UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov Results

By June 20, 2020 6:21 pm

By |

 

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov
June 20, 2020
UFC Apex
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,020 – very solid card

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (8:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):
Curtis Blaydes   (13-2, 1 NC, #4 ranked heavyweight) vs Alexander Volkov  (31-17, #8 ranked heavyweight)

Featherweights:
Josh Emmett   (15-2, #6 ranked featherweight) vs Shane Burgos   (13-1, #12 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Raquel Pennington   (10-8, #11 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Marion Reneau   (9-5-1, #8 ranked women’s bantamweight

Welterweights:
Belal Muhammad   (16-3, #28 ranked welterweight) vs Lyman Good   (21-5, 1 NC, #33 ranked welterweight)

Catchweight (160 lbs):
Jim Miller   (31-14, 1 NC, #25 ranked lightweight) vs Roosevelt Roberts  (10-1, #57 ranked lightweight)

 

Prelims (5:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
Clay Guida   (35-19, #31 ranked lightweight) vs Bobby Green  (24-10-1, #68 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Tecia Torres   (10-5, #16 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Brianna Van Buren   (9-2, #20 ranked women’s strawweight)

Middleweights:
Marc-Andre Barriault   (11-4, #70 ranked middleweight) vs Oskar Piechota   (11-3-1, #37 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Cortney Casey   (9-7, #18 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Gillian Robertson   (7-4, #12 ranked women’s flyweight)

Lightweights:
Justin Jaynes   (13-3) vs Frank Camacho   (22-8, #47 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Roxanne Modafferi   (24-16, #9 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Lauren Murphy   (12-4, #6 ranked women’s flyweight)

Lightweights:
Max Rohskopf   (5-0) vs Austin Hubbard   (11-4, #67 ranked lightweight)

 

