Who Will Replace Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs?

Dan Girolamo
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL in Thursday’s practice and will miss the rest of the 2023 season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. The Dallas Cowboys later confirmed the news.

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Suffers Torn ACL

Diggs’ injury reportedly occurred during a one-on-one drill. According to NFL Network’s report, Diggs left the field and was spotted with crutches before the MRI confirmed the tear.

Losing Diggs is a crushing blow to a Dallas Cowboys team with a strong chance of representing the NFC in the Super Bowl.

The Cowboys’ defense is ranked No. 1 in the NFL in yards allowed and points per game through two weeks.

Before the season, the Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension.

Who Will Replace Trevon Diggs?

With Diggs done for the season, the Cowboys need to find a suitable replacement for a championship-level defense.

Stephon Gilmore had been starting on the outside opposite of Diggs. Gilmore will now become the No. 1 cornerback on the depth chart.

The Cowboys could move cornerback DaRon Bland to the outside as a replacement for Diggs. Bland has been predominantly guarding the slot through two games. In Week 1, Bland returned an interception for a touchdown against the Giants.

Two other potential replacements for Diggs include Jourdan Lewis and Noah Igbinoghene. Lewis debuted in Week 2 after being out with a Lisfranc injury since October 2022. Igbinoghene has seen less than 30 snaps, but he notably returned a blocked kick for a touchdown against the Giants in Week 1.

Dan Girolamo

