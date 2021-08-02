NFL

Aaron Rodgers casually drives around Green Bay in golf cart (Video)

Aaron Rodgers is viewed as a legend in Wisconsin, so he can essentially make his own rules.

That logic applies to traffic, apparently, when he decided to just casually parade around downtown Green Bay while driving a golf cart.

Rodgers was spotted rolling up to a stop sign in the golf cart, when he attempted to make himself known by honking its horn a few times.

Now that he’s reported to training camp, Rodgers is viewed as a hero by Packers fans once again, so he’s apparently trying to have some fun along the way, even if it does end up being his final season in Green Bay.

