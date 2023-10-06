NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 5 Injury Report: Roster Updates For Week 5 NFL Games

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
6 min read
New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez

Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season will feature 12 games, including one in London. The injury reports have been submitted, and several key players have been ruled out. Below, we examine the NFL Week 5 injury report.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

Notable Week 5 Injuries

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without two key players when they play the Rams: DT Fletcher Cox (back) and G/C Cam Jurgens (foot).

Things don’t get any easier for the New York Giants, as G Shane Lemieux (groin), C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), and OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) have all been ruled out.

Other notable players ruled out for Sunday include Titans WR Treylon Burks (knee), Patriots LB Matthew Judon (elbow), Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder), Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), and CB Tre’Davious White (Achilles).

NFL Week 5 Injury Report

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) at Buffalo Bills (3-1) – Oct. 8, 9:30 a.m. ET (London)

Jaguars

  • Out: WR Parker Washington (knee), OLB Dawuane Smoot (Achilles), LB Devin Lloyd (thumb), CB Christian Braswell (hamstring)
  • Questionable: WR Zay Jones (knee), WR Jamal Agnew (quad), DL Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder), S Antonio Johnson (hamstring)

Bills

  • Out: DE Greg Rousseau (foot), CB Tre’Davious White (Achilles)
  • Questionable: OLB Von Miller (knee), CB Christian Benford (shoulder)

Houston Texans (2-2) at Atlanta Falcons (2-2) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Texans

  • Out: OT Josh Jones (hand), LB Christian Harris (concussion)
  • Questionable: WR John Metchie III (illness), OT Laremy Tunsil (knee), DT Maliek Collins (abdomen), LB Jake Hansen (neck), CB Shaquill Griffin (calf)

Falcons

  • N/A

Carolina Panthers (0-4) at Detroit Lions (3-1) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Panthers

  • Out: TE Stephen Sullivan (hip), OG Austin Corbett (knee), S Xavier Woods (hamstring)
  • Questionable: CB Donte Jackson (shoulder)

Lions

  • Out: FB Jason Cabinda (knee), DB Brian Branch (ankle)
  • Doubtful: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen), TE James Mitchell (hamstring)
  • Questionable: RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring), WR Josh Reynolds (groin), WR Jameson Williams (not injury-related), OT Taylor Decker (ankle), OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee), LB Julian Okwara (shoulder), CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring), S Kerby Joseph (hip)

Tennessee Titans (2-2) at Indianapolis Colts (2-2) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Titans

  • Out: WR Treylon Burks (knee), OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (not injury-related), DL Teair Tart (toe), LB Luke Gifford (hamstring)

Colts

  • Out: LT Bernhard Raimann (concussion), OLB Shaquille Leonard (groin), DE Kwity Paye (concussion)
  • Questionable: RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

New York Giants (1-3) at Miami Dolphins (3-1) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Giants

  • Out: G Shane Lemieux (groin), C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)
  • Questionable: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), TE Daniel Bellinger (knee), LB Micah McFadden (ankle)

Dolphins

  • Out: OL Robert Jones (knee), CB Nik Needham (Achilles)
  • Questionable: C Connor Williams (groin), OL Lester Cotton (ankle), LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique)

New Orleans Saints (2-2) at New England Patriots (1-3) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Saints

  • Out: TE Juwan Johnson (calf), OT Landon Young (hip), S Lonnie Johnson (hamstring)
  • Questionable: QB Derek Carr (right shoulder), G Andrus Peat (concussion), OL James Hurst (ankle), CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring)

Patriots

  • Out: LB Matthew Judon (elbow), CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder)
  • Questionable: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh), OL Trent Brown (chest), OL Riley Reiff (knee), OG Cole Strange (knee), DL Christian Barmore (knee), DL Trey Flowers (foot), DL Davon Godchaux (ankle), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), CB Shaun Wade (shoulder), DB Cody Davis (knee)

Baltimore Ravens (3-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Ravens

  • Out: OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle), S Daryl Worley (shoulder)
  • Doubtful: OT Morgan Moses (shoulder)
  • Questionable: RB Justice Hill (foot, hamstring), RB Keaton Mitchell (shoulder), WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), CB Marlon Humphrey (foot)

Steelers

  • Out: TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), OT Dan Moore (knee), OL James Daniels (groin), DL DeMarvin Leal (concussion), P Pressley Harvin III (right hamstring)
  • Questionable: LB Alex Highsmith (groin)

Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) at Arizona Cardinals (1-3) – Oct. 8, 4:05 p.m. ET

Bengals

  • Out: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee)
  • Questionable: WR Tee Higgins (ribs), DE Trey Hendrickson (back), CB Chidobe Awuzie (back) questionable, CB Cam Taylor-Britt (concussion)

Cardinals

  • Out: DL Jonathan Ledbetter (finger), CB Garrett Williams (knee)
  • Questionable: RB Keaontay Ingram (neck), OL Dennis Daley (ankle), OL Will Hernandez (back), LB Josh Woods (ankle)

Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) at Los Angeles Rams (2-2) – Oct. 8, 4:05 p.m. ET

Eagles

  • Out: OG Cam Jurgens (foot), DT Fletcher Cox (back), DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps), S Sydney Brown (hamstring)
  • Questionable: WR Britain Covey (concussion)

Rams

  • Out: OL Joe Noteboom (groin)
  • Doubtful: DE Desjuan Johnson (thumb)
  • Questionable: OL Alaric Johnson (hamstring)

New York Jets (1-3) at Denver Broncos (1-3) – Oct. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET

Jets

  • Out: CB Brandin Echols (hamstring), D.J. Reed (concussion)
  • Questionable: OL Billy Turner (toe), OL Carter Warren (shoulder), LB Samuel Eguavoen (ankle), S Jarrick Bernard-Converse (foot)

Broncos

  • Out: LB Baron Browning (knee)
  • Questionable: RB Javonte Williams (quad), C Lloyd Cushenberry (quad), DT Mike Purcell (ribs)

Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) at Minnesota Vikings (1-3) – Oct. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET

Chiefs

  • Questionable: OL Wanya Morris (hip), DT Matt Dickerson (knee), LB Nick Bolton (ankle)

Vikings

  • Questionable: QB Nick Mullens (back), LB Brian Asamoah II (toe), LB Marcus Davenport (ankle), S Lewis Cine (hamstring)

SNF: Dallas Cowboys (3-1) at San Francisco 49ers (4-0) – Oct. 8, 8:20 p.m. ET

Cowboys

  • Out: TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle)
  • Questionable: LB Damone Clark (shoulder)

49ers

  • Out: RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)
  • Questionable: C Jon Feliciano (concussion)

MNF: Green Bay Packers (2-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) – Oct. 9, 8:15 p.m. ET

  • N/A – released Saturday

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt

NFL Week 5 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Steelers Among Best Bets

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo Clears Concussion Protocol
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Randy Gregory
Randy Gregory Is Traded From Denver Broncos To San Francisco 49ers
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
bryce young walks off bofa field after vikings loss (1)
Panthers Notebook: OC Thomas Brown Talks Offense, Seeks Bigger Plays Versus Lions To Shake Winless NFL Start
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
Dick Butkus
The NFL Community Reacts To The Death Of Chicago Bears Legend Dick Butkus
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
Tyreek Hill Fined Just $7,000 For Not Wearing Socks vs Broncos
Tyreek Hill Fined Just $7,000 For Not Wearing Socks vs Broncos
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL-Logo-Wallpapers-5
NFL Bye Weeks Begin In Week 5: Which 4 Teams Are Idle This Week?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 5 2023
More News
Arrow to top