Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season will feature 12 games, including one in London. The injury reports have been submitted, and several key players have been ruled out. Below, we examine the NFL Week 5 injury report.
Notable Week 5 Injuries
#Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo has cleared concussion protocol and will talk to the media today.
— Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 6, 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles will be without two key players when they play the Rams: DT Fletcher Cox (back) and G/C Cam Jurgens (foot).
Things don’t get any easier for the New York Giants, as G Shane Lemieux (groin), C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), and OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) have all been ruled out.
Other notable players ruled out for Sunday include Titans WR Treylon Burks (knee), Patriots LB Matthew Judon (elbow), Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder), Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), and CB Tre’Davious White (Achilles).
NFL Week 5 Injury Report
Fletcher Cox and Cam Jurgens officially out. https://t.co/aqqtFUp1NK
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2023
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) at Buffalo Bills (3-1) – Oct. 8, 9:30 a.m. ET (London)
Jaguars
- Out: WR Parker Washington (knee), OLB Dawuane Smoot (Achilles), LB Devin Lloyd (thumb), CB Christian Braswell (hamstring)
- Questionable: WR Zay Jones (knee), WR Jamal Agnew (quad), DL Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder), S Antonio Johnson (hamstring)
Bills
- Out: DE Greg Rousseau (foot), CB Tre’Davious White (Achilles)
- Questionable: OLB Von Miller (knee), CB Christian Benford (shoulder)
Houston Texans (2-2) at Atlanta Falcons (2-2) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET
Texans
- Out: OT Josh Jones (hand), LB Christian Harris (concussion)
- Questionable: WR John Metchie III (illness), OT Laremy Tunsil (knee), DT Maliek Collins (abdomen), LB Jake Hansen (neck), CB Shaquill Griffin (calf)
Falcons
- N/A
Carolina Panthers (0-4) at Detroit Lions (3-1) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET
Panthers
- Out: TE Stephen Sullivan (hip), OG Austin Corbett (knee), S Xavier Woods (hamstring)
- Questionable: CB Donte Jackson (shoulder)
Lions
- Out: FB Jason Cabinda (knee), DB Brian Branch (ankle)
- Doubtful: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen), TE James Mitchell (hamstring)
- Questionable: RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring), WR Josh Reynolds (groin), WR Jameson Williams (not injury-related), OT Taylor Decker (ankle), OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee), LB Julian Okwara (shoulder), CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring), S Kerby Joseph (hip)
Tennessee Titans (2-2) at Indianapolis Colts (2-2) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET
Titans
- Out: WR Treylon Burks (knee), OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (not injury-related), DL Teair Tart (toe), LB Luke Gifford (hamstring)
Colts
- Out: LT Bernhard Raimann (concussion), OLB Shaquille Leonard (groin), DE Kwity Paye (concussion)
- Questionable: RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
New York Giants (1-3) at Miami Dolphins (3-1) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET
Giants
- Out: G Shane Lemieux (groin), C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)
- Questionable: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), TE Daniel Bellinger (knee), LB Micah McFadden (ankle)
Dolphins
- Out: OL Robert Jones (knee), CB Nik Needham (Achilles)
- Questionable: C Connor Williams (groin), OL Lester Cotton (ankle), LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique)
New Orleans Saints (2-2) at New England Patriots (1-3) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET
Saints
- Out: TE Juwan Johnson (calf), OT Landon Young (hip), S Lonnie Johnson (hamstring)
- Questionable: QB Derek Carr (right shoulder), G Andrus Peat (concussion), OL James Hurst (ankle), CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring)
Patriots
- Out: LB Matthew Judon (elbow), CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder)
- Questionable: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh), OL Trent Brown (chest), OL Riley Reiff (knee), OG Cole Strange (knee), DL Christian Barmore (knee), DL Trey Flowers (foot), DL Davon Godchaux (ankle), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), CB Shaun Wade (shoulder), DB Cody Davis (knee)
Baltimore Ravens (3-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2) – Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET
Ravens
- Out: OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle), S Daryl Worley (shoulder)
- Doubtful: OT Morgan Moses (shoulder)
- Questionable: RB Justice Hill (foot, hamstring), RB Keaton Mitchell (shoulder), WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), CB Marlon Humphrey (foot)
Steelers
- Out: TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), OT Dan Moore (knee), OL James Daniels (groin), DL DeMarvin Leal (concussion), P Pressley Harvin III (right hamstring)
- Questionable: LB Alex Highsmith (groin)
Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) at Arizona Cardinals (1-3) – Oct. 8, 4:05 p.m. ET
Bengals
- Out: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee)
- Questionable: WR Tee Higgins (ribs), DE Trey Hendrickson (back), CB Chidobe Awuzie (back) questionable, CB Cam Taylor-Britt (concussion)
Cardinals
- Out: DL Jonathan Ledbetter (finger), CB Garrett Williams (knee)
- Questionable: RB Keaontay Ingram (neck), OL Dennis Daley (ankle), OL Will Hernandez (back), LB Josh Woods (ankle)
Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) at Los Angeles Rams (2-2) – Oct. 8, 4:05 p.m. ET
Eagles
- Out: OG Cam Jurgens (foot), DT Fletcher Cox (back), DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps), S Sydney Brown (hamstring)
- Questionable: WR Britain Covey (concussion)
Rams
- Out: OL Joe Noteboom (groin)
- Doubtful: DE Desjuan Johnson (thumb)
- Questionable: OL Alaric Johnson (hamstring)
New York Jets (1-3) at Denver Broncos (1-3) – Oct. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET
Jets
- Out: CB Brandin Echols (hamstring), D.J. Reed (concussion)
- Questionable: OL Billy Turner (toe), OL Carter Warren (shoulder), LB Samuel Eguavoen (ankle), S Jarrick Bernard-Converse (foot)
Broncos
- Out: LB Baron Browning (knee)
- Questionable: RB Javonte Williams (quad), C Lloyd Cushenberry (quad), DT Mike Purcell (ribs)
Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) at Minnesota Vikings (1-3) – Oct. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET
Chiefs
- Questionable: OL Wanya Morris (hip), DT Matt Dickerson (knee), LB Nick Bolton (ankle)
Vikings
- Questionable: QB Nick Mullens (back), LB Brian Asamoah II (toe), LB Marcus Davenport (ankle), S Lewis Cine (hamstring)
SNF: Dallas Cowboys (3-1) at San Francisco 49ers (4-0) – Oct. 8, 8:20 p.m. ET
Cowboys
- Out: TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle)
- Questionable: LB Damone Clark (shoulder)
49ers
- Out: RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)
- Questionable: C Jon Feliciano (concussion)
MNF: Green Bay Packers (2-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) – Oct. 9, 8:15 p.m. ET
- N/A – released Saturday
