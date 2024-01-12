How to Watch 2024 NFL Wild Card Weekend | Free Live Stream

The 2024 NFL Playoffs begin with Wild Card Weekend. Find out how to watch the 2024 NFL Wild Card Weekend with a free live stream.
Of the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs, 12 will be in action this weekend. Wild Card Weekend features two games on Saturday, three on Sunday, and one on Monday.
Only the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers will be off this weekend by way of a bye. Both teams will play next weekend in the Divisional Round.
Find out how to watch every game during Wild Card Weekend.
How to Watch Browns vs. Texans: Date, Time, & TV Channel
- 🏈 Game: Browns vs. Texans
- 📅 Date: Saturday – Jan. 13, 2024
- 🕗 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Location: NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas
- 📺 TV Channel: NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
- 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
|Bet
|Cleveland Browns
|Houston Texans
|Play
|Moneyline
|-147
|+110
|Point Spread
|-2 (-113)
|+2 (-107)
|Total Points
|Over 44.5 (-110)
|Under 44.5 (-110)
How to Watch Dolphins vs. Chiefs: Date, Time, & TV Channel
- 🏈 Game: Dolphins vs. Chiefs
- 📅 Date: Saturday – Jan. 13, 2024
- 🕗 Time: 8 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Location: Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri
- 📺 TV Channel: Peacock
- 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
|Bet
|Miami Dolphins
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Play
|Moneyline
|+195
|-225
|Point Spread
|+4.5 (-112)
|-4.5 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 43.5 (-110)
|Under 43.5 (-110)
How to Watch Steelers vs. Bills: Date, Time, & TV Channel
- 🏈 Game: Steelers vs. Bills
- 📅 Date: Sunday – Jan. 14, 2024
- 🕗 Time: 1 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Location: Highmark Stadium – Orchard Park, New York
- 📺 TV Channel: CBS, Paramount+
- 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
|Bet
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Buffalo Bills
|Play
|Moneyline
|+410
|-515
|Point Spread
|+10 (-115)
|-10 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 35 (-110)
|Under 35 (-110)
How to Watch Packers vs. Cowboys: Date, Time, & TV Channel
- 🏈 Game: Packers vs. Cowboys
- 📅 Date: Sunday – Jan. 14, 2024
- 🕗 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Location: AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas
- 📺 TV Channel: Fox, Fox Deportes
- 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
|Bet
|Green Bay Packers
|Dallas Cowboys
|Play
|Moneyline
|+276
|-331
|Point Spread
|+7 (-110)
|-7 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 50.5 (-110)
|Under 50.5 (-110)
How to Watch Rams vs. Lions: Date, Time, & TV Channel
- 🏈 Game: Rams vs. Lions
- 📅 Date: Sunday – Jan. 14, 2024
- 🕗 Time: 8 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Location: Ford Field – Detroit, Michigan
- 📺 TV Channel: NBC, Peacock, Universo
- 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
|Bet
|Los Angeles Rams
|Detroit Lions
|Play
|Moneyline
|+145
|-165
|Point Spread
|+3 (-101)
|-3 (-119)
|Total Points
|Over 52 (-110)
|Under 52 (-110)
How to Watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers: Date, Time, & TV Channel
- 🏈 Game: Eagles vs. Buccaneers
- 📅 Date: Monday – Jan. 15, 2024
- 🕗 Time: 8 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Location: Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, Florida
- 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+
- 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
|Bet
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-160
|+140
|Point Spread
|-3 (-105)
|+3 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 43 (-110)
|Under 43 (-110)
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.
How to Watch 2024 NFL Wild Card Weekend With A Free Live Stream
The #NFLPlayoffs are set! pic.twitter.com/ZqfPEYLpI7
— NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2024
Every game during Wild Card Weekend is available to watch for free at BetOnline.
Click here for terms and conditions.