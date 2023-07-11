Pro Football Focus (PFF) ranked their top-10 coaches entering the 2023 season, and Kansas City Chiefs head coach came in at No.1.

PFF Top-10 Head Coaches Entering 2023

Fresh off his second Super Bowl victory in four seasons, Reid was named the number-one head coach entering 2023. Since becoming the head coach in 2013, Reid has led the Chiefs to the playoffs in nine of ten seasons. The Chiefs have hosted the AFC Championship Game in five-straight seasons, winning three of five to advance to the Super Bowl.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick came in behind Reid at No. 2. Belichick has the most Super Bowl wins as a head coach with six. However, the Patriots have struggled since quarterback Tom Brady left in the 2020 offseason, missing the playoffs in two of the last three seasons.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin rounds out the top 3. Tomlin is one of the most consistent coaches in the NFL. Since becoming the head coach in 2007, Tomlin and the Steelers have never finished the season below .500.

Key Stats From Top-10 List

Of the 10 coaches on the list, six have won Super Bowls as head coaches. Jacksonville’s Doug Pederson is the only coach on the list to win the Super Bowl as the head coach of a different team. Pederson and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in XXXI.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is the youngest coach on the list at 37. McVay became the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl in 2021 when the Rams won Super Bowl LVI.

View the entire list from PFF below.

PFF Top-10 Head Coaches Rankings Entering 2023

NFL Betting Guides 2023