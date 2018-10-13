Hoops Manifesto

2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Phoenix Suns

Sep 24, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Josh Jackson (left) guard Devin Booker (center) and forward Deandre Ayton pose for a portrait during Phoenix Suns media day at Annexus Practice Court at Talking Stick Resor. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

 

Back by popular demand (nope – that’s not true at all), we present our 2018/19 NBA Team Preview haikus!  Let all the other sites pump out their 1000 word essays on each team – we’ll summarize it all in 17 syllable prose.

 

Nothing but chaos
Young stars but dysfunctional
Sarver sell the team

 

 

