Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season features multiple prop bet chances, including a touchdown prop with Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery. Below, we examine our top NFL Week 6 player props.

NFL Week 6 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

NFL Week 6 Player Props

David Montgomery Anytime Touchdown (-167)

Dan Campbell on David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs 😳 pic.twitter.com/MYvZWkOuNx — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 14, 2023

Heading into the season, I was skeptical that David Montgomery would become the 2022 version of Jamaal Williams, who rushed for 17 touchdowns for the Lions.

I was wrong.

Montgomery already has six touchdowns in four games. Montgomery’s season totals are 88 carries, 371 yards, and six touchdowns.

Rookie Jahmry Gibbs has been ruled out for the Lions’ Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Backup running back Zonovan Knight will also not be available after being placed on IR with a season-ending shoulder injury.

Tampa has been excellent against the run, allowing only three rushing touchdowns all season. However, the Lions offense is humming, with 76 points over the last two games.

If the Lions reach the red zone, expect Montgomery to receive multiple chances to rush for a touchdown.

Curtis Samuel Over 3.5 Receptions (+127)

Curtis Samuel has quickly become Sam Howell’s second favorite target. After hauling 10 catches in the first three games, Samuel has 13 catches on 15 targets in the past two games.

Samuel has three or more catches in every game this season. No need to overthink this. Trust Samuel to get at least four catches.

NFL Betting Guides 2023