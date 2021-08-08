Adam Shaheen explains why he's opposed to NFL players being forced to get vaccinated

Adam Shaheen has chosen to stand up for what he believes in, and while he’s in the minority, it sure doesn’t look like he’ll be changing his mind anytime soon.

The Dolphins are a team that boasts a 90% vaccination rate for its players, which is far higher than most other teams. And given that they’re based in Florida, a state that’s currently a hotbed for Covid-19, it’s certainly understandable why they’d get vaccinated, with their personal safety at risk.

But Shaheen marches to the beat of his own drummer.

He’s chosen not to get vaccinated, and given that he recently landed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Dolphins tight end found himself in the spotlight. But he made sure to point out it was due to contract tracing, and he came off the list on Saturday.

And he not only opposes getting vaccinated, but he made sure to point out that he’s not going to allow the NFL to “strong-arm” him.

“For me it’s a personal choice and it’s bigger than just COVID,” Shaheen said, via the Miami Herald. “I’m not going to elaborate further on that. The NFL has been trying to push it. It’s no secret they’ve been trying to push it on unvaccinated guys.

“And, you know what, I’m going to continue to go through the protocols of the unvaccinated that they make me do. I’m not going to get fined. But they’re not going to strong-arm me into doing something for, you know, more freedom, when this is such a changing atmosphere and they’ve already taken away freedoms of the unvaccinated guys.

“This is such a changing environment and I’m going to keep my hands off and follow the rules that they have in place for me, but they’re not going to strong-arm myself into getting it. They’re not.”

It’ll be interesting to see how the NFL responds to Shaheen’s take.