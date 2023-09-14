NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch Vikings Vs. Eagles On NFL Thursday Night Football With A Free Live Stream

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands the ball to running back Kenneth Gainwell

Week 2 marks the return of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. Tonight’s game features the Minnesota Vikings traveling to Lincoln Financial Field to play the Philadelphia Eagles. Find out how to watch Vikings vs. Eagles on Thursday Night Football with a free live stream. 

The Vikings (0-1) are coming off a close 20-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Meanwhile, Philadelphia (1-0) had to make one last defensive stand to hold on for a 25-20 victory over the New England Patriots.

Keep reading to find out how to watch tonight’s game.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
125% Bonus Up to $1000 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

How to Watch Vikings Vs. Eagles On TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Vikings vs. Eagles
  • 📅 Date: Thursday – Sept. 14, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Vikings Vs. Eagles On TNF With A Free Live Stream

Devonta Smith of the Eagles in the NFC Championship.
Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The game between the Vikings and Eagles will air on Prime Video. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET, with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit in the booth and Kaylee Hartung on the sidelines. Watch through a connected device or stream online on Amazon.

Prime Video’s coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with TNF Tonight.

If you live in the Minneapolis or Philadelphia markets, then over-the-air TV stations will broadcast the game. Additionally, NFL+ subscribers can watch Thursday Night Football on their phones or tablets.

If you want to watch the game for free, BetOnline provides users with streams of NFL games after placing a bet.

New customers can sign up for BetOnline, place a bet, and stream Vikings vs. Eagles. Below, you’ll find information on how to sign up for BetOnline.

How To Watch Vikings Vs. Eagles Through BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Place a bet on Vikings vs. Eagles
  4. Stream Vikings vs. Eagles for free

Vikings Vs. Eagles: Week 1 Preview

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
Aug 26, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) leaves the field before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles will be playing tonight’s game without multiple members of their secondary, as cornerback James Bradberry (concussion) and safety Reed Blakenship (ribs) have been ruled out. Running back Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) will also miss tonight’s game.

With a depleted secondary, look for Kirk Cousins and the Vikings’ offense to pass the ball all night.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson looked unstoppable in Week 1 after a nine-catch, 150-yard performance. Rookie wideout Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson should also have big roles in the passing game.

However, the Vikings will be without center Garret Bradbury (back), who has been ruled out. That doesn’t bode well for an Eagles defensive line that led the league in sacks a season ago.

The Eagles have owned the head-to-head matchup over the Vikings, winning 11 of the last 16 games played against each other.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Minnesota Vikings Philadelphia Eagles Play
Moneyline +220 -260 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 49.5 (-110) Under 49.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Eagles NFL News and Rumors Vikings
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Inside Lionel Messi’s Newly Purchased $10.8 Million South Florida Home

Inside Lionel Messi’s Newly Purchased $10.8 Million South Florida Home

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
Inside the NY Jets $60M Insurance Policy To Protect Against An Aaron Rodgers Injury
Inside the NY Jets $60M Insurance Policy To Protect Against An Aaron Rodgers Injury
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs
Video: Bills Reporter Gets Caught Badmouthing Stefon Diggs
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
Thursday Night Football Vikings Vs. Eagles Player Props: Justin Jefferson Among Best TNF Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
NY Jets Next QB Odds: Nick Foles Favorite To Replace Aaron Rodgers After Injury
Aaron Rodgers Speaks Out For The First Time On Instagram Since Suffering Season-Ending Injury
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins
Vikings Vs. Eagles: NFL Thursday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
Stetson Bennett
Los Angeles Rams Put Quarterback Stetson Bennett On Reserve/Non-Football Injury List
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  16h
More News
Arrow to top