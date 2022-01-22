eToro: Buy Shares with 0% Commission

Your capital is at risk

Aaron Rodgers NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the Divisional Round

Zach Brunner
Last updated

aaron rodgers nfl player props picks

In the second game of the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers will take on the top-seeded Green Bay Packers, who are led by Aaron Rodgers. It appears the elite quarterback is ready to win his second straight MVP, as he is playing at an all-time level. This makes place Aaron Rodgers NFL player props even more fun this Divisional Round weekend.

Many NFL sportsbooks are offering a wide array of Aaron Rodgers props this weekend. Below, we will go over the best NFL player props for the Packers quarterback, as well as where you can place these bets. There are many sportsbook bonuses for the 49ers vs Packers game this weekend, so you will also be able to claim some free money while placing these props.

Aaron Rodgers Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks

BetOnline Rodgers Props

24.5 Pass Completions: Over (-115) | Under (-112)

 

2.5 Pass TDs: Over (+149) | Under (-196)

 

265.5 Passing Yards: Over (-114) | Under (-114)

 

7.5 Rushing Yards: Over (-108) | Under (-120)

 

Place Aaron Rodgers Props on BetOnline

Bovada Rodgers Props

38.5 Pass Attempts: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

 

Longest Completion of 38.5 Yards: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

 

0.5 Interceptions: Over (+200) | Under (-275)

 

300+ Passing Yards and 3+ Passing TDs (+300)

 

2+ Passing TDs and Packers Win (-150)

 

2+ Passing TDs in Each Half (+600)

 

Place Aaron Rodgers Props on Bovada

BetUS Rodgers Props

Rodgers Passing Completions

Completions Odds
10-15 +800
16-20 +500
21-25 +250
26-30 +250
31-35 +5000
36-40 +750
41+ +1400

 

Rodgers Passing Yards

Passing Yards Odds
0-200 +550
201-225 +900
226-250 +650
251-275 +450
276-300 +500
301-325 +600
326-350 +800
351+ +375
Place Aaron Rodgers Props on BetUS

Aaron Rodgers Stats

Before placing your NFL picks on Aaron Rodgers, it’s important to know what his stats are. Here are his stats over this past three full games:

Comp. Att. Yards TDs INTs
23 31 268 3 0
24 34 202 3 0
29 38 288 2 0
About Zach Brunner

Whether it's the Bucks winning the NBA Finals or the Badgers screwing themselves every single year, Zach is a Wisconsin sports fan through and through. He has been working in the sports betting and fantasy sports industries for nearly a decade, and he's always down to talk about either.

Read next
Free NFL Picks: 49ers vs Packers Prediction, Odds and Betting Trends for NFC Divisional Playoffs

Free NFL Picks: 49ers vs Packers Prediction, Odds and Betting Trends for NFC Divisional Playoffs
Henry Henry January 22nd, 2022

The second NFL Playoffs game on Saturday features an NFC Divisional Round matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers. This marks the...

Related news