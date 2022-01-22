Aaron Rodgers NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the Divisional Round

In the second game of the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers will take on the top-seeded Green Bay Packers, who are led by Aaron Rodgers. It appears the elite quarterback is ready to win his second straight MVP, as he is playing at an all-time level. This makes place Aaron Rodgers NFL player props even more fun this Divisional Round weekend.

Many NFL sportsbooks are offering a wide array of Aaron Rodgers props this weekend. Below, we will go over the best NFL player props for the Packers quarterback, as well as where you can place these bets. There are many sportsbook bonuses for the 49ers vs Packers game this weekend, so you will also be able to claim some free money while placing these props.

Aaron Rodgers Props | NFL Player Props + Free Picks

24.5 Pass Completions: Over (-115) | Under (-112)

2.5 Pass TDs: Over (+149) | Under (-196)

265.5 Passing Yards: Over (-114) | Under (-114)

7.5 Rushing Yards: Over (-108) | Under (-120)

38.5 Pass Attempts: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

Longest Completion of 38.5 Yards: Over (-115) | Under (-115)

0.5 Interceptions: Over (+200) | Under (-275)

300+ Passing Yards and 3+ Passing TDs (+300)

2+ Passing TDs and Packers Win (-150)

2+ Passing TDs in Each Half (+600)

Rodgers Passing Completions

Completions Odds 10-15 +800 16-20 +500 21-25 +250 26-30 +250 31-35 +5000 36-40 +750 41+ +1400

Rodgers Passing Yards

Passing Yards Odds 0-200 +550 201-225 +900 226-250 +650 251-275 +450 276-300 +500 301-325 +600 326-350 +800 351+ +375

Aaron Rodgers Stats

Before placing your NFL picks on Aaron Rodgers, it’s important to know what his stats are. Here are his stats over this past three full games:

Comp. Att. Yards TDs INTs 23 31 268 3 0 24 34 202 3 0 29 38 288 2 0

About Zach Brunner Whether it's the Bucks winning the NBA Finals or the Badgers screwing themselves every single year, Zach is a Wisconsin sports fan through and through. He has been working in the sports betting and fantasy sports industries for nearly a decade, and he's always down to talk about either. View all posts by Zach Brunner

Read next