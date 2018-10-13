2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Philadelphia 76ers

Hoops Manifesto

May 7, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and guard Ben Simmons (25) during the fourth quarter in game four of the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

 

Back by popular demand (nope – that’s not true at all), we present our 2018/19 NBA Team Preview haikus!  Let all the other sites pump out their 1000 word essays on each team – we’ll summarize it all in 17 syllable prose.

 

Batman and Robin
And a nice supporting cast
Happy days are here

 

 

