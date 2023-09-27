Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has addressed what happened between him and Taylor Swift after the two were spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium after the game this past Sunday.

Travis Kelce: What Did He Say About Taylor Swift’s Appearance At The Chiefs Game?

So Travis has some New News … NEW EPISODE PREMIERES NOW 👀 Tap in: https://t.co/uh6Z2ZSnQt pic.twitter.com/ZmGTRfmwKP — New Heights (@newheightshow) September 27, 2023

On Wednesday’s episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Travis had the floor to speak about what happened with Swift on Sunday. Judging by his comments, the Chiefs’ star is happy with how things went.

“I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family,” Kelce said. “She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light.”

Swift sat in a luxury suite with members of Kelce’s family. Swift notably sat next to Donna Kelce, Travis’ mom. Throughout the game, Swift was seen celebrating inside the box with the Kelce family. She even screamed, “Let’s F-n go” and banged on the glass after Travis scored a touchdown in the Chiefs’ 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

TOUCHDOWN TRAVIS KELCE! Taylor loves it in the box! ❤️🤣 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/bs3uEhWbOn — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

“To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there — that s— was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure,” Kelce said.

Kelce was seen leaving the stadium with Swift in his car, and they reportedly had dinner alongside the rest of his teammates and their significant others.

“And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end. Took my Chevelle to the game,” Kelce said.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting away in his car following the Chiefs game. pic.twitter.com/tev0GSxPDi — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 25, 2023

Are Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Dating?

Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @taylorswift13? … asking for a friend 😅 @BWWings New episode premieres NOW! Tap in: https://t.co/lmQ8fLH1IO pic.twitter.com/4yYr8HSb0m — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 26, 2023

Unfortunately for Swifties, Kelce did not confirm or deny that he is dating Swift. Kelce said, “It is my personal life and I wanna respect both of our lives.”

Kelce admits that he brought this attention upon himself after revealing he tried to send the singer his number on a friendship bracelet at one of Swift’s concerts in Kanas City.

“I know I brought all this attention to me,” Kelce added. “Right, I’m the one — I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butt hurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor.”

Whether the appearance leads to a relationship or not, Kecle is happy Swift came to the game. “Shoutout to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage,” Kelce said.

NFL Betting Guides 2023