next.
🏈: @vikings vs. @eagles | #TNFonPrime
⏰: Thursday, 7 PM ET, only on @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/3O5Y4LwRHs
— NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 12, 2023
- 🏈 Game: Vikings vs. Eagles
- 📅 Date: Thursday – Sept. 14, 2023
- 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Location: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video
- 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
How to Watch Vikings Vs. Eagles On TNF With A Free Live Stream
The game between the Vikings and Eagles will air on Prime Video. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET, with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit in the booth and Kaylee Hartung on the sidelines. Watch through a connected device or stream online on Amazon.
Prime Video’s coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with TNF Tonight.
If you live in the Minneapolis or Philadelphia markets, then over-the-air TV stations will broadcast the game. Additionally, NFL+ subscribers can watch Thursday Night Football on their phones or tablets.
If you want to watch the game for free, BetOnline provides users with streams of NFL games after placing a bet.
New customers can sign up for BetOnline, place a bet, and stream Vikings vs. Eagles. Below, you’ll find information on how to sign up for BetOnline.
How To Watch Vikings Vs. Eagles Through BetOnline
- Click here to sign up for BetOnline
- Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
- Place a bet on Vikings vs. Eagles
- Stream Vikings vs. Eagles for free
Vikings Vs. Eagles: Week 1 Preview
The Eagles will be playing tonight’s game without multiple members of their secondary, as cornerback James Bradberry (concussion) and safety Reed Blakenship (ribs) have been ruled out. Running back Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) will also miss tonight’s game.
With a depleted secondary, look for Kirk Cousins and the Vikings’ offense to pass the ball all night.
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson looked unstoppable in Week 1 after a nine-catch, 150-yard performance. Rookie wideout Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson should also have big roles in the passing game.
However, the Vikings will be without center Garret Bradbury (back), who has been ruled out. That doesn’t bode well for an Eagles defensive line that led the league in sacks a season ago.
The Eagles have owned the head-to-head matchup over the Vikings, winning 11 of the last 16 games played against each other.
View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.
|Bet
|Minnesota Vikings
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Play
|Moneyline
|+220
|-260
|Point Spread
|+5.5 (-110)
|-5.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 49.5 (-110)
|Under 49.5 (-110)
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.
