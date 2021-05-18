Best Players In The History Of The New York Jets

The history of the New York Jets dates to the 1960’s as they were only founded in the 1959 but still continue to have a rich and successful history. They have only won the prestigious Super Bowl championship back in 1968 but have always been there or there abouts since their introduction into the National Football League in 1960 so we thought we’d look at some of their greatest ever players to pull on the Jets jersey and we will determine this on longevity, statistics, diversity, and memory.

When it comes to legends that have pulled on the jersey for the New York Jets, then there aren’t many players that compare to that of Don Maynard. Maynard played through the golden era of the jets from 1960 to 1972 where he then retired before the 1973 season where at the time, he was the all-time leader in receptions with 633 and win receiving yardage with 11,834 and was certainly one of the best wide receivers of the 60’s. Many have beaten this record since Maynard has retired but within the Jets, it remains a record today.

Another player that we can’t miss off the best players in the history of the Jets has got to be the best quarterback in the history of the franchise and one of only three hall of fame players from the Jets, Joe Namath. Namath was a seriously impressive quarter back for the Jets from 1965 until 1976 and has several accolades which display his greatness including 5 AFL All Star Games, the first player to break 4,000-yard barrier and continues to hold many passing records for the Jets.

And finally, of more recent times, Curtis Martin is quite clearly the best running back in the history of the Jets franchise and applied his trade between 1998 and 2005. Martin was the first-round draft pick from the Patriots but due to his record-setting career, he was well worth it. Martin was that impressive that he touched the ball almost 24 times a game over his 8 seasons in Green jersey and although he might not have been the flashiest of players, he certainly is a legend in Jets fans eyes.