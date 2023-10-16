This week’s Monday Night Football between the Dallas Cowboys and LA Chargers may well feature some names that are unfamiliar to NFL fans. One example is new LA Chargers wide receiver Simi Fehoko, who was signed from the Steelers practice squad. Let’s get to know him a little better as we take a look at Simi Fehoko’s college stats, NFL draft profile and his career so far in the NFL.

With the late addition of Josh Palmer to this week’s injury report and Mike Williams on IR, the Chargers signed Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad wide receiver Simi Fehoko. Fehoko could be thrust into the prime time spotlight against the Dallas Cowboys on MNF this week, so let’s take a closer look at what the Chargers can expect.

Where Did Simi Fehoko Go To College?

Simi Fehoko played college football at Stanford from 2018-2020. He played very little as a freshman, but was an important piece of the offense in his final two seasons with the Cardinal.

Fehoko played just 19 games in college, but did enough to get drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round at pick number 179. If he sees action tonight, it will be somewhat of a revenge game for Fehoko.

Simi Fehoko College Statistics

Games played: 22

Receptions: 62

Receiving yards: 1,146

Touchdowns: 9

Longest reception: 79 yards

Average yards per reception: 18.5

Notable Achievements:

Named to the All-Pac-12 first team by AP, Coaches, and Phil Steele in 2020.

Awarded the Gundelach Award for Most Outstanding Junior in 2020.

His average of 18.48 yards per reception ranked third in school history.

Earned spots on the Pac-12 All-Academic Honor Roll in both 2019 and 2020.

Simi Fehoko NFL Draft Profile

Position : Wide Receiver

: Wide Receiver College : Stanford

: Stanford Height : 6’3 7/8″

: 6’3 7/8″ Weight: 222 lbs

Pro Day Stats : 40-Yard Dash : 4.43 secs Vertical Jump : 34.5″ Broad Jump : 10.0 ft 3-Cone Drill : 6.78 secs 20-Yd Shuttle : 4.26 secs Bench Press: 16 reps

:

Scouting Notes : Strengths : Exhibits a formidable blend of size and athleticism, which is reflected in his smooth and fluid motion on the field. Known for his acceleration and body control when adjusting to throws, especially on vertical routes where he can swiftly get on defenders’ toes. Displays strong awareness and eye coordination, coupled with a competitive nature when blocking in the run game. Has a knack for tracking deep balls accurately and making receptions over his shoulder while moving at full speed. Comfortable aligning both outside and in the slot, with a special affinity for intermediate and vertical routes. Showcases good foot quickness that aids him in maintaining tight route breaks, allowing for effective shorter double-move routes from the slot position. Weaknesses : At times, plays smaller than his listed size when the ball is in the air, showing inconsistency in high-pointing throws. Recognized as a raw route-runner, necessitating further refinement in route details and maintaining a consistent path post-release.

:

College Highlights : Fehoko had a breakout season in 2020, earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors with 37 receptions for 584 yards over a span of 6 games. His notable big-play ability was evident as he set a school record with 23.58 yards per catch in 2019.

:

Simi Fehoko NFL Career

After being drafted by the Cowboys in 2020, he played in five games, mainly on special teams. In the 2021 season, he also appeared in five games registering five catches for 26 yards. Unfortunately, he suffered a shoulder injury and finished the season on IR.

He was waived by the Cowboys prior to the start of the 2023 season, but picked up by the Steelers and placed on their practice squad.

With the LA Chargers in desperate need of cover at wide receiver, they signed Fehoko late in September.

