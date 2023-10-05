Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season begins on Thursday Night Football when the Chicago Bears (0-4) face the Washington Commanders (2-2). Find out how to watch Bears vs. Commanders on Thursday Night Football with a free live stream.

The Chicago “Bad News” Bears fell to 0-4 this past Sunday against the Broncos. Despite holding a 28-7 lead, the Bears allowed 24 unanswered points to lose 31-28.

The Washington Commanders also dropped a close game to the Philadelphia Eagles. After tying the game to force overtime, Eagles kicker Jake Elliot made a 54-yard field goal to win 34-31.

Which team will come out victorious? Keep reading to find out how to watch Thursday Night Football.

How to Watch Bears vs. Commanders On TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Game: Bears vs. Commanders

📅 Date : Thursday – Oct. 5, 2023

: Thursday – Oct. 5, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : FedExField — Landover, Maryland,

: FedExField — Landover, Maryland, 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video

Prime Video 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Live Stream Bears vs. Commanders on Thursday Night Football for Free

The game between the Bears and Commanders starts at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video. Amazon’s pregame show, TNF Tonight, starts at 7 p.m. ET. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be in the booth, with Kaylee Hartung reporting from the sideline. Watch through a connected device or stream online on Amazon.

Fans in the Chicago and Washington markets can watch the game on over-the-air TV stations. Plus, subscribers to NFL+ can watch Bears vs. Commanders on their mobile devices or tablets.

Bears vs. Commanders Preview

(ICYMI) Commanders QB Sam Howell not looking past winless Bears on Thursday night: "Definitely not a team you can take lightly"https://t.co/HpNPHfYlGn pic.twitter.com/Glv8gqMM8z — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 4, 2023

The Bears will have a depleted secondary, as cornerback Jaylon Johnson (hamstring) and free safety Eddie Jackson (foot) have been ruled out. Strong safety Jaquan Brisker (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

Look for Washington to take advantage of the inferior secondary, especially with Curtis Samuel (quad) and Jahan Dotson (ankle) expected to play.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

