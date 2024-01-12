How to Watch 2024 NFL Wild Card Weekend | Free Live Stream

The 2024 NFL Playoffs begin with Wild Card Weekend. Find out how to watch the 2024 NFL Wild Card Weekend with a free live stream.

Of the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs, 12 will be in action this weekend. Wild Card Weekend features two games on Saturday, three on Sunday, and one on Monday.

Only the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers will be off this weekend by way of a bye. Both teams will play next weekend in the Divisional Round.

Find out how to watch every game during Wild Card Weekend.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2024

How to Watch Browns vs. Texans: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Game: Browns vs. Texans

📅 Date : Saturday – Jan. 13, 2024

: Saturday – Jan. 13, 2024 🕗 Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

: 4:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas

: NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas 📺 TV Channel: NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Chiefs: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Game: Dolphins vs. Chiefs

📅 Date : Saturday – Jan. 13, 2024

: Saturday – Jan. 13, 2024 🕗 Time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri

: Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri 📺 TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Steelers vs. Bills: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Game: Steelers vs. Bills

📅 Date : Sunday – Jan. 14, 2024

: Sunday – Jan. 14, 2024 🕗 Time : 1 p.m. ET

: 1 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Highmark Stadium – Orchard Park, New York

: Highmark Stadium – Orchard Park, New York 📺 TV Channel: CBS, Paramount+

CBS, Paramount+ 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Packers vs. Cowboys: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Game: Packers vs. Cowboys

📅 Date : Sunday – Jan. 14, 2024

: Sunday – Jan. 14, 2024 🕗 Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

: 4:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas

: AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas 📺 TV Channel: Fox, Fox Deportes

Fox, Fox Deportes 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Rams vs. Lions: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Game: Rams vs. Lions

📅 Date : Sunday – Jan. 14, 2024

: Sunday – Jan. 14, 2024 🕗 Time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Ford Field – Detroit, Michigan

: Ford Field – Detroit, Michigan 📺 TV Channel: NBC, Peacock, Universo

NBC, Peacock, Universo 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Game: Eagles vs. Buccaneers

📅 Date : Monday – Jan. 15, 2024

: Monday – Jan. 15, 2024 🕗 Time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, Florida

: Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, Florida 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+

ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

How to Watch 2024 NFL Wild Card Weekend With A Free Live Stream

Every game during Wild Card Weekend is available to watch for free at BetOnline. Place a bet on an NFL playoff game at BetOnline. Then, the online sportsbook will supply customers with a free live stream of the game.

New customers will earn a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit with promo code BET1000.

How To Watch 2024 NFL Wild Card Weekend Through BetOnline

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit. Place a bet on the 2024 NFL Wild Card Weekend Stream 2024 NFL Wild Card Weekend for free

Click here for terms and conditions.