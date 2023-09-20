NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 3 Power Rankings: Who Is The Best Team In The NFL?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
8 min read
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball

After two weeks, the NFC has three of the top five teams in the NFL. Below, explore our NFL Week 3 Power Rankings.

The top of the NFC is a three-horse race between the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia Eagles, with all teams 2-0 heading into Week 3.

In the AFC, Kansas City got back on track, and the Miami Dolphins picked up a huge victory against an AFC East rival.

We ranked every NFL team from 1-32. See our rankings below.

NFL Week 3 Power Rankings

Rank Team Super Bowl Odds Notes
1 San Francisco 49ers

(2-0)
San Francisco 49ers logo

 +600 Two road victories to start the year have the 49ers on top of the power rankings. Christian McCaffrey is playing like the league’s best RB through two games, with 268 yards rushing and two TDs.
2 Dallas Cowboys

(2-0)
Dallas Cowboys logo

 +750 Defense, defense, and more defense. The Cowboys’ defense has allowed just 10 points through two games, and Micah Parsons is the favorite to win DPOY. The schedule gets much tougher after Week 3.
3 Philadelphia Eagles 

(2-0)
Philadelphia Eagles logo

 +700 The Eagles’ ground game thrived in Week 2, registering 259 rushing yards and four touchdowns. However, injuries at key positions on defense continue to pile up.
4 Miami Dolphins

(2-0)
Miami Dolphins logo

 +1100 Tua Tagovailoa is now 5-0 against the New England Patriots. Mike McDaniel is giving Kyle Shanahan a run for the best play-caller in football.
5 Kansas City Chiefs

(1-1)
Kansas City Chiefs logo

 +650 Kansas City got back to their winning ways in Week 2 thanks to the returns of Travis Kelce and Chris Jones. The Chiefs might have a top-10 defense, making this team even scarier than before.
6 Baltimore Ravens

(2-0)Baltimore Ravens logo

 +1100 Lamar Jackson looked like a former MVP against the Bengals, with 291 total yards and two touchdowns. Keep an eye on Odell Beckham Jr.’s ankle injury.
7 Buffalo Bills

(1-1)
Buffalo Bills logo

 +1000 When Josh Allen plays like he did against Las Vegas, good luck stopping Buffalo’s offense. Allen threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions in a dominant 38-10 win over the Raiders.
8 New Orleans Saints

(2-0)New Orleans Saintslogo

 +2500 It wasn’t pretty, but the Saints escaped Carolina with a 20-17 victory. Wide receivers Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Michael Thomas are forming a respectable three-headed monster.
9 Detroit Lions

(1-1)
Detroit Lions logo

 +2500 The Lions offense exploded for 31 points and 418 yards against the Seahawks. However, the defense allowed 37 points and 393 yards of offense. Will Aaron Glenn be the defensive coordinator by the end of the season?
10 Jacksonville Jaguars

(1-1)
Jacksonville Jaguars logo

 +2500 The Jaguars could not convert in the red zone against the Chiefs. Jaguars receivers need to work on getting two feet in bounds. Four times against the Chiefs, Jags WRs caught balls in the end zone but could not get two feet down.
11 Atlanta Falcons

(2-0)
Atlanta Falcons logo

 +4000 It’s never pretty with the Atlanta Falcons, but they managed to win another close game over the Packers. Bijan Robinson is a human highlight reel.
12 Seattle Seahawks

(1-1)
Seattle Seahawks logo

 +4000 Throw out Week 1. The game against the Lions is what Seattle’s offense should look like. Geno Smith was fantastic, and Kenneth Walker III and Tyler Lockett each scored two touchdowns.
13 Green Bay Packers

(1-1)Green Bay Packers logo

 +5000 The Packers had every chance to win late but lost by one point to the Falcons. Jordan Love threw three TDs for the second consecutive game. The Packers could enter the top 10 with a win against the Saints.
14 Pittsburgh Steelers

(1-1)Pittsburgh Steelers logo

 +3300 The best offense is a good defense. Pittsburgh’s defense won the game for the Steelers, scoring two defensive TDs. The Steelers need a new offensive coordinator.
15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(2-0)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo

 +6600 Don’t look now, but Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-0. Mike Evans reminded everyone that he’s one of the best WRs in the game. If the Bucs beat Philly on MNF, they will be taken seriously.
16 Washington Commanders

(2-0)Washington Commanders logo

 +6600 The Commanders may have a franchise quarterback in Sam Howell, who rallied from a 21-3 deficit to win 35-33. Washington gets a huge test in Week 3 as they welcome Buffalo to FedEx Field.
17 Cleveland Browns

(1-1)
Cleveland Browns logo

 +2500 Cleveland had chance after chance to beat the Steelers, but the Browns could not overcome four turnovers. Browns RB Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending leg injury, so we wish him the best in his recovery.
18 Los Angeles Rams

(1-1)Los Angeles Rams logo

 +7500 The Rams lost to the 49ers for the ninth time in 10 tries. On the bright side, Puka Nacua might be the real deal after a 15-catch, 147-yard performance. Did Sean McVay know the spread?
19 Cincinnati Bengals

(0-2)Cincinnati Bengals logo

 +2000 It’s been a disastrous start for the Bengals, who fall to 0-2 for the second straight season. However, Joe Burrow aggravated his calf, which may cause him to miss Monday’s game against the Rams.
20 Los Angeles Chargers

(0-2)Los Angeles Chargers logo

 +3300 It seems to be the same story every week for the Chargers. They jump out to an early lead only to lose in the final moments. Brandon Staley’s days might be numbered as head coach.
21 New York Jets

(1-1)
New York Jets logo

 +7500 After losing Aaron Rodgers four plays into their season, it would be unfair to judge the Jets after two weeks. However, Zach Wilson doesn’t look like the answer at QB. Should they sacrifice draft capital for Kirk Cousins?
22 New England Patriots

(0-2)
New England Patriots logo

 +10000 The New England Patriots are 0-2 for the first time since the 2001 season. The Pats have played two elite teams in the first two games. If they cannot beat the Jets, it’s time to panic in New England.
23 Tennessee Titans

(1-1)
Tennessee Titans logo

 +7500 Mike Vrabel continues to prove why he’s a great coach, winning as an underdog for the 23rd time in his coaching career. The Titans will be hovering around .500 all season because of Vrabel.
24 New York Giants

(1-1)New York Giants logo

 +6600 After six quarters, the Giants looked like the worst team in the league. However, Daniel Jones and the offense exploded in the second half, scoring 31 points in the second half to defeat the Cardinals and save their season.
25 Las Vegas Raiders

(1-1)
Las Vegas Raiders logo

 +10000 Not much to say about the Raiders after losing by 28 points in Buffalo. Are they a good team? Beat the Steelers on Sunday night, and it’s a step in the right direction.
26 Minnesota Vikings

(0-2)
Minnesota Vikings logo

 +6600 The Vikings were 11-0 in one-score games in the 2022 regular season. It’s completely flipped, as Minnesota falls to 0-2 in one-score games in 2023. If they lose to the Chargers, it may be time to reach out to the Jets and gauge their interest in Kirk Cousins.
27 Indianapolis Colts

(1-1)
Indianapolis Colts logo

 +12500 Anthony Richardson has been dynamic through two games. The rookie scored two rushing TDs against the Texans before leaving the game with a concussion. Richardson must learn how to minimize unnecessary hits.
28 Denver Broncos

(0-2)Denver Broncos logo

 +10000 Are Russell Wilson’s days numbered as the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos? The Broncos have lost the first two games by a combined three points. Things don’t get any easier as they travel to Miami to play the Dolphins.
29 Houston Texans

(0-2)
Houston Texans logo

 +50000 I think the Texans are starting to wish they didn’t trade their 2024 first-round pick to the Cardinals. On the positive, CJ Stroud looks like a promising quarterback.
30 Carolina Panthers

(0-2)
Carolina Panthers logo

 +20000 Bryce Young continues to struggle at QB after a 153-yard performance. Not all of it is his fault, as the Carolina front office did not supply Young with high-powered weapons. It’s going to be a long season in Carolina.
31 Chicago Bears

(0-2)
Chicago Bears logo

 +20000 What happened to Justin Fields? Instead of taking the leap in year three, Fields has regressed as a QB. It’s now a major cause for concern. Also, Matt Eberflus is a defensive coach, yet the Bears do not play any defense.
32 Arizona Cardinals

(0-2)
Arizona Cardinals logo

 +100000 The Cardinals are implementing the best form of tanking. Play tough, keep it a close game, learn some things about the young talent, and lose in the final minutes. Through two weeks, it’s an A+ on the taking scorecard.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Kareem Hunt

Report: Kareem Hunt Had Tryout With Cleveland Browns

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 2 Of The 2023 NFL Season?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield
NFL Week 3: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Cleveland Browns-Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Press Conference
Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Speaks About Nick Chubb’s Injury
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
XFL owner Dwayne Johnson
XFL And USFL: Will The Pro Football Leagues Merge?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
Nick Chubb
Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb’s Injury Forces Discussion Of 3 Key Issues
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
Jerome Ford
4 Takeaways From Browns Vs. Steelers MNF Game
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  15h
More News
Arrow to top