Tiger Woods Hands Justin Thomas A Tampon During Genesis Invitational Open First Round After Outdriving JT

Paul Kelly
Tiger Woods seems to be enjoying being back on the golf course as he enjoyed a great round with Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy at the Genesis Invitational Open. The 15-tme major champion was spotted handing ‘JT’ a tampon after outdriving him on the nineth hole of their round yesterday.

Tiger Woods Hands Justin Thomas A Tampon After Outdriving Him On 9th Hole

The great Tiger Woods looks to be thoroughly enjoying being back out on the golf course. The 15-time major champion returned to competitive action for the first time in 271 days yesterday for the opening round of the Genesis Invitational Open.

Woods was grouped with Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas – two of his closest friends on the PGA Tour. The 82-time PGA Tour winner delighted the Riviera Country Club fans by carding a stellar two-under-par round of 69. Woods finished his round with three consecutive birdies, leaving him in a tie for 27th just five shots off the pace.

Woods outscored the likes of world number one Scottie Scheffler, as well as many more top quality golfers. the California crowd were delighted to see the great Tiger Woods back in action. As well as his top quality golf, Woods gave the Riviera crowd something to laugh about after handing Justin Thomas a tampon after outdriving him on the nineth hole of their round.

Despite suffering a near career ending and even life-threatening car accident two years ago, the 47-year-old was hitting some unbelievable drives of over 330 yards. He was more than keeping up with McIlroy and Thomas, actually outdriving them both on more than one occasions.

After outdriving ‘JT’ on the nineth hole, Woods handed the two-time PGA Championship winner a tampon, which Thomas was quick to throw to the ground. The pair shared  a hug and laughed their way down the fairway. it’s great to see Tiger Woods back and enjoying his golf again. You would never have seen something like this from the Florida man in years gone by.

RELATED: Tiger Woods Returns To PGA Tour Golf Action At Genesis Open

At the conclusion of their opening round, Tiger Woods and ‘JT’ shared a touching moment off the 18th green. McIlroy holed a birdie put meaning all three of the group finished with a tasty birdie.

After his round, Woods was on interview duties and shared what it was like to be back out therewith McIlroy and Thomas, competing against the best players in the world once again:

“It was a great round. The ebb and flow of needling each other, encouraging each other and telling stories,” said the 15-time major champion.

“There’s nothing like come game time, just the feeling of the butterflies and trying to calm all that stuff down. The adrenaline, the ball goes further. Even though it’s cold out here, it was going even further than we expected. I had to dial all that back in,” added Woods.

Rory McIlroy, who carded the best round of the three with a four-under-par round of 67, thoroughly enjoyed sharing 18 holes with Tiger Woods again. Due to his strong opening round, McIlroy still sits in contention as one of the favorites to win this week at Riviera with the best offshore sportsbooks.

Although he shot the best round of the group, McIlroy admitted he wasn’t a huge fan of seeing Tiger’s ball further up the fairway than his on a few occasions:

“I’m going to go work on the range. I put my driver up a click in loft at the start of the week but I might have to turn it back down again! I don’t like him hitting it by me,” jokingly said the three-time FedEx Cup champion.

It really is fantastic to see Tiger Woods out on the golf course once against, competing at the highest level of the sport. Woods has a lot of work to do if he is to win this week, but you certainly wouldn’t rule him out at just five shots back. If you think he has what it takes to win, then be sure to avail of the various golf free bets and betting offers on The Sports Daily site.

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly

