NFL Week 1 Injury Report: Roster Updates for Week 1 NFL Games

The 2023 NFL season began Thursday night with a Detroit Lions 21-20 victory over the Kansas Chiefs. Now, the focus for Week 1 turns to Sunday with 14 games on the slate. Below, we list the NFL Week 1 injury report with roster updates for each game.
Notable Week 1 Injuries
Quick story on the Rams placing WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) and TE Hunter Long (thigh) on Injured Reserve:https://t.co/j8WLYSHuDX
— Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) September 9, 2023
The biggest injury development involves Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who was placed on IR with a hamstring season.
Kupp will now miss at least the first four games of the season.
The Green Bay Packers are also dealing with injuries to their receiving corps, as Christian Watson has been ruled out, and Romeo Doubs is questionable.
Other notable players out for Week 1 include Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Chark, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah, and Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young.
NFL Week 1 Injury Report
Players out Sunday include D.J. Chark, Jeff Okudah, Christian Watson, John Metchie, Jimmie Ward, Marlon Humphrey, Joseph Ossai, Chandler Jones, Kelvin Beachum, Cooper Kupp, Jamal Adams, Terron Armstead, Jack Jones and Tre’Quan Smith.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2023
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET
- Out: WR DJ Chark (hamstring)
- Questionable: WR Adam Thielen (ankle)
Falcons
- Out: CB Jeff Okudah (foot)
- Questionable: WR KhaDarel Hodge (ankle), Joker Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh)
Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET
- Out: LB Blake Cashman (hamstring), WR John Metchie III (hamstring), S Jimmie Ward (hip)
- Questionable: RB Dare Ogunbowale (hamstring)
Ravens
- Out:: CB Marlon Humphrey (foot)
- Questionable: TE Mark Andrews (quad)
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET
- Out: DE Joseph Ossai (ankle)
Browns
- Questionable: S Juan Thornhill (calf)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET
- Out: S Antonio Johnson (hamstring), DL Tyler Lacy (hip)
- Doubtful: RB Zack Moss (forearm)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET
- Questionable: DL Calijah Kancey (calf), G Cody Mauch (back)
- Questionable: OLB Marcus Davenport (ankle)
Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET
- Out: CB Tre Avery (hamstring)
- Questionable: OLB Harold Landry (abdomen), OL Dillon Radunz (knee)
- Out: WR Tre’Quan Smith (groin), S J.T. Gray (shoulder)
- Questionable: RB Kendre Miller (hamstring)
San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET
- Questionable: TE George Kittle (groin), CB Charvarius Ward (heel)
- Questionable: DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot)
Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders – Sept. 10, 1 p.m. ET
- Out: OL Kelvin Beachum (hand)
- Questionable: WR Marquise Brown (hamstring), TE Zach Ertz (knee)
- Out: DE Chase Young (stinger)
- Questionable: DE James Smith-Williams (oblique)
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears – Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET
- Out: WR Christian Watson (hamstring)
- Questionable: WR Romeo Doubs (hamstring)
- Questionable: TE Robert Tonyan (back)
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos – Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET
- Out: CB Brandon Facyson (shin), Chandler Jones (personal)
- Questionable: WR DeAndre Carter
- Questionable: WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring), CB Riley Moss (abdomen)
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers – Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET
- Out: OT Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee), DB Elijah Campbell (knee)
- Questionable: CB Justin Bethel (knee), TE Julian Hill (ankle)
- Doubtful: LB Daiyan Henley (hamstring), OLB Chris Rumph (hamstring)
Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots – Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET
- No injury designations
- Out: CB Jack Jones (hamstring)
- Questionable: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness), WR DeVante Parker (knee), G Mike Onwenu (ankle), G Cole Strange (knee)
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks – Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET
- Out: QB Stetson Bennett (right shoulder), WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring), TE Hunter Long (thigh)
- Out: S Jamal Adams (knee), RB Kenny McIntosh (knee/hamstring)
- Questionable: G Damien Lewis (shoulder), CB Devon Witherspoon (hamstring)
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (SNF) – Sept. 10, 8:20 p.m. ET
- Doubtful: OL Tyler Smith (hamstring), S Donovan Wilson (calf)
- Questionable: OT Tyron Smith (ankle), DE Sam Williams (foot)
- Doubtful: DB Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring), DB Gervarrius Owens (hamstring), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)
- Questionable: LB Cam Brown (ankle), DL D.J. Davidson (knee), TE Darren Waller (hamstring)
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (MNF) – Sept. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET
- N/A
