How to Watch 2024 NFL Wild Card Weekend | Free Live Stream

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in action

The 2024 NFL Playoffs begin with Wild Card Weekend. Find out how to watch the 2024 NFL Wild Card Weekend with a free live stream. 

Of the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs, 12 will be in action this weekend. Wild Card Weekend features two games on Saturday, three on Sunday, and one on Monday.

Only the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers will be off this weekend by way of a bye. Both teams will play next weekend in the Divisional Round.

Find out how to watch every game during Wild Card Weekend.

How to Watch Browns vs. Texans: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15)
Dec 24, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) reacts after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
  • 🏈 Game: Browns vs. Texans
  • 📅 Date: Saturday – Jan. 13, 2024
  • 🕗 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
Bet Cleveland Browns Houston Texans Play
Moneyline -147 +110 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2 (-113) +2 (-107) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Chiefs: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Patrick Mahomes rolls out for the Chiefs
Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
  • 🏈 Game: Dolphins vs. Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: Saturday – Jan. 13, 2024
  • 🕗 Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri
  • 📺 TV Channel: Peacock
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
Bet Miami Dolphins Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline +195 -225 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +4.5 (-112) -4.5 (-108) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

How to Watch Steelers vs. Bills: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Markus Golden (44)
Dec 31, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Markus Golden (44) and linebacker Nick Herbig (51) and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) celebrate after Herbig recovered a fumble against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
  • 🏈 Game: Steelers vs. Bills
  • 📅 Date: Sunday – Jan. 14, 2024
  • 🕗 Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Highmark Stadium – Orchard Park, New York
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS, Paramount+
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
Bet Pittsburgh Steelers Buffalo Bills Play
Moneyline +410 -515 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +10 (-115) -10 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 35 (-110) Under 35 (-110) BetOnline logo

How to Watch Packers vs. Cowboys: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms-up
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms-up before the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Dec. 24, 2023.
  • 🏈 Game: Packers vs. Cowboys
  • 📅 Date: Sunday – Jan. 14, 2024
  • 🕗 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: AT&T Stadium  – Arlington, Texas
  • 📺 TV Channel: Fox, Fox Deportes
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
Bet Green Bay Packers Dallas Cowboys Play
Moneyline +276 -331 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +7 (-110) -7 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 50.5 (-110) Under 50.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

How to Watch Rams vs. Lions: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Lions-Rams NFL Wildcard Game Sets New Record For Most Expensive Tickets

  • 🏈 Game: Rams vs. Lions
  • 📅 Date: Sunday – Jan. 14, 2024
  • 🕗 Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Ford Field – Detroit, Michigan
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC, Peacock, Universo
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
Bet Los Angeles Rams Detroit Lions Play
Moneyline +145 -165 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (-101) -3 (-119) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 52 (-110) Under 52 (-110) BetOnline logo

How to Watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift (0)
Dec 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift (0) celebrates his touchdown run against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
  • 🏈 Game: Eagles vs. Buccaneers
  • 📅 Date: Monday – Jan. 15, 2024
  • 🕗 Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, Florida
  • 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
Bet Philadelphia Eagles Tampa Bay Buccaneers Play
Moneyline -160 +140 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -3 (-105) +3 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43 (-110) Under 43 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Bet 2024 NFL Wild Card Weekend at BetOnline
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
