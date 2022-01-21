Joe Burrow NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the Divisional Round

In only his second NFL season, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has gotten a playoff win. Now, he has a chance to punch his ticket to the AFC Championship. Clearly, he has already proven to be one of the top quarterbacks in the entire league. That is why it is so exciting to place NFL player props for Joe Burrow this weekend.
Many NFL sportsbooks are offering a wide array of Joe Burrow props this weekend. Below, we will go over the best NFL player props for the Bengals quarterback, as well as where you can place these bets. There are many sportsbook bonuses for the Bengals vs Titans game this weekend, so you will also be able to claim some free money while placing these props.
Joe Burrow Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks
BetOnline Burrow Props
24.5 Pass Completions: Over (-108) | Under (-120)
1.5 Pass TDs: Over (-175) | Under (+135)
279.5 Passing Yards: Over (-111) | Under (-116)
8.5 Rushing Yards: Over (-120) | Under (-108)
Bovada Burrow Props
36.5 Pass Attempts: Over (-125) | Under (-115)
Longest Completion of 38.5 Yards: Over (-115) | Under (-115)
0.5 Interceptions: Over (-130) | Under (EVEN)
250+ Passing Yards and 2+ Passing TDs (+110)
2+ Passing TDs and Bengals Win (+200)
2+ Passing TDs in Each Half (+800)
BetUS Burrow Props
Burrow Passing Completions
|Completions
|Odds
|10-15
|+700
|16-20
|+350
|21-25
|+250
|26-30
|+275
|31-35
|+650
|36-40
|+900
|41+
|+1400
Burrow Passing Yards
|Passing Yards
|Odds
|0-200
|+650
|201-225
|+1000
|226-250
|+700
|251-275
|+550
|276-300
|+450
|301-325
|+650
|326-350
|+750
|351+
|+275
Joe Burrow Stats | Wild Card Weekend
It can be important to see how the young quarterback played last week when you're placing your Joe Burrow player props for the Divisional Round. During his Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, Burrow completed 24 of his 34 pass attempts for 244 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. While it was a solid performance, the yardage was a bit disappointing following two massive games from the second-year passer.
