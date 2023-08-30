NFL News and Rumors

Report: Packers Showed Interest In Colts’ Jonathan Taylor

Dan Girolamo
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor

The Green Bay Packers were interested in trading for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, the Packers and Miami Dolphins were the two teams interested in trading for Taylor.

Packers Were Interested In Trading For Jonathan Taylor

The Packers showing interest in Taylor is a bit surprising, considering they have three running backs on their roster: Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, and Emanuel Wilson.

Under contract through the 2024 season, Jones is scheduled to make $11 million this season and $12 million next season. However, none of the 2024 figure is guaranteed. Meanwhile, Dillion is in the final year of his rookie contract.

What the Packers offered in a potential trade with the Colts is unknown. However, the Packers’ interest in the star running back out of Wisconsin was real.

Jonathan Taylor To Remain With The Colts To Start Season

On Tuesday, the Colts decided to keep Taylor instead of trading him before their voluntary 4 p.m. ET deadline.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Colts did not receive what they deemed an “acceptable offer” for Taylor. Taylor will remain on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, meaning he will miss the first four games of the 2023 season.

However, Taylor can still be traded this season, with the best opportunity coming near the October 31 trade deadline. Holder reported there is still interest in a trade for Taylor.

Colts NFL News and Rumors Packers
Dan Girolamo

