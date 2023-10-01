NFL News and Rumors

Seahawks vs. Giants: How to Watch NFL Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream

Author image
Dan Girolamo

Sports Editor
4 min read
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith

Monday Night Football heads to the Big Apple in Week 4 as the New York Giants (1-2) play host to the Seattle Seahawks (2-1). Find out how to watch the Week 4 game between the Seahawks and Giants on NFL Monday Night Football with a free live stream.

After a disappointing loss in Week 1, the Seahawks have won two straight games, scoring 37 points in consecutive weeks.

It’s been tough sledding for the Giants, who are coming off a 30-12 loss to the 49ers. Tackle Andrew Thomas has already been ruled out, and running back Saquon Barkley is doubtful.

Keep reading to see how to watch the Week 4 Monday Night Football doubleheader with a free live stream.

How To Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 4: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Seahawks vs. Giants
  • 📅 Date: Monday – Oct. 2, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2
  • 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

Seahawks vs. Giants – How to Watch Monday Night Football With A Free Live Stream

Giants Vs. 49ers
Sep 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) leaves the field after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Catch the Seahawks vs. Giants at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC. Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will air on ESPN2.

Monday Night Countdown starts at 6 p.m. ET and will preview the Seahawks vs. Giants.

Cord-cutters can watch the game on streaming TV services, including YouTube TV and FuboTV. Both services offer a free trial to new customers. allow cord-cutters to watch ABC and ESPN without a cable box.

If you are looking for a free live stream, consider using the online sportsbook Jazz Sports. After placing a bet, Jazz Sports lets users watch free live streams of NFL games.

Jazz Sports is running a special promotion where new customers can receive a 125% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever Jazz Sports deposit.

Below, find information on how to sign up for Jazz Sports and watch games for free.

How To Watch Monday Night Football Through Jazz Sports

  1. Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $50.
  3. Place a bet on a Monday Night Football game
  4. Stream Monday Night Football for free
Bet Monday Night Football at Jazz Sports

Monday Night Football – Seahawks vs. Giants Odds

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf
Sep 10, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) walks off the field during halftime against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

On Jazz Sports, the Seahawks are favored by 1.5 points.

Seattle has won five of the last six matchups against the Giants, including a 27-13 victory in 2022.

View the odds for the games via Jazz Sports below.

Bet Seattle Seahawks New York Giants Play
Moneyline -120 +100 Jazz Sports
Point Spread -1.5 (-110) +1.5 (-110) Jazz Sports
Total Points Over 47 (-110) Under 47 (-110) Jazz Sports

*Odds courtesy of Jazz Sports. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Author image


Dan Girolamo




