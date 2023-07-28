NFL News and Rumors

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Mike McDaniel

Last year, Mike McDaniel led the Miami Dolphins to the playoffs in his first season as head coach. Expectations are high for 2023 as the Dolphins will attempt to make back-to-back playoff appearances since 2000-2001. Below, we explore Mike McDaniel’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife. 

Mike McDaniel Contract And Salary

On February 6, 2022, Mike McDaniel was named the 14th head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

McDaniel signed a four-year contract. Salary details were not disclosed at the time of the signing.

However, McDaniels is rumored to be making $3.5 million annually. Most first-time head coaches make between $2 million and $5 million.

Mike McDaniel Net Worth

McDaniel, 40, has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

After graduating from Yale, McDaniel was hired as a coaching intern for the Denver Broncos under Mike Shanahan.

McDaniel has worked in the NFL for almost 20 years.

Mike McDaniel Head Coaching Record

In McDaniel’s first and only season as a head coach, the Dolphins went 9-8, securing the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. It was Miami’s first playoff berth since 2016.

In the Wild Card Round against the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins started Skylar Thompson at quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa out with a head injury. Despite falling behind 17-0, the Dolphins fought back to take the lead 24–20. Ultimately, the Bills held on to win 34-31.

Before Miami, McDaniel worked for the San Francisco 49ers under Kyle Shanahan. McDaniel was the run game coordinator (2017–2020) and offensive coordinator (2021).

McDaniel also served as an assistant with the Atlanta Falcons (2015-2016), Cleveland Browns (2014), Washington Redskins (2011-2013), California Redwoods / Sacramento Mountain Lions (2009–2010), and Houston Texans (2006-2008).

Mike McDaniel Wife

McDaniel married Katie Anne Hemstalk in 2014.

Together, they have one daughter.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Dolphins NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
New York Giants former head coach Tom Coughlin and quarterback Eli Manning

Tom Coughlin, Mike Shanahan Among Semifinalists For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields
2023 NFC Win Totals: Odds, Expert Picks, And Predictions
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Jalen Ramsey
Report: Miami Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey’s Knee Injury Requires Surgery
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley On Signing With Giants: ‘I Had An Epiphany’
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Joe Burrow Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Carted Off Practice Field With Reported Calf Injury
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Sean Payton Denver Broncos
Sean Payton Calls Nathaniel Hackett’s Broncos ‘One Of The Worst Coaching Jobs’
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Zach Wilson Salary Is Now A Bigger Salary Cap Hit Than Aaron Rodgers’ Deal
Zach Wilson Salary Cap Hit Is Bigger Than Aaron Rodgers’ Deal
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  11h
More News
Arrow to top