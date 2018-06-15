Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy laments eating grasshoppers during game

Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy ate grasshoppers during Thursday’s game against the Mariners, and he’s clearly wishing he didn’t.

The Mariners are known for selling toasted grasshoppers at Safeco Field, which is their version of a bizarre food item. It’s a bit different than a churro dog, though, or a bacon-wrapped plantain.

Remy apparently bought into the hype that the grasshoppers would taste like normal food, but his reaction said otherwise. Check out the funny sequence below.

“I’m going off camera for a minute” pretty much says it all. And hey, at least it made for some great TV.