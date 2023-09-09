NFL Week 1 Injury Report: Roster Updates for Week 1 NFL Games

The 2023 NFL season began Thursday night with a Detroit Lions 21-20 victory over the Kansas Chiefs. Now, the focus for Week 1 turns to Sunday with 14 games on the slate. Below, we list the NFL Week 1 injury report with roster updates for each game.

Notable Week 1 Injuries

Quick story on the Rams placing WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) and TE Hunter Long (thigh) on Injured Reserve:https://t.co/j8WLYSHuDX — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) September 9, 2023

The biggest injury development involves Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who was placed on IR with a hamstring season.

Kupp will now miss at least the first four games of the season.

The Green Bay Packers are also dealing with injuries to their receiving corps, as Christian Watson has been ruled out, and Romeo Doubs is questionable.

Other notable players out for Week 1 include Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Chark, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah, and Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young.

NFL Week 1 Injury Report

Players out Sunday include D.J. Chark, Jeff Okudah, Christian Watson, John Metchie, Jimmie Ward, Marlon Humphrey, Joseph Ossai, Chandler Jones, Kelvin Beachum, Cooper Kupp, Jamal Adams, Terron Armstead, Jack Jones and Tre’Quan Smith. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2023

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Panthers

Out: WR DJ Chark (hamstring)

WR DJ Chark (hamstring) Questionable: WR Adam Thielen (ankle)

Falcons

Out: CB Jeff Okudah (foot)

CB Jeff Okudah (foot) Questionable: WR KhaDarel Hodge (ankle), Joker Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh)

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Texans Out: LB Blake Cashman (hamstring), WR John Metchie III (hamstring), S Jimmie Ward (hip)

LB Blake Cashman (hamstring), WR John Metchie III (hamstring), S Jimmie Ward (hip) Questionable: RB Dare Ogunbowale (hamstring) Ravens Out:: CB Marlon Humphrey (foot)

CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) Questionable: TE Mark Andrews (quad)

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Bengals

Out: DE Joseph Ossai (ankle) Browns Questionable: S Juan Thornhill (calf)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Jaguars Out: S Antonio Johnson (hamstring), DL Tyler Lacy (hip)

Colts Doubtful: RB Zack Moss (forearm)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Buccaneers Questionable: DL Calijah Kancey (calf), G Cody Mauch (back)

Vikings Questionable: OLB Marcus Davenport (ankle)

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Titans Out: CB Tre Avery (hamstring)

CB Tre Avery (hamstring) Questionable: OLB Harold Landry (abdomen), OL Dillon Radunz (knee)

Saints Out: WR Tre’Quan Smith (groin), S J.T. Gray (shoulder)

WR Tre’Quan Smith (groin), S J.T. Gray (shoulder) Questionable: RB Kendre Miller (hamstring)

San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET

49ers Questionable: TE George Kittle (groin), CB Charvarius Ward (heel)

Steelers

Questionable: DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot)

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET

Cardinals Out: OL Kelvin Beachum (hand)

OL Kelvin Beachum (hand) Questionable: WR Marquise Brown (hamstring), TE Zach Ertz (knee)

Commanders

Out: DE Chase Young (stinger)

DE Chase Young (stinger) Questionable: DE James Smith-Williams (oblique)

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears – Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET

Packers Out: WR Christian Watson (hamstring)

WR Christian Watson (hamstring) Questionable: WR Romeo Doubs (hamstring)

Bears Questionable: TE Robert Tonyan (back)

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos – Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET

Raiders Out: CB Brandon Facyson (shin), Chandler Jones (personal)

CB Brandon Facyson (shin), Chandler Jones (personal) Questionable: WR DeAndre Carter

Broncos Questionable: WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring), CB Riley Moss (abdomen)

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers – Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET

Dolphins Out: OT Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee), DB Elijah Campbell (knee)

OT Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee), DB Elijah Campbell (knee) Questionable: CB Justin Bethel (knee), TE Julian Hill (ankle) Chargers Doubtful: LB Daiyan Henley (hamstring), OLB Chris Rumph (hamstring)

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots – Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET

Eagles No injury designations

Patriots Out: CB Jack Jones (hamstring)

CB Jack Jones (hamstring) Questionable: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness), WR DeVante Parker (knee), G Mike Onwenu (ankle), G Cole Strange (knee)

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks – Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET

Rams Out: QB Stetson Bennett (right shoulder), WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring), TE Hunter Long (thigh)

Seahawks Out: S Jamal Adams (knee), RB Kenny McIntosh (knee/hamstring)

S Jamal Adams (knee), RB Kenny McIntosh (knee/hamstring) Questionable: G Damien Lewis (shoulder), CB Devon Witherspoon (hamstring)

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (SNF) – Sept. 10, 8:20 p.m. ET

Cowboys Doubtful: OL Tyler Smith (hamstring), S Donovan Wilson (calf)

OL Tyler Smith (hamstring), S Donovan Wilson (calf) Questionable: OT Tyron Smith (ankle), DE Sam Williams (foot) Giants Doubtful: DB Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring), DB Gervarrius Owens (hamstring), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)

DB Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring), DB Gervarrius Owens (hamstring), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) Questionable: LB Cam Brown (ankle), DL D.J. Davidson (knee), TE Darren Waller (hamstring)

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (MNF) – Sept. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET

N/A

