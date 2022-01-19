CBS NFL Expert Pete Prisco Picks for the Divisional Round

The betting action for the Divisional Round in the NFL Playoffs is going to be wild, with NFL betting interest at an all-time high. One of the most respected NFL experts in the industry is Pete Prisco, who works for CBS. Pete Prisco’s NFL picks for the Divisional Round are sure to generate the interest of many around the country.

Let’s take a look at who Pete Prisco picks for each of the games on the NFL Playoff schedule both straight up and against the spread.

CBS NFL Expert Pete Prisco Picks for the Divisional Round

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans (-3.5)

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Prisco likes the top-seeded Titans, who are expected to return Derrick Henry to their lineup for this game. This will be tough for the Bengals defensive line, which suffered multiple injuries last week. He says the pressure will be on Joe Burrow and the Bengals passing attack to keep the game close, but Prisco doesn’t believe the offensive line will hold up.

Pete Prisco NFL Picks: Titans -3.5

Pick: TEN -3.5

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers (-6)

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (FOX)

While the 49ers looked good last week, the Packers get to play at home and get multiple injured players back. Prisco believes the key to this game will be the Green Bay defense stopping the run and putting the game on Jimmy Garoppolo. He thinks they will do a solid job at this goal, winning the game in Lambeau.

Pete Prisco NFL Picks: Packers -6

Pick: GB -6

RELATED | NFL Divisional Round free bets and betting offers

Los Angeles Rams (+3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, 3 p.m. ET (NBC)

The offensive line issues will be the deciding factor in this game, according to Pete Prisco. Three of their offensive linemen could miss the game, which is a bad thing when the opponent has Aaron Donald and Von Miller. Not only does he think the Rams will cover the spread, he believes they will advance to the NFC Championship.

Pete Prisco NFL Picks: Rams ML, Rams +3

Pick: LAR +3

Buffalo Bills (+2) at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

To end the Divisional Round, Pete Prisco is predicting another road upset. The Bills built their pass rush to beat Patrick Mahomes, and he thinks they will show up and do exactly that. He also notes the Chiefs like to blitz often, which opens up running lanes and downfield shots for Josh Allen.

Pete Prisco NFL Picks: Bills ML, Bills +2

Pick: BUF +2

If you decide to parlay all of Pete Prisco’s NFL picks against the spread together, it will be a +1331 odds bet. Are you brave enough to lock this in?

About Zach Brunner Whether it's the Bucks winning the NBA Finals or the Badgers screwing themselves every single year, Zach is a Wisconsin sports fan through and through. He has been working in the sports betting and fantasy sports industries for nearly a decade, and he's always down to talk about either. View all posts by Zach Brunner

Read next