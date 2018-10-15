2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: San Antonio Spurs

Hoops Manifesto

Sep 30, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) talks with teammate DeMar DeRozan (right) while sitting on the bench during the second half against the Miami Heat at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Back by popular demand (nope – that’s not true at all), we present our 2018/19 NBA Team Preview haikus!  Let all the other sites pump out their 1000 word essays on each team – we’ll summarize it all in 17 syllable prose.

 

This can’t be the Spurs
No Tony, Kawhi, Manu
Could be a tough year

 

 

