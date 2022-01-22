Aaron Rodgers NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the Divisional Round

In the second game of the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers will take on the top-seeded Green Bay Packers, who are led by Aaron Rodgers. It appears the elite quarterback is ready to win his second straight MVP, as he is playing at an all-time level. This makes place Aaron Rodgers NFL player props even more fun this Divisional Round weekend.
Many NFL sportsbooks are offering a wide array of Aaron Rodgers props this weekend. Below, we will go over the best NFL player props for the Packers quarterback, as well as where you can place these bets. There are many sportsbook bonuses for the 49ers vs Packers game this weekend, so you will also be able to claim some free money while placing these props.
Aaron Rodgers Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks
BetOnline Rodgers Props
24.5 Pass Completions: Over (-115) | Under (-112)
2.5 Pass TDs: Over (+149) | Under (-196)
265.5 Passing Yards: Over (-114) | Under (-114)
7.5 Rushing Yards: Over (-108) | Under (-120)
Bovada Rodgers Props
38.5 Pass Attempts: Over (-115) | Under (-115)
Longest Completion of 38.5 Yards: Over (-115) | Under (-115)
0.5 Interceptions: Over (+200) | Under (-275)
300+ Passing Yards and 3+ Passing TDs (+300)
2+ Passing TDs and Packers Win (-150)
2+ Passing TDs in Each Half (+600)
BetUS Rodgers Props
Rodgers Passing Completions
|Completions
|Odds
|10-15
|+800
|16-20
|+500
|21-25
|+250
|26-30
|+250
|31-35
|+5000
|36-40
|+750
|41+
|+1400
Rodgers Passing Yards
|Passing Yards
|Odds
|0-200
|+550
|201-225
|+900
|226-250
|+650
|251-275
|+450
|276-300
|+500
|301-325
|+600
|326-350
|+800
|351+
|+375
Aaron Rodgers Stats
Before placing your NFL picks on Aaron Rodgers, it’s important to know what his stats are. Here are his stats over this past three full games:
|Comp.
|Att.
|Yards
|TDs
|INTs
|23
|31
|268
|3
|0
|24
|34
|202
|3
|0
|29
|38
|288
|2
|0
