2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Minnesota Timberwolves

Feb 7, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler (23) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) in the first quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Back by popular demand (nope – that’s not true at all), we present our 2018/19 NBA Team Preview haikus!  Let all the other sites pump out their 1000 word essays on each team – we’ll summarize it all in 17 syllable prose.

 

Butler melted down
A toxic situation
Get him out of town

 

 

