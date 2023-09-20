NFL Week 3 Power Rankings: Who Is The Best Team In The NFL?

Rank Team Super Bowl Odds Notes

1 San Francisco 49ers (2-0)

+600 Two road victories to start the year have the 49ers on top of the power rankings. Christian McCaffrey is playing like the league’s best RB through two games, with 268 yards rushing and two TDs.

2 Dallas Cowboys (2-0)

+750 Defense, defense, and more defense. The Cowboys’ defense has allowed just 10 points through two games, and Micah Parsons is the favorite to win DPOY. The schedule gets much tougher after Week 3.

3 Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)

+700 The Eagles’ ground game thrived in Week 2, registering 259 rushing yards and four touchdowns. However, injuries at key positions on defense continue to pile up.

4 Miami Dolphins (2-0)

+1100 Tua Tagovailoa is now 5-0 against the New England Patriots. Mike McDaniel is giving Kyle Shanahan a run for the best play-caller in football.

5 Kansas City Chiefs (1-1)

+650 Kansas City got back to their winning ways in Week 2 thanks to the returns of Travis Kelce and Chris Jones. The Chiefs might have a top-10 defense, making this team even scarier than before.

6 Baltimore Ravens (2-0) +1100 Lamar Jackson looked like a former MVP against the Bengals, with 291 total yards and two touchdowns. Keep an eye on Odell Beckham Jr.’s ankle injury.

7 Buffalo Bills (1-1)

+1000 When Josh Allen plays like he did against Las Vegas, good luck stopping Buffalo’s offense. Allen threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions in a dominant 38-10 win over the Raiders.

8 New Orleans Saints (2-0) +2500 It wasn’t pretty, but the Saints escaped Carolina with a 20-17 victory. Wide receivers Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Michael Thomas are forming a respectable three-headed monster.

9 Detroit Lions (1-1)

+2500 The Lions offense exploded for 31 points and 418 yards against the Seahawks. However, the defense allowed 37 points and 393 yards of offense. Will Aaron Glenn be the defensive coordinator by the end of the season?

10 Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1)

+2500 The Jaguars could not convert in the red zone against the Chiefs. Jaguars receivers need to work on getting two feet in bounds. Four times against the Chiefs, Jags WRs caught balls in the end zone but could not get two feet down.

11 Atlanta Falcons (2-0)

+4000 It’s never pretty with the Atlanta Falcons, but they managed to win another close game over the Packers. Bijan Robinson is a human highlight reel.

12 Seattle Seahawks (1-1)

+4000 Throw out Week 1. The game against the Lions is what Seattle’s offense should look like. Geno Smith was fantastic, and Kenneth Walker III and Tyler Lockett each scored two touchdowns.

13 Green Bay Packers (1-1) +5000 The Packers had every chance to win late but lost by one point to the Falcons. Jordan Love threw three TDs for the second consecutive game. The Packers could enter the top 10 with a win against the Saints.

14 Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) +3300 The best offense is a good defense. Pittsburgh’s defense won the game for the Steelers, scoring two defensive TDs. The Steelers need a new offensive coordinator.

15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

+6600 Don’t look now, but Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-0. Mike Evans reminded everyone that he’s one of the best WRs in the game. If the Bucs beat Philly on MNF, they will be taken seriously.

16 Washington Commanders (2-0) +6600 The Commanders may have a franchise quarterback in Sam Howell, who rallied from a 21-3 deficit to win 35-33. Washington gets a huge test in Week 3 as they welcome Buffalo to FedEx Field.

17 Cleveland Browns (1-1)

+2500 Cleveland had chance after chance to beat the Steelers, but the Browns could not overcome four turnovers. Browns RB Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending leg injury, so we wish him the best in his recovery.

18 Los Angeles Rams (1-1) +7500 The Rams lost to the 49ers for the ninth time in 10 tries. On the bright side, Puka Nacua might be the real deal after a 15-catch, 147-yard performance. Did Sean McVay know the spread?

19 Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) +2000 It’s been a disastrous start for the Bengals, who fall to 0-2 for the second straight season. However, Joe Burrow aggravated his calf, which may cause him to miss Monday’s game against the Rams.

20 Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) +3300 It seems to be the same story every week for the Chargers. They jump out to an early lead only to lose in the final moments. Brandon Staley’s days might be numbered as head coach.

21 New York Jets (1-1)

+7500 After losing Aaron Rodgers four plays into their season, it would be unfair to judge the Jets after two weeks. However, Zach Wilson doesn’t look like the answer at QB. Should they sacrifice draft capital for Kirk Cousins?

22 New England Patriots (0-2)

+10000 The New England Patriots are 0-2 for the first time since the 2001 season. The Pats have played two elite teams in the first two games. If they cannot beat the Jets, it’s time to panic in New England.

23 Tennessee Titans (1-1)

+7500 Mike Vrabel continues to prove why he’s a great coach, winning as an underdog for the 23rd time in his coaching career. The Titans will be hovering around .500 all season because of Vrabel.

24 New York Giants (1-1) +6600 After six quarters, the Giants looked like the worst team in the league. However, Daniel Jones and the offense exploded in the second half, scoring 31 points in the second half to defeat the Cardinals and save their season.

25 Las Vegas Raiders (1-1)

+10000 Not much to say about the Raiders after losing by 28 points in Buffalo. Are they a good team? Beat the Steelers on Sunday night, and it’s a step in the right direction.

26 Minnesota Vikings (0-2)

+6600 The Vikings were 11-0 in one-score games in the 2022 regular season. It’s completely flipped, as Minnesota falls to 0-2 in one-score games in 2023. If they lose to the Chargers, it may be time to reach out to the Jets and gauge their interest in Kirk Cousins.

27 Indianapolis Colts (1-1)

+12500 Anthony Richardson has been dynamic through two games. The rookie scored two rushing TDs against the Texans before leaving the game with a concussion. Richardson must learn how to minimize unnecessary hits.

28 Denver Broncos (0-2) +10000 Are Russell Wilson’s days numbered as the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos? The Broncos have lost the first two games by a combined three points. Things don’t get any easier as they travel to Miami to play the Dolphins.

29 Houston Texans (0-2)

+50000 I think the Texans are starting to wish they didn’t trade their 2024 first-round pick to the Cardinals. On the positive, CJ Stroud looks like a promising quarterback.

30 Carolina Panthers (0-2)

+20000 Bryce Young continues to struggle at QB after a 153-yard performance. Not all of it is his fault, as the Carolina front office did not supply Young with high-powered weapons. It’s going to be a long season in Carolina.

31 Chicago Bears (0-2)

+20000 What happened to Justin Fields? Instead of taking the leap in year three, Fields has regressed as a QB. It’s now a major cause for concern. Also, Matt Eberflus is a defensive coach, yet the Bears do not play any defense.