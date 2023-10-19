Thursday Night Football in Week 7 will be in the Big Easy as the New Orleans Saints (3-3) host the Jacksonville Jaguars. After examining the betting market, we like two props for the Jaguars vs. Saints on Thursday Night Football.

Jaguars vs. Saints: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

Alvin Kamara Over 32.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Alvin Kamara’s face when Jameis is talking to him 😂

pic.twitter.com/IREhtVqtl7 — PFF (@PFF) October 15, 2023

Alvin Kamara plays running back for the Saints, but New Orleans has treated him like a wide receiver since returning from suspension. Kamara has 23 receptions on 25 targets for 86 yards in three games. Kamara’s receiving total is 32.5 yards, a mark he’s surpassed in two of three games.

The Jaguars rank third against the run (75.3 yards per game). However, their kryptonite has been guarding running backs in the passing game. Running backs are averaging 40.5 yards receiving against the Jaguars, the eighth most in the NFL. Kamara should be the focal point tonight in the passing game.

Chris Olave Over 64.5 Receiving Yards (-118)

Chris Olave •10 targets

•20% target share

•7-96

•13.1 points Olave saw 10+ targets for the first time since Week 3 It was nice to see Derek Carr throwing downfield again

pic.twitter.com/mlvqiW0SdQ — Chris O'Brien (@17gamepace) October 16, 2023

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has quickly become Derek Carr’s favorite target. Olave leads the Saints in catches (32), yards (414), and targets (53).

Olave’s receiving yards total is 64.5, a mark he’s cleared in four of six games.

No. 1 receivers have had success against the Jaguars all season. Indianapolis’ Michael Pittman, Houston’s Tank Dell, and Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs all had at least 97 yards. Even Kansas City’s Skyy Moore registered 70 receiving yards. As long as Carr stays in the game, he will find Olave all night.

