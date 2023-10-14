Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season features multiple prop bet chances, including a touchdown prop with Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery. Below, we examine our top NFL Week 6 player props.
NFL Week 6 Player Props
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.
The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|7.
|
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|8.
|
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
NFL Week 6 Player Props
David Montgomery Anytime Touchdown (-167)
Dan Campbell on David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs 😳 pic.twitter.com/MYvZWkOuNx
— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 14, 2023
Heading into the season, I was skeptical that David Montgomery would become the 2022 version of Jamaal Williams, who rushed for 17 touchdowns for the Lions.
I was wrong.
Montgomery already has six touchdowns in four games. Montgomery’s season totals are 88 carries, 371 yards, and six touchdowns.
Rookie Jahmry Gibbs has been ruled out for the Lions’ Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Backup running back Zonovan Knight will also not be available after being placed on IR with a season-ending shoulder injury.
Tampa has been excellent against the run, allowing only three rushing touchdowns all season. However, the Lions offense is humming, with 76 points over the last two games.
If the Lions reach the red zone, expect Montgomery to receive multiple chances to rush for a touchdown.
Curtis Samuel Over 3.5 Receptions (+127)
Curtis Samuel was wide open 👀 @CurtisSamuel4__#CHIvsWAS on Prime Video
Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/YCeYJnyJmB pic.twitter.com/70WH4GwwrJ
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2023
Curtis Samuel has quickly become Sam Howell’s second favorite target. After hauling 10 catches in the first three games, Samuel has 13 catches on 15 targets in the past two games.
Samuel has three or more catches in every game this season. No need to overthink this. Trust Samuel to get at least four catches.
NFL Betting Guides 2023
- NFL Betting Guide – Discover Best NFL Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Betting Apps Guide – Compare the Best Apps for NFL Betting Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Live Betting Guide – Compare Best NFL In Play Betting Sites.
- The Latest NFL Odds – Compare the Best Football Odds & Lines.
- NFL Spread Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Spread Bets.
- NFL Totals Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Totals Bets.
- NFL Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Futures Bets.
- NFL Moneyline Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to win Football Moneyline Bets.
- Free NFL Picks – Check Expert Football Picks & Predictions.
- Free NFL Picks Against The Spread – Check Expert NFL Picks Against the Spread.