UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige Results

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige
July 15, 2020
UFC Fight Island
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige Fight Card
Main Card (ESPN – 10:00 pm Eastern)
Featherweights (five rounds):
Calvin Kattar (21-4, #16 ranked featherweight) vs Dan Ige (14-1, #13 ranked featherweight)
Flyweights:
Tim Elliott (16-11-1, #9 ranked flyweight) vs Ryan Benoit (10-6, #8 ranked flyweight)
Featherweights:
Jimmie Rivera (22-4, #9 ranked featherweight) vs Cody Stamann (19-2-1, #10 ranked featherweight)
Women’s Flyweights:
Molly McCann (10-2, #27 ranked women’s flyweight) vs
Taila Santos (15-1, #38 ranked women’s flyweight) ***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Welterweights:
Abdul Razak Alhassan (10-1, #19 ranked welterweight) vs
Mounir Lazzez (9-1) ***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Prelims (ESPN – 7:00 pm Eastern)
Middleweights:
John Phillips (22-9, 1 NC, #40 ranked middleweight) vs
Khamzat Chimaev (6-0) ***WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (D’ARCE CHOKE) – ROUND 2 (1:12)
Featherweights:
Ricardo Ramos (14-2, #25 ranked featherweight) vs
Lerone Murphy (8-0-1, #70 ranked featherweight) ***WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (4:18)
Light Heavyweights:
Modestas Bukauskas (10-2) ***WINNER VIA TKO (ELBOWS) – ROUND 1 (5:00)
vs Andreas Michailidis (12-3)
Featherweights:
Jared Gordon (15-4, #51 ranked featherweight) ***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
vs Chris Fishgold (18-3-1, #64 ranked featherweight)
Women’s Flyweights:
Diana Belbita (13-5, #38 ranked women’s flyweight) vs
Liana Jojua (7-3, #38 ranked women’s flyweight) ***WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (ARMBAR) – ROUND 1 (2:43)
Bantamweights:
Jack Shore (12-0, #45 ranked bantamweight) ***WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (REAR-NAKED CHOKE) – ROUND 2 (2:29)
vs Aaron Phillips (12-3, #57 ranked bantamweight)
