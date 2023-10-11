NFL Week 6 Power Rankings: Who Is The Best Team In The NFL?

Rank Team Super Bowl Odds Notes

1 San Francisco 49ers (5-0)

+325 The 49ers continued their dominance over the Cowboys with a 42-10 win. This was arguably Brock Purdy’s coming out party. Purdy may be better than the “game manager” tag critics have placed on him.

2 Philadelphia Eagles (5-0)

+750 Death, taxes, and the “Tush Push” led the Eagles to victory over the Rams. Philly’s defense had their best game of the season, sacking Matthew Stafford four times and holding him to under 222 passing yards.

3 Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)

+550 The Chiefs took their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter, but they held on to defeat the Vikings by a score of 27-20. Travis Kelce avoided a major leg injury, but it’s something to keep an eye on with the Chiefs playing on Thursday night.

4 Miami Dolphins (4-1)

+800 The Dolphins offense has totaled 2,568 yards of offense — the most by any NFL team through five games. The Fins didn’t score 70 points, but their 31-16 win over the Giants was never close. However, rookie sensation De’Von Achane will miss at least the next four weeks with a knee injury.

5 Buffalo Bills (3-2)

+950 It was an unsuccessful trip to London for the Bills, falling 25-20 to the Jaguars. The Bills have the talent to win the Super Bowl, but they don’t have the championship pedigree just yet.

6 Detroit Lions (4-1)

+1800 Ben Johnson is going to be the first offensive coordinator hired to become a head coach this offseason. The Lions offense scored 42 points on seven touchdowns in their 42-24 win over the Panthers.

7 Dallas Cowboys (3-2)

+1400 The Dallas Cowboys are a good football team. They can beat good teams and bad teams. However, the Cowboys are not an elite team just yet. Teams like the 49ers will continue to beat the Cowboys in big spots until something changes.

8 Seattle Seahawks (3-1)

+4000 Seattle had a bye in Week 5. They head to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. The Seahawks will need to win to keep pace with the 49ers in the NFC West.

9 Baltimore Ravens (3-2) +2000 Lamar Jackson received the highest grade on PFF at the quarterback position in Week 5. Yet, the Ravens lost 17-10 to the Steelers, mainly because Baltimore’s pass-catchers dropped seven passes.

10 Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2)

+2800 The London Jaguars won their second-straight game across the pond, defeating the Bills 25-20. Travis Etienne Jr. exploded for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

11 Cleveland Browns (2-2)

+3300 The Cleveland Browns had a bye in Week 5. Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s status for Sunday is still unknown. If he can’t go, P.J. Walker will start against the 49ers.

12 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)

+7500 The Bucs had a bye in Week 5. The Bucs are currently in first place in the NFC South. The Bucs welcome the red-hot Detroit Lions to Tampa on Sunday.

13 Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) +2800 The Chargers had a bye in Week 5. Star running back Austin Ekeler should be back in the lineup after missing three games with an ankle injury. The Chargers play the Cowboys at SoFi on Monday night.

14 Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) +6600 The Steelers offense continues to struggle. Yet, Pittsburgh continues to find ways to win. The Steelers’ defense intercepted Lamar Jackson in the red zone, and the Pittsburgh offense went down the field to score a touchdown. Matt Canada cannot call plays anymore.

15 New Orleans Saints (3-2) +3500 The Saints went into New England and gave Bill Belichick one of the worst losses of his career, 34-0. New Orleans’ defense is a top-10 unit. They will be in the mix for the NFC South all season.

16 Atlanta Falcons (3-2)

+7500 The pesky Falcons find ways to win at home. Desmond Ridder silenced the critics, throwing for 329 yards and one touchdown. Younghoe Koe hit the game-winning field goal as time expired.

17 Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) +2800 The Bengals looked like their old selves in Week 5. Granted, it was against the Cardinals, but Cincinnati needed a win like this. Joe Burrow threw for over 300 yards, and Ja’Marr Chase caught 15 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

18 Los Angeles Rams (2-3) +10000 Although the Rams lost, Los Angeles welcomed back Cooper Kupp to the lineup. Kupp picked up where he left off, catching eight balls for 118 yards. Puka Nacua chipped in 71 yards and one touchdown.

19 Green Bay Packers (2-3) +8000 After a fast start, Jordan Love is hitting a rough patch. Love threw three interceptions in a 17-13 loss to the Raiders. Love will have an extra week to think about his poor play with the Packers on a bye.

20 Indianapolis Colts (3-2)

+12500 Bad news: Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson left the game early with a shoulder injury and will miss at least one start. Luckily for the Colts, they have one of the best backups in the league, Gardner Minshew, who led Indianapolis to a 23-16 victory.

21 Tennessee Titans (2-3)

+10000 If the Titans played as underdogs at home, they would be the best team in the NFL. When Tennessee plays on the road, it’s a different story. Tennessee lost their third road game of the season. The Titans now head to London to take on the Ravens.

22 Washington Commanders (2-3) +15000 The Commanders could not stop Justin Fields and D.J. Moore in their 40-20 loss against the Bears. It’s a bad loss for a Washington team with hopes of sneaking into the playoffs. The Commanders face the Falcons in a pivotal game that could have future playoff implications.

23 Houston Texans (2-3)

+15000 Even in a loss, the Texans looked the part. Houston is much better than expected. C.J. Stroud continues to impress, and head coach DeMeco Ryans has completely transformed the Houston defense. The future is bright in Houston.

24 New York Jets (2-3)

+12500 After Sean Payton took shots at Nathaniel Hackett in the offseason, the Jets exacted their revenge on Sunday in a 31-21 victory. Breece Hall led the way for the Jets offense with 177 rushing yards and one touchdown. The Jets host the Eagles at MetLife in Week 6.

25 Las Vegas Raiders (2-3)

+12500 Despite an average performance from Jimmy Garoppolo, the Raiders’ defense came up, forcing three interceptions in their 17-13 win. If Maxx Crosby and the defensive line play each game like they did against the Packers, they can stay in every game.

26 Minnesota Vikings (1-4)

+8000 Losing the game to the Chiefs was bad enough. However, Justin Jefferson leaving the game with an injury made things even worse. Jefferson was placed on IR with a hamstring injury, meaning he will miss at least four games. If the Vikings tank, will Jefferson play again this season?

27 New England Patriots (1-4)

+20000 New England has hit rock bottom. The Pats followed up a 38-3 loss to the Cowboys with a 34-0 loss to the Saints. The Pats have not scored a touchdown since September 24. Is it time to bench Mac Jones?

28 New York Giants (1-4) +25000 What happened to the Giants? Last season, they were a well-coached unit that played above expectations. Now, New York has been outcoached and outplayed in 4.5 games. Daniel Jones is not a franchise quarterback, but the atrocious offensive line is not giving him a chance to succeed.

29 Arizona Cardinals (1-4)

+75000 It was only a matter of time before the Cardinals’ magic at home as the Bengals defeated Arizona by a score of 34-20. Reports out of Arizona say that the team will move on for Kyler Murray this offseason.

30 Chicago Bears (1-4)

+30000 The losing streak is over as the Bears defeated the Commanders by a 40-20. Justin Fields threw for four touchdowns, including three to D.J. Moore. Chicago will look to make it two straight in a winnable game against the Vikings.

31 Denver Broncos (1-4) +25000 What happens first: Sean Payton benches Russell Wilson, or the Broncos win a game? If the Broncos get embarrassed on Thursday night against the Chiefs, there could be a huge fire sale in Denver.