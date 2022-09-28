NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 4 Power Rankings – Cowboys, Jaguars Take HUGE Leap

Author image
Nick Raffoul
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
nbc_fnia_florio_lamarjackson_220908
After another wild Sunday, there is a new No.  1 team in our NFL Power Rankings.

Following another impressive win over a potential Super Bowl contender, the Miami Dolphins top our NFL Week 4 Power Rankings.

The Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars were among the biggest risers after earning surprising Week 3 wins.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants took the hardest fall in the NFL Power Rankings after suffering disappointing losses last week.

Both teams moved up more than 10 spots after winning back-to-back games.

Our complete rankings for all 32 teams can be found here: NFL Week 4 Power Rankings.

NFL Week 4 Power Rankings

Through three weeks, the NFL boasts just two undefeated teams.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins will put their undefeated records on the line this week.

Philadelphia will host the surprise 2-1 Jacksonville Jaguars while Miami is preparing to travel to Cincinnati on a short week for a matchup versus the Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

On the other hand, only two NFL teams will enter Week 4 without a win (Las Vegas and Houston).

Below, you’ll find some of the biggest risers and fallers in our NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 4.

Biggest Risers

Biggest Fallers

Key NFL Games to Watch in Week 4

The primetime games in Week 4 are going to be a treat for NFL fans.

To kickoff Week 4, the undefeated Miami Dolphins will travel to Cincinnati for a battle versus Joe Burrow and the Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

Then, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will conclude the slate on Sunday with a must-watch matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Finally, the Rams and 49ers will play on Monday Night Football in an NFC West battle that could have postseason implications down the line.

For a breakdown of the key NFL games to watch in Week 4, check out the list below.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Nick Raffoul

Shortly after graduating with an Honors in Business Administration, Nick turned his attention from traditional stocks and bonds to investing in the performance of sports teams. He uses a combination of advanced stats and historical data to create sports investment models to identify value and generate consistent profits. Nick's work can also be found at Basketball Insiders, Pistons Powered, Safe Betting Sites, Winners And Whiners, and more.
View All Posts By Nick Raffoul

More News
