Jaguars vs. Saints: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

Dan Girolamo
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara

Thursday Night Football in Week 7 will be in the Big Easy as the New Orleans Saints (3-3) host the Jacksonville Jaguars. After examining the betting market, we like two props for the Jaguars vs. Saints on Thursday Night Football.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Alvin Kamara Over 32.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Alvin Kamara plays running back for the Saints, but New Orleans has treated him like a wide receiver since returning from suspension. Kamara has 23 receptions on 25 targets for 86 yards in three games. Kamara’s receiving total is 32.5 yards, a mark he’s surpassed in two of three games.

The Jaguars rank third against the run (75.3 yards per game). However, their kryptonite has been guarding running backs in the passing game. Running backs are averaging 40.5 yards receiving against the Jaguars, the eighth most in the NFL. Kamara should be the focal point tonight in the passing game.

Bet on Alvin Kamara Over 32.5 Receiving Yards (-114) at BetOnline

Chris Olave Over 64.5 Receiving Yards (-118)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has quickly become Derek Carr’s favorite target. Olave leads the Saints in catches (32), yards (414), and targets (53).

Olave’s receiving yards total is 64.5, a mark he’s cleared in four of six games.

No. 1 receivers have had success against the Jaguars all season. Indianapolis’ Michael Pittman, Houston’s Tank Dell, and Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs all had at least 97 yards. Even Kansas City’s Skyy Moore registered 70 receiving yards. As long as Carr stays in the game, he will find Olave all night.

Bet on Chris Olave Over 64.5 Receiving Yards (-118) at BetOnline

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
