Last year, Mike McDaniel led the Miami Dolphins to the playoffs in his first season as head coach. Expectations are high for 2023 as the Dolphins will attempt to make back-to-back playoff appearances since 2000-2001. Below, we explore Mike McDaniel’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife.

Mike McDaniel Contract And Salary

Dolphins gave their new HC Mike McDaniel a four-year contract, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2022

On February 6, 2022, Mike McDaniel was named the 14th head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

McDaniel signed a four-year contract. Salary details were not disclosed at the time of the signing.

However, McDaniels is rumored to be making $3.5 million annually. Most first-time head coaches make between $2 million and $5 million.

Mike McDaniel Net Worth

McDaniel, 40, has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

After graduating from Yale, McDaniel was hired as a coaching intern for the Denver Broncos under Mike Shanahan.

McDaniel has worked in the NFL for almost 20 years.

Mike McDaniel Head Coaching Record

In McDaniel’s first and only season as a head coach, the Dolphins went 9-8, securing the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. It was Miami’s first playoff berth since 2016.

In the Wild Card Round against the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins started Skylar Thompson at quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa out with a head injury. Despite falling behind 17-0, the Dolphins fought back to take the lead 24–20. Ultimately, the Bills held on to win 34-31.

Before Miami, McDaniel worked for the San Francisco 49ers under Kyle Shanahan. McDaniel was the run game coordinator (2017–2020) and offensive coordinator (2021).

McDaniel also served as an assistant with the Atlanta Falcons (2015-2016), Cleveland Browns (2014), Washington Redskins (2011-2013), California Redwoods / Sacramento Mountain Lions (2009–2010), and Houston Texans (2006-2008).

Mike McDaniel Wife

McDaniel married Katie Anne Hemstalk in 2014.

Together, they have one daughter.

