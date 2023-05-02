NFL News and Rumors

The New York Jets Are Experiencing Record Season Ticket And Luxury Suite Sales

Wendi Oliveros
Aaron Rodgers 3

Call it what it is, the Aaron Rodgers effect.

It has been just over a week since the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets finalized the trade to send future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to New York, and already ticket sales are at an all-time high.

Sportico has reported that the Jets are experiencing a 400% increase in season ticket and luxury suite sales just in the past week.

Rodgers is the new face of the franchise, and though he made a point of saying at his introductory press conference that he is not the savior of the organization, he is.

Count the ways that he is saving the Jets.

First and foremost, he has injected hope into an organization that has been without direction for years.

In addition to exciting the players and coaches, the fans are beside themselves.

It is too early to find out how quickly his Jets jersey is selling, but it is logical to assume that it is off the charts also.

Fans wondering if Rodgers’s Jets jersey will outsell the Packers Jordan Love jersey can be assured that if season ticket and luxury suite sales are an indication, Rodgers is winning that competition also.

The Soon-To-Be High Visibility Jets

The Rodgers effect will not stop with ticket or jersey sales.

The NFL will capitalize also.

With the 2023 NFL schedule due out any time now, expect the Jets to have several prime-time games in 2023.

That will be a sharp increase over the one game they had last year in prime time against Jacksonville.

Rodgers Is In A New York State Of Mind

Rodgers looks as though he has found his fountain of youth.

In his last years at Green Bay, he looked unhappy and unkempt.

All of that has changed in New York.

Rodgers is smiling and sporting a clean haircut, looking ten years younger than he did just a year ago.

With Rodgers’s 40th birthday coming up later in 2023, this end-of-career change is agreeing with him so far and with the New York Jets’ bottom line.

Jets NFL News and Rumors
