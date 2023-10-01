Monday Night Football heads to the Big Apple in Week 4 as the New York Giants (1-2) play host to the Seattle Seahawks (2-1). Find out how to watch the Week 4 game between the Seahawks and Giants on NFL Monday Night Football with a free live stream.

After a disappointing loss in Week 1, the Seahawks have won two straight games, scoring 37 points in consecutive weeks.

It’s been tough sledding for the Giants, who are coming off a 30-12 loss to the 49ers. Tackle Andrew Thomas has already been ruled out, and running back Saquon Barkley is doubtful.

Keep reading to see how to watch the Week 4 Monday Night Football doubleheader with a free live stream.

No Andrew Thomas. Saquon Barkley is doubtful. This is not ideal for the Giants on Monday night against the Seahawks. Barkley didn’t take many (if any) reps in team drills this week. Thomas didn’t make it though Thursday’s practice. This is not good for the Giants offense.… pic.twitter.com/Ml5SFEUb4L — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 30, 2023

🏈 Game: Seahawks vs. Giants

📅 Date : Monday – Oct. 2, 2023

: Monday – Oct. 2, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey

: MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey 📺 TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2

ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

Catch the Seahawks vs. Giants at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC. Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will air on ESPN2.

Monday Night Countdown starts at 6 p.m. ET and will preview the Seahawks vs. Giants.

Cord-cutters can watch the game on streaming TV services, including YouTube TV and FuboTV. Both services offer a free trial to new customers.

Monday Night Football – Seahawks vs. Giants Odds

On Jazz Sports, the Seahawks are favored by 1.5 points.

Seattle has won five of the last six matchups against the Giants, including a 27-13 victory in 2022.

View the odds for the games via Jazz Sports below.

*Odds courtesy of Jazz Sports. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.



