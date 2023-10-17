NFL Week 7 Power Rankings: Who Is The Best Team In The NFL?

Rank Team Super Bowl Odds Notes

1 San Francisco 49ers (5-1)

+400 The 49ers stumbled for the first time in 2023, losing to a Browns team without Deshaun Watson. Brock Purdy looked human for the first time in a long time. No need to panic in San Francisco.

2 Kansas City Chiefs (5-1)

+500 Don’t look now, but the Chiefs are winners of five straight games. This is the most balanced Chiefs’ team of the Patrick Mahomes era. With a top-five defense, the Chiefs remain the team to beat in the AFC.

3 Miami Dolphins (5-1)

+800 Offense, offense, and more offense. After falling behind 14-0 to the Panthers, the Dolphins scored 35 straight to win 42-21. Miami heads to Philadelphia for an important clash against the Eagles.

4 Detroit Lions (5-1)

+1600 The Lions are 5-1 and off to their best record in over a decade. Detroit has established itself as one of the best teams in the NFC. Can they compete with San Francisco, Philadelphia, and Dallas?

5 Philadelphia Eagles (5-1)

+800 The 20-14 loss to the New York Jets was arguably the worst game of Jalen Hurts’ career. The loss of Shane Steichen is a much bigger deal than we initially thought. Phill can’t dwell on the loss as the Eagles welcome the Dolphins to town on Sunday Night Football.

6 Buffalo Bills (4-2)

+900 Good teams find a way to win ugly games. Buffalo defeated the Giants 14-9 after stopping New York on the one-yard line to end the game. It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win. They head to New England to renew their AFC East rivalry.

7 Dallas Cowboys (4-2)

+1000 After getting embarrassed in San Fransisco, the Cowboys exercised their West Coast demons with a 20-17 victory at SoFi over the Los Angeles Chargers. Mike McCarthy’s conservative nature almost cost the team. McCarthy’s questionable decision-making process will inevitably rear its ugly head later this season.

8 Baltimore Ravens (4-2) +1800 Baltimore made a successful trip to London, returning to America with a 24-16 win over the Titans. Health continues to be the number-one factor for the Ravens’ success. The Ravens play the red-hot Lions at home on Sunday.

9 Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2)

+2500 After a 1-2 start, the Jaguars have won three straight games, including their latest 37-20 victory to sweep the season series with the Colts. Trevor Lawrence injured his knee on Sunday, which may require the star QB to miss some time.

10 Seattle Seahawks (3-2)

+5000 Seattle had multiple chances to win in Cincinnati but lost 17-13 to the Bengals. Seattle’s defense continues to improve, allowing just 214 yards of offense against the Bengals. They will be a tough out if they make the playoffs.

11 Cleveland Browns (3-2)

+3000 No Deshaun Watson? No problem. P.J. Walker made enough plays to upset the San Francisco 49ers 19-17. However, the game ball goes to the Cleveland defense, which held the 49ers to 215 yards of offense. It’s a historically good defense that could propel Cleveland to the playoffs.

12 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2)

+8000 The Bucs never looked comfortable in a 20-6 home loss to the Detroit Lions. The Bucs went 2/12 on third down and only ran 54 plays to Detroit’s 69. However, the NFC South remains wide open, with Tampa still atop the division.

13 Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) +6600 After a bye in Week 6, Pittsburgh returns to action with a trip to SoFi to play the Rams on Sunday afternoon. One can only hope that Pittsburgh used the bye week to install a new game plan for an offense averaging the 30th most points in the league (15.8).

14 Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) +2000 Is history repeating set to repeat itself? In 2022, the Bengals won 12 of 14 games to close the season after starting 0-2. In 2023, the Bengals are back at .500 after starting 1-3. After a bye in Week 7, the Bengals head to San Francisco to play the 49ers in Week 8.

15 New Orleans Saints (3-3) +6000 Numbers can be deceiving. Case in point: Derek Carr’s 353-yard performance in a 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans. The Saints had three chances to tie the game in the fourth quarter but scored zero points. It’s a quick turnaround for the Saints as they play the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

16 Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) +3300 Was it the playcalling? Was it the broken finger on his right hand? Excuses aside, Justin Herbert played arguably the worst game of his career against the Dallas Cowboys. Herbert missed a handful of wide-open throws that could have led to more points. Things don’t get any easier for LA, as they play the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

17 Los Angeles Rams (3-3) +10000 So that Cooper Kupp guy is pretty good, huh? Kupp finished with seven receptions, 148 yards, and one touchdown in the Rams’ 26-9 win over the Cardinals. However, the Rams will be without running backs Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers for the foreseeable future.

18 New York Jets (3-3)

+8000 Don’t look now, but the New York Jets are 3-3 with a puncher’s chance at the playoffs thanks to their prolific defense, which forced four turnovers in their win over the Eagles. Aaron Rodgers was seen throwing the ball in pregame warmups. Will Rodgers return this season? Probably not, but the fact we’re even debating it is a testament to his miraculous recovery.

19 Atlanta Falcons (3-3)

+10000 I’m running out of words to describe Desmond Ridder. The Falcons quarterback threw three bad interceptions in Atlanta’s 24-16 loss to the Commanders. I would be shocked if Ridder ends the season as Atlanta’s starting quarterback.

20 Houston Texans (3-3)

+12500 C.J. Stroud is “that guy.” Against an elite Saints’ defense, Stroud threw for 199 yards passing and two touchdowns in a 20-13 win. Can the Texans hover around .500 all season?

21 Washington Commanders (3-3) +12500 After their embarrassing defeat to the Chicago Bears, the Commanders responded with a 24-16 victory over the Falcons. The defense was the story on Sunday, picking off Desmond Ridder three times. I’m not ready to call the Commanders a good team just yet.

22 Las Vegas Raiders (3-3)

+12500 The Raiders have not scored more than 21 points all season. Yet, Las Vegas is 3-3 after their 21-17 victory over the New England Patriots. It was only a matter of time before Jimmy Garoppolo suffered an injury. Garoppolo’s status for Week 7 is up in the air.

23 Green Bay Packers (2-3) +8000 The Packers had a bye in Week 6. Jordan Love must improve his 55.6 completion percentage for the Packers to win games. Love must also cut down on the interceptions (six in his last three games). The Packers play the Broncos in Denver in Week 7.

24 Indianapolis Colts (3-3)

+15000 Gardner Minshew is known as a quarterback who doesn’t turn the ball. His four-turnover performance against the Jaguars is out of character. Minshew will be the Colts’ QB for the rest of the year as Anthony Richardson will likely have season-ending shoulder surgery.

25 Tennessee Titans (2-4)

+15000 The Titans have major questions at quarterback. After Ryan Tannehill exited the game with a knee injury, Malik Willis took over and finished with four completions on five passes for 74 yards. However, Willis took four sacks. If Tannehill misses time after the bye, will Vrabel turn to rookie Will Levis at QB?

26 Minnesota Vikings (2-4)

+7500 The Vikings escaped Chicago with a 19-13 victory over the Bears. Once Tyson Bagent replaced the injured Justin Fields, it became a must-win for Minnesota. The Vikings welcome an angry 49ers team to town for a Monday Night Football clash.

27 New England Patriots (1-5)

+50000 Should the Patriots tank? After falling to 1-5, New England must consider trading off assets for draft picks. Things will probably get worse before they get better, as New England faces Buffalo and Miami in the next two weeks.

28 New York Giants (1-5) +50000 Terrible execution in the first half and a missed pass interference at the end of the game cost the Giants an upset victory over the Bills. Backup Tyrod Taylor played admirably in defeat, and it must be said that the offense looked more competent with him at QB over Daniel Jones.

29 Arizona Cardinals (1-5)

+100000 The Cardinals should teach a masterclass in the art of tanking. The Cardinals are competitive enough to keep games close in the first half before losing due to a lack of talent in the second half. In a lost season, Cardinals fans have to be happy at the thought of two

30 Chicago Bears (1-5)

+50000 Not only did the Bears lose to the Vikings, but they lost Justin Fields with a dislocated thumb. With Fields doubtful for Sunday, Tyson Bagent would likely get the start against the Raiders.

31 Denver Broncos (1-5) +100000 When Sean Payton took the Denver job, I imagine he never thought the team would start 1-5. Well, that scenario is now a reality. The defense continues to struggle, and Russell Wilson looks like a shell of himself despite respectable stats. The Broncos play the Packers in Denver on Sunday afternoon.