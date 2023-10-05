NFL News and Rumors

Bears vs. Commanders: How To Watch NFL Thursday Night Football With A Free Live Stream

Dan Girolamo
NFL: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season begins on Thursday Night Football when the Chicago Bears (0-4) face the Washington Commanders (2-2). Find out how to watch Bears vs. Commanders on Thursday Night Football with a free live stream. 

The Chicago “Bad News” Bears fell to 0-4 this past Sunday against the Broncos. Despite holding a 28-7 lead, the Bears allowed 24 unanswered points to lose 31-28.

The Washington Commanders also dropped a close game to the Philadelphia Eagles. After tying the game to force overtime, Eagles kicker Jake Elliot made a 54-yard field goal to win 34-31.

Which team will come out victorious? Keep reading to find out how to watch Thursday Night Football.

How to Watch Bears vs. Commanders On TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Bears vs. Commanders
  • 📅 Date: Thursday – Oct. 5, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: FedExField — Landover, Maryland,
  • 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Live Stream Bears vs. Commanders on Thursday Night Football for Free

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields
Oct 1, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back to pass/ against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The game between the Bears and Commanders starts at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video. Amazon’s pregame show, TNF Tonight, starts at 7 p.m. ET. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be in the booth, with Kaylee Hartung reporting from the sideline. Watch through a connected device or stream online on Amazon.

Fans in the Chicago and Washington markets can watch the game on over-the-air TV stations. Plus, subscribers to NFL+ can watch Bears vs. Commanders on their mobile devices or tablets.

Are you looking for a free way to watch a game? Try streaming Bears vs. Commanders through BetOnline. With a BetOnline account, customers can watch TNF with a free stream after placing a bet.

There is a special promotion on BetOnline where new customers will receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit. Use promo code BET1000 and get your 50% Bonus.

How To Watch Bears vs. Commanders With BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on Bears vs. Commanders
  5. Stream Bears vs. Commanders for free

Bears vs. Commanders Preview

The Bears will have a depleted secondary, as cornerback Jaylon Johnson (hamstring) and free safety Eddie Jackson (foot) have been ruled out. Strong safety Jaquan Brisker (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

Look for Washington to take advantage of the inferior secondary, especially with Curtis Samuel (quad) and Jahan Dotson (ankle) expected to play.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Chicago Bears Washington Commanders Play
Moneyline +215 -255 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +6 (-115) -6 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 44.5 (-105) Under 44.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Bears Commanders NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top