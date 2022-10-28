NFL News and Rumors

Tom Brady confirms divorce from wife Gisele following Bucs defeat to Ravens

Joe Lyons
Tampa Bay Buccanneers QB Tom Brady has divorced wife Gisele Bundchen following last night’s defeat to the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite posting an impressive 325 passing yards with one touchdown and no interceptions, Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to a 27-22 defeat against Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

The 45-year-old announced on Friday morning that he had finalised his divorce with Gisele, but will continue to work together as parents to their three children; Jack, 15, Benjamin Rein, 12 and Vivian Lake, 9.

Brady began dating Brazilian model Bündchen in December 2006 after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend, and married just over two years later in Santa Monica, California but hired divorce lawyers earlier this month.

It has been rumoured for months that the pair were living apart following Brady’s decision to come out of retirement and continue his NFL career in Tampa Bay, marking his 23rd season in the league.

BetOnline have released odds on the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s next partner with Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Anniston and New York Jets QB Zach Wilson’s mother Lisa headlining the early favorites.

The former New England Patriot is now +10000 to win the MVP award for a fourth time in NFL betting and looks out of the race completely amid strong competition from Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

Super Bowl LVII 2023 Odds

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +275
Philadelphia Eagles +525
Kansas City Chiefs +700
Baltimore Ravens +1400
San Francisco 49ers +1400
Dallas Cowboys +1600
Minnesota Vikings +1600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2000

