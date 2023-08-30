Report: Packers Showed Interest In Colts’ Jonathan Taylor

The Green Bay Packers were interested in trading for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, the Packers and Miami Dolphins were the two teams interested in trading for Taylor.

Packers Were Interested In Trading For Jonathan Taylor

NEW: The Packers kind of surprised me as being involved in the Jonathan Taylor talks, but it's worth noting seeing how Taylor can still absolutely be traded (even while on PUP): https://t.co/DJctrm5xj1 — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 30, 2023

The Packers showing interest in Taylor is a bit surprising, considering they have three running backs on their roster: Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, and Emanuel Wilson.

Under contract through the 2024 season, Jones is scheduled to make $11 million this season and $12 million next season. However, none of the 2024 figure is guaranteed. Meanwhile, Dillion is in the final year of his rookie contract.

What the Packers offered in a potential trade with the Colts is unknown. However, the Packers’ interest in the star running back out of Wisconsin was real.

Jonathan Taylor To Remain With The Colts To Start Season

No deal: Indianapolis did not find what it felt was a fair-value offer for Jonathan Taylor and it is not trading its All-Pro running back today, league sources tell ESPN. With no trade materializing today, Taylor now is expected to remain on the Physically Unable to Perform… pic.twitter.com/TvBXpIJCoc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

On Tuesday, the Colts decided to keep Taylor instead of trading him before their voluntary 4 p.m. ET deadline.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Colts did not receive what they deemed an “acceptable offer” for Taylor. Taylor will remain on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, meaning he will miss the first four games of the 2023 season.

However, Taylor can still be traded this season, with the best opportunity coming near the October 31 trade deadline. Holder reported there is still interest in a trade for Taylor.

NFL Betting Guides 2023