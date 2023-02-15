Golf News and Rumors

Tiger Woods Returns Competitive Golf Action On The PGA Tour For The Genesis Invitational Open This Week

Paul Kelly
Tiger Woods Turned Down LIV Golf Deal Worth $700M-800M

The return of Tiger Woods is finally here. The 82-time PGA Tour winner is set to make his first competitive start since The 150th Open Championship last July this week at the Genesis Invitational Open. Woods is buzzing to be back and to compete with the best golfers in the world again.

Tiger Woods Returns To Competitive Golf At Riviera

Tiger Woods is back.

The 15-time major champion is set to swing a golf club competitively for the first time since July 2022. The last time we saw Woods in action was back at The 150th Open Championship when he missed the cut at St Andrew’s over in Scotland.

This week however, Woods is back and is aiming to get back in the winners circle at the Genesis Invitational Open. The Genesis Open gets underway on Thursday morning, as all of the best players in the world head to California to play at the beautiful Riviera Country Club.

The story this week is all about Tiger Woods. Forget Scottie Scheffler regaining his spot as number 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Forget Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm playing this week aiming to claim back top spot too. This week, all eyes are on Tiger Woods and his return to competitive golf.

The Florida man has won a staggering 82 PGA Tour events. Of course, he has 15 major championships to his name as well as another 41 European Tour events and 25 other tournament wins worldwide.

Woods has been seen playing twice in recent month, both in December 2022. The 47-year-old featured in ‘The Match’ with Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas before then competing in the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie Woods.

It will be fantastic to see Woods back in action this week at Rivera. The field is stacked full of talent with a prize pot of $20 million also up for grabs. Jon Rahm currently heads the betting market as a +750 favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are hot on his heels in the betting odds too, both priced at +1000 to win the Genesis Open with various sportsbooks.

For Tiger Woods, he is priced as big as a +15000 underdog with the best golf betting apps in the US to claim victory at Riviera. However, this won’t bother Woods one bit. In fact, it only adds fuel to the fire for the golfing great. Woods insists he wouldn’t have bothered showing up this week at the Genesis Open if he didn’t believe he could win it. It really is refreshing to see Woods back, oozing confidence once again.

RELATED: Genesis Open 2023 Odds, Predictions and Expert Golf Picks

Ahead of his return to competitive action on Thursday, Woods talked to the media at a press conference earlier this week. He is adamant that he is in it to win it this week, and wouldn’t bother showing up if he wasn’t aiming to win the golf tournament.

The 15-time major champion insists he wouldn’t compete unless he felt he was capable of going out and wining the event:

“I’m here to get that W, ” Woods revealed in his press conference.

“If I’m playing, I’m playing to win. If I’m playing in the event, I’m going to try and beat you. Should I enter an event, it will always be to get the W. I wouldn’t put myself out there if I didn’t think I could beat these guys.”

It’s safe to say Woods isn’t lacking any confidence ahead of his return to competitive action. Only time will tell how competitive the great man can really be this week at Riviera.

If like Woods you are confident of a successful week for the four-time Masters champion, then be sure to back him with your golf free bets ahead of the Genesis Invitational Open tomorrow morning. As we alluded to already, Tiger is +15000 to win the event. So if you really do think he will have the ‘eye of the tiger this week’ then be sure to avail of one of our various golf betting offers.

At the end of the day, Tiger Woods hasn’t had the career he has and hasn’t picked up the amount of wins he has by settling for mediocrity. As he made very clear in his Genesis Invitational Open presser, he is here to win. Nothing else.

Only time will tell as to just how competitive Woods can be this week at Riviera. However, one thing is for sure – it is great to see Tiger Woods back playing big-time golf again.

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for The Sports Daily, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, SportsLens, SportsLens UK and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
Paul Kelly

