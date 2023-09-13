NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 2 Power Rankings: Who Is The Best Team In The NFL?

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey

After Week 1, quite a few teams in the NFL have separated themselves from the rest of the pack. Below, let’s look at our NFL Week 2 Power Rankings.

In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys made gigantic statements, and the Philadelphia Eagles did just enough to win.

In the AFC, the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs stumbled out of the gate with a stunning loss to the Detroit Lions.

Elsewhere, the Miami Dolphins showcased their lethal offense, the Cincinnati Bengals stumbled in Cleveland, and the New York Jets lost Aaron Rodgers for the season after four plays.

We ranked every NFL team from 1-32. See our rankings below.

NFL Week 2 Power Rankings

Rank Team Super Bowl Odds Notes
1 San Francisco 49ers

(1-0)
San Francisco 49ers logo

 +600 Brock Purdy answered the doubters in Week 1, with 220 yards and two touchdowns. If Purdy stays healthy and the defense remains elite, San Francisco will be vying for the top seed in the NFC.
2 Philadelphia Eagles 

(1-0)
Philadelphia Eagles logo

 +650 After scoring 16 points in the first quarter, the Eagles looked like a team that went to the Super Bowl in 2022. However, they only mustered three field goals the rest of the way but escaped with a victory over a tough Patriots team. Expect a big offensive performance on TNF against the Vikings
3 Kansas City Chiefs

(0-1)
Kansas City Chiefs logo

 +700 Despite what Mike Tirico said, there is no asterisk on Kansas City’s loss to the Lions. Without Kelce, the Chiefs have major problems at receiver. With Kelce and Chris Jones back in the lineup for Week 2, Kansas City will be fine in the long run.
4 Dallas Cowboys

(1-0)
Dallas Cowboys logo

 +1000 The statement victory of the weekend belongs to the Dallas Cowboys, as they embarrassed the New York Giants by a score of 40-0. The Cowboys’ defense is one of the best three defenses in the league.
5 Miami Dolphins

(1-0)
Miami Dolphins logo

 +1400 When this offense is humming, good luck stopping them. Tua Tagovailoa had arguably his best game as a pro, throwing for 466 yards and three touchdowns. Tyreek Hill was masterful, with 11 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns.
6 Baltimore Ravens

(1-0)Baltimore Ravens logo

 +1600 The first game in the Todd Monken era didn’t go according to plan. Lamar Jackson finished the day with 169 yards, and the Ravens offense ended with 265 total yards. However, the Ravens were still good enough to beat the Texans.
7 Cincinnati Bengals

(0-1)Cincinnati Bengals logo

 +1400 There are no explanations as to what happened to the Bengals in Cleveland. A complete no-show from a team that has reached the AFC Championship for two straight seasons. Remember: The Bengals started 0-2 in 2022 and still finished the season 12-4. There’s no need to panic in Cincy.
8 Buffalo Bills

(0-1)
Buffalo Bills logo

 +1000 Josh Allen continues to live by the sword and die by the sword. On one hand, his aggressiveness is what makes him great. On the other hand, his aggressiveness led to three interceptions and one fumble. The Bills are still a good team, but they will not be great until Allen takes better care of the ball and himself.
9 Detroit Lions

(1-0)
Detroit Lions logo

 +1600 The Lions picked up their biggest win in years, beating the defending Super Bowl champions on opening night. Dan Campbell has the Lions trending in the right direction.
10 Jacksonville Jaguars

(1-0)
Jacksonville Jaguars logo

 +2500 After a slow start, the Jaguars bounced back and righted the ship, defeating the Colts by 10. The offense will score a lot of points, especially if Calin Ridley plays like a true No. 1 WR. It’s the defense that could be an issue.
11 Cleveland Browns

(1-0)
Cleveland Browns logo

 +1800 The Browns made a statement against the Bengals with a 24-3 victory. Deshaun Watson didn’t have to do much, so the jury is still out on him. However, the Browns’ defense was superb, holding Joe Burow to 82 passing yards.
12 Los Angeles Chargers

(0-1)Los Angeles Chargers logo

 +2500 The Chargers could be in a lot of shootouts this year. The 1-2 punch of Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley could be dangerous. However, the defense allowed 536 total yards, which can’t happen if they expect to win.
13 New York Jets

(1-0)
New York Jets logo

 +4000 Did the Jets really win on Monday night? They defeated the Buffalo Bills, but lost Aaron Rodgers for the season. It’s a shame because this roster is loaded with talent. If the Jets can bring in a veteran QB, they can still sneak into the playoffs.
14 Pittsburgh Steelers

(0-1)Pittsburgh Steelers logo

 +5500 The Steelers ran into a brick wall in the form of the San Francisco 49ers defense. The Steelers will have huge problems if they can’t run the ball. Pittsburgh must regroup fast as they welcome Cleveland on Monday night.
15 Green Bay Packers

(1-0)Green Bay Packers logo

 +4000 You could not have scripted a better debut for Jordan Love, finishing with 245 yards and three touchdowns. If the Packers play like they did against the Bears, don’t anoint the Lions NFC North champions just yet.
16 Seattle Seahawks

(0-1)
Seattle Seahawks logo

 +4500 What happened to Seattle? Before a last-second run brought their total to 12, the Seahawks managed just three yards in the second half. The Seahawks are too talented to get pushed around at home like they did against the Rams.
17 New Orleans Saints

(1-0)New Orleans Saintslogo

 +2800 The Derek Carr era began with a 1-point victory over the Titans. At times, Carr looked great, finishing with 301 yards passing. Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Michael Thomas could be a potential three-headed monster. The Saints’ easy schedule continues with a trip to Carolina.
18 New England Patriots

(0-1)
New England Patriots logo

 +7500 Are there moral victories? The Patriots lost to the Eagles to move to 0-1. However, the team fought back from a 16-0 deficit to have a legitimate chance to win the game on the final drive. Although the defense is great, the offense still has some work to do. I don’t think the Patriots want Mac Jones throwing 54 times a game.
19 Atlanta Falcons

(1-0)
Atlanta Falcons logo

 +5000 The Falcons rushing attack picked up where they left off in 2022. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier combined for three touchdowns. Desmond Ridder did not look good, a bad sign for a team with playoff aspirations.
20 Minnesota Vikings

(0-1)
Minnesota Vikings logo

 +6600 The good – the Vikings’ offense outgained the Buccaneers 369-242. The bad – the Vikings had three turnovers, and the defense could not get a stop late. The Vikings will need to win on offense in 2023.
21 Las Vegas Raiders

(1-0)
Las Vegas Raiders logo

 +6600 All Jimmy G does is win. In his first start for the Raiders, Garoppolo threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns in a come-from-behind victory over the Broncos. If the Raiders take care of the ball and play good defense, they’ll be in most games.
22 Los Angeles Rams

(1-0)Los Angeles Rams logo

 +6600 The Rams were expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL. Matthew Stafford said not so fast, my friend. Stafford was excellent, throwing for over 330 yards. Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell combined for over 230 yards receiving. The Rams welcome the 49ers to Sofi in Week 2.
23 New York Giants

(0-1)New York Giants logo

 +7500 The most disappointing team of Week 1 has to be the Giants, who lost 40-0 to the Cowboys in their home opener. The team should burn the tapes. Luckily for New York, they play the Cardinals in Week 2.
24 Washington Commanders

(1-0)Washington Commanders logo

 +7500 For three quarters, it looked as if the Commanders would lose to the Cardinals. However, the Commanders scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to avoid the upset. Not a bad day for Sam Howell, who threw for 202 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
25 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(1-0)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo

 +8000 Baker Mayfield got it done for the Bucs as Tampa defeated the Minnesota Vikings. Newsflash: Mike Evans is still really good. The defense shined, forcing three turnovers. The Bucs have a winnable game at home against the Bears.
26 Denver Broncos

(0-1)Denver Broncos logo

 +6600 Broncos country, let’s talk. After a 14-play, 86-yard opening drive that ended in a touchdown, Russell Wilson and the offense went MIA. Like last year, the Broncos’ defense held up their end of the bargain.
27 Tennessee Titans

(0-1)
Tennessee Titans logo

 +10000 The Ryan Tannehill era could be over sooner than you think. Tannehill threw for 198 yards and three interceptions. If the Titans had average quarterback play, they beat the Saints. Will Mike Vrabel turn to Malik Willis or Will Levis?
28 Chicago Bears

(0-1)
Chicago Bears logo

 +10000 That was not the start the Bears imagined. Big brother defeated little brother again as the Packers bested the Bears 38-20. Justin Fields moved to 5-21 as a starter. At some point, you are what your record says you are.
29 Indianapolis Colts

(0-1)
Indianapolis Colts logo

 +15000 The Colts had the Jaguars on the ropes until a late fourth quarter touchdown by Jacksonville was enough for the defending AFC South champions to win. Anthony Richardson impressed, throwing for 223 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Richardson also rushed for 40 yards and one touchdown. However, he will need to learn how to protect himself better.
30 Carolina Panthers

(0-1)
Carolina Panthers logo

 +12500 Though the Panthers were in the game until the fourth quarter, Carolina never had a chance to win. They couldn’t move the ball. Plus, they lack weapons on the outside. It could be a long year for Bryce Young.
31 Houston Texans

(0-1)
Houston Texans logo

 +25000 The Texans losing 22-6 to the Ravens does not tell the whole story. Stroud had a solid debut. The defense looked much better, holding the Ravems offense to only 265 total yards. That’s a good sign for first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans.
32 Arizona Cardinals

(0-1)
Arizona Cardinals logo

 +40000 Not much to say about the Cardinals. They played tough and had a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter. Without Kyler Murray, it will be hard to win games.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
