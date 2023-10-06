Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season will feature 12 games, including one in London. The injury reports have been submitted, and several key players have been ruled out. Below, we examine the NFL Week 5 injury report.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

Notable Week 5 Injuries

#Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo has cleared concussion protocol and will talk to the media today. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 6, 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without two key players when they play the Rams: DT Fletcher Cox (back) and G/C Cam Jurgens (foot).

Things don’t get any easier for the New York Giants, as G Shane Lemieux (groin), C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), and OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) have all been ruled out.

Other notable players ruled out for Sunday include Titans WR Treylon Burks (knee), Patriots LB Matthew Judon (elbow), Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder), Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), and CB Tre’Davious White (Achilles).

NFL Week 5 Injury Report

Fletcher Cox and Cam Jurgens officially out. https://t.co/aqqtFUp1NK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2023

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) at Buffalo Bills (3-1) – Oct. 8, 9:30 a.m. ET (London)

Jaguars

Out: WR Parker Washington (knee), OLB Dawuane Smoot (Achilles), LB Devin Lloyd (thumb), CB Christian Braswell (hamstring)

WR Parker Washington (knee), OLB Dawuane Smoot (Achilles), LB Devin Lloyd (thumb), CB Christian Braswell (hamstring) Questionable: WR Zay Jones (knee), WR Jamal Agnew (quad), DL Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder), S Antonio Johnson (hamstring)

Bills

Out: DE Greg Rousseau (foot), CB Tre’Davious White (Achilles)

DE Greg Rousseau (foot), CB Tre’Davious White (Achilles) Questionable: OLB Von Miller (knee), CB Christian Benford (shoulder)

Houston Texans (2-2) at Atlanta Falcons (2-2) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Texans

Out: OT Josh Jones (hand), LB Christian Harris (concussion)

OT Josh Jones (hand), LB Christian Harris (concussion) Questionable: WR John Metchie III (illness), OT Laremy Tunsil (knee), DT Maliek Collins (abdomen), LB Jake Hansen (neck), CB Shaquill Griffin (calf)

Falcons

N/A

Carolina Panthers (0-4) at Detroit Lions (3-1) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Panthers

Out: TE Stephen Sullivan (hip), OG Austin Corbett (knee), S Xavier Woods (hamstring)

TE Stephen Sullivan (hip), OG Austin Corbett (knee), S Xavier Woods (hamstring) Questionable: CB Donte Jackson (shoulder)

Lions

Out: FB Jason Cabinda (knee), DB Brian Branch (ankle)

FB Jason Cabinda (knee), DB Brian Branch (ankle) Doubtful: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen), TE James Mitchell (hamstring)

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen), TE James Mitchell (hamstring) Questionable: RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring), WR Josh Reynolds (groin), WR Jameson Williams (not injury-related), OT Taylor Decker (ankle), OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee), LB Julian Okwara (shoulder), CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring), S Kerby Joseph (hip)

Tennessee Titans (2-2) at Indianapolis Colts (2-2) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Titans

Out: WR Treylon Burks (knee), OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (not injury-related), DL Teair Tart (toe), LB Luke Gifford (hamstring)

Colts

Out: LT Bernhard Raimann (concussion), OLB Shaquille Leonard (groin), DE Kwity Paye (concussion)

LT Bernhard Raimann (concussion), OLB Shaquille Leonard (groin), DE Kwity Paye (concussion) Questionable: RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

New York Giants (1-3) at Miami Dolphins (3-1) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Giants

Out: G Shane Lemieux (groin), C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

G Shane Lemieux (groin), C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) Questionable: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), TE Daniel Bellinger (knee), LB Micah McFadden (ankle)

Dolphins

Out: OL Robert Jones (knee), CB Nik Needham (Achilles)

OL Robert Jones (knee), CB Nik Needham (Achilles) Questionable: C Connor Williams (groin), OL Lester Cotton (ankle), LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique)

New Orleans Saints (2-2) at New England Patriots (1-3) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Saints

Out: TE Juwan Johnson (calf), OT Landon Young (hip), S Lonnie Johnson (hamstring)

TE Juwan Johnson (calf), OT Landon Young (hip), S Lonnie Johnson (hamstring) Questionable: QB Derek Carr (right shoulder), G Andrus Peat (concussion), OL James Hurst (ankle), CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring)

Patriots

Out: LB Matthew Judon (elbow), CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder)

LB Matthew Judon (elbow), CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) Questionable: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh), OL Trent Brown (chest), OL Riley Reiff (knee), OG Cole Strange (knee), DL Christian Barmore (knee), DL Trey Flowers (foot), DL Davon Godchaux (ankle), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), CB Shaun Wade (shoulder), DB Cody Davis (knee)

Baltimore Ravens (3-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Ravens

Out: OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle), S Daryl Worley (shoulder)

OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle), S Daryl Worley (shoulder) Doubtful: OT Morgan Moses (shoulder)

OT Morgan Moses (shoulder) Questionable: RB Justice Hill (foot, hamstring), RB Keaton Mitchell (shoulder), WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), CB Marlon Humphrey (foot)

Steelers

Out: TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), OT Dan Moore (knee), OL James Daniels (groin), DL DeMarvin Leal (concussion), P Pressley Harvin III (right hamstring)

TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), OT Dan Moore (knee), OL James Daniels (groin), DL DeMarvin Leal (concussion), P Pressley Harvin III (right hamstring) Questionable: LB Alex Highsmith (groin)

Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) at Arizona Cardinals (1-3) – Oct. 8, 4:05 p.m. ET

Bengals

Out: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee)

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) Questionable: WR Tee Higgins (ribs), DE Trey Hendrickson (back), CB Chidobe Awuzie (back) questionable, CB Cam Taylor-Britt (concussion)

Cardinals

Out: DL Jonathan Ledbetter (finger), CB Garrett Williams (knee)

DL Jonathan Ledbetter (finger), CB Garrett Williams (knee) Questionable: RB Keaontay Ingram (neck), OL Dennis Daley (ankle), OL Will Hernandez (back), LB Josh Woods (ankle)

Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) at Los Angeles Rams (2-2) – Oct. 8, 4:05 p.m. ET

Eagles

Out: OG Cam Jurgens (foot), DT Fletcher Cox (back), DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps), S Sydney Brown (hamstring)

OG Cam Jurgens (foot), DT Fletcher Cox (back), DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps), S Sydney Brown (hamstring) Questionable: WR Britain Covey (concussion)

Rams

Out: OL Joe Noteboom (groin)

OL Joe Noteboom (groin) Doubtful: DE Desjuan Johnson (thumb)

DE Desjuan Johnson (thumb) Questionable: OL Alaric Johnson (hamstring)

New York Jets (1-3) at Denver Broncos (1-3) – Oct. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET

Jets

Out: CB Brandin Echols (hamstring), D.J. Reed (concussion)

CB Brandin Echols (hamstring), D.J. Reed (concussion) Questionable: OL Billy Turner (toe), OL Carter Warren (shoulder), LB Samuel Eguavoen (ankle), S Jarrick Bernard-Converse (foot)

Broncos

Out: LB Baron Browning (knee)

LB Baron Browning (knee) Questionable: RB Javonte Williams (quad), C Lloyd Cushenberry (quad), DT Mike Purcell (ribs)

Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) at Minnesota Vikings (1-3) – Oct. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET

Chiefs

Questionable: OL Wanya Morris (hip), DT Matt Dickerson (knee), LB Nick Bolton (ankle)

Vikings

Questionable: QB Nick Mullens (back), LB Brian Asamoah II (toe), LB Marcus Davenport (ankle), S Lewis Cine (hamstring)

SNF: Dallas Cowboys (3-1) at San Francisco 49ers (4-0) – Oct. 8, 8:20 p.m. ET

Cowboys

Out: TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle)

TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle) Questionable: LB Damone Clark (shoulder)

49ers

Out: RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) Questionable: C Jon Feliciano (concussion)

MNF: Green Bay Packers (2-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) – Oct. 9, 8:15 p.m. ET

N/A – released Saturday

NFL Betting Guides 2023