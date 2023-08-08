New Orleans Saints Expected To Sign Kareem Hunt, Anthony Barr

The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign running back Kareem Hunt and linebacker Anthony Barr, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported on Tuesday.

Kareem Hunt To Sign With New Orleans Saints

The Saints are bringing in Hunt days after star running back Alvin Kamara received a three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Besides Kamara, Hunt joins a backfield featuring Jamaal Williams and rookie Kendre Miller. The Saints recently placed running back Eno Benjamin on injured reserve with a ruptured Achilles.

Drafted in the third round by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, Hunt spent his first two seasons in KC, where he thrived as the starter, accumulating 2,984 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Hunt was released in November 2018 after a video surfaced of him assaulting a woman.

Hunt played the last four seasons in Cleveland, splitting time at running back with Nick Chubb.

Anthony Barr To Sign With New Orleans Saints

Dennis Allen said he still feels optimistic about Demario Davis and his calf injury. He said most of the soft tissue injuries they're dealing with right now, he doesn't seem them as long term issues. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) August 7, 2023

The Saints sign Barr as insurance for starring linebacker Demario Davis, who is currently out with a calf injury. The Saints also lost linebacker Andrew Dowell for the season with a torn ACL suffered during this training camp.

Head coach Dennis Allen recently said he’s “optimistic” about Davis returning sooner rather than later from his soft tissue injury as he “doesn’t see them as long term issues.”

Drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Barr spent his first eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Dallas Cowboys in 2022.

