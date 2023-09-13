NFL News and Rumors

Will Tom Brady Be The Next QB Of The New York Jets?

Dan Girolamo
New England Patriots former quarterback Tom Brady

The New York Jets received devastating news after Monday’s win over the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles, ending his 2023 season after just four snaps. In the interim, the Jets will turn to 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson at quarterback. However, the Jets are expected to bring in another quarterback, and one of the rumored names is a seven-time Super Bowl champion. Will Tom Brady be the next quarterback of the New York Jets?

Will Tom Brady Be The Next QB Of The New York Jets?

Those wanting to see TB12 suit up again will be disappointed to hear that the Jets will not be reaching out to Brady to be their next quarterback, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported Wednesday.

Russini also mentioned that Brady plans to stay retired and told people close to him that he’s “done playing football.”

Zach Wilson Will Start, But Who Will Be The Backup?

For Week 2, Wilson is the starting quarterback of the Jets. In his press conference on Tuesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh emphasized that Wilson is the starting quarterback moving forward.

“I want to make it very clear, Zach’s our quarterback,” Saleh told reporters.” We have a lot of faith in Zach. We’re rolling with Zach and excited for him.”

Entering the 2023 season, Wilson has struggled as the Jets’ starting quarterback, accumulating a record of 8-14.

Wilson has thrown for 4,162 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.

The Jets are still expected to bring in another quarterback to be the backup and potentially step in if Wilson struggles. Matt Ryan, Phillip Rivers, Colt McCoy, and Carson Wentz are some of the free agent QBs available.

Washington’s Jacoby Brissett, Carolina’s Andy Dalton, New Orleans’ Jameis Winston, and Indianapolis’ Gardner Minshew are potential trade targets for the Jets.

The Jets travel to Dallas in Week 2 to take on the Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Jets NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment.
Dan Girolamo

Arrow to top