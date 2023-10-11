NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 6 Power Rankings: Who Is The Best Team In The NFL?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
8 min read
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts

After five games, the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles are the gold standard in the NFL as the only 5-0 teams. Below, we examine our NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 6.

The 49ers flexed their muscles in a dominant 42-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Brock Purdy was excellent, throwing for 252 yards and four touchdowns. The 49ers put their undefeated record on the line this weekend in Cleveland in an intriguing matchup against the Browns.

The NFL’s other undefeated team, the Eagles, defeated the Rams by a score of 23-14. The Eagles played their most complete game of the season, accumulating 454 yards of offense while holding the Rams to 249 yards.

We ranked every NFL team from 1-32. See our rankings below.

NFL Week 6 Power Rankings

Rank Team Super Bowl Odds Notes
1 San Francisco 49ers

(5-0)
San Francisco 49ers logo

 +325 The 49ers continued their dominance over the Cowboys with a 42-10 win. This was arguably Brock Purdy’s coming out party. Purdy may be better than the “game manager” tag critics have placed on him.
2 Philadelphia Eagles 

(5-0)
Philadelphia Eagles logo

 +750 Death, taxes, and the “Tush Push” led the Eagles to victory over the Rams. Philly’s defense had their best game of the season, sacking Matthew Stafford four times and holding him to under 222 passing yards.
3 Kansas City Chiefs

(4-1)
Kansas City Chiefs logo

 +550 The Chiefs took their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter, but they held on to defeat the Vikings by a score of 27-20. Travis Kelce avoided a major leg injury, but it’s something to keep an eye on with the Chiefs playing on Thursday night.
4 Miami Dolphins

(4-1)
Miami Dolphins logo

 +800 The Dolphins offense has totaled 2,568 yards of offense — the most by any NFL team through five games. The Fins didn’t score 70 points, but their 31-16 win over the Giants was never close. However, rookie sensation De’Von Achane will miss at least the next four weeks with a knee injury.
5 Buffalo Bills

(3-2)
Buffalo Bills logo

 +950 It was an unsuccessful trip to London for the Bills, falling 25-20 to the Jaguars. The Bills have the talent to win the Super Bowl, but they don’t have the championship pedigree just yet.
6 Detroit Lions

(4-1)
Detroit Lions logo

 +1800 Ben Johnson is going to be the first offensive coordinator hired to become a head coach this offseason. The Lions offense scored 42 points on seven touchdowns in their 42-24 win over the Panthers.
7 Dallas Cowboys

(3-2)
Dallas Cowboys logo

 +1400 The Dallas Cowboys are a good football team. They can beat good teams and bad teams. However, the Cowboys are not an elite team just yet. Teams like the 49ers will continue to beat the Cowboys in big spots until something changes.
8 Seattle Seahawks

(3-1)
Seattle Seahawks logo

 +4000 Seattle had a bye in Week 5. They head to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. The Seahawks will need to win to keep pace with the 49ers in the NFC West.
9 Baltimore Ravens

(3-2)Baltimore Ravens logo

 +2000 Lamar Jackson received the highest grade on PFF at the quarterback position in Week 5. Yet, the Ravens lost 17-10 to the Steelers, mainly because Baltimore’s pass-catchers dropped seven passes.
10 Jacksonville Jaguars

(3-2)
Jacksonville Jaguars logo

 +2800 The London Jaguars won their second-straight game across the pond, defeating the Bills 25-20. Travis Etienne Jr. exploded for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
11 Cleveland Browns

(2-2)
Cleveland Browns logo

 +3300 The Cleveland Browns had a bye in Week 5. Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s status for Sunday is still unknown. If he can’t go, P.J. Walker will start against the 49ers.
12 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(3-1)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo

 +7500 The Bucs had a bye in Week 5. The Bucs are currently in first place in the NFC South. The Bucs welcome the red-hot Detroit Lions to Tampa on Sunday.
13 Los Angeles Chargers

(2-2)Los Angeles Chargers logo

 +2800 The Chargers had a bye in Week 5. Star running back Austin Ekeler should be back in the lineup after missing three games with an ankle injury. The Chargers play the Cowboys at SoFi on Monday night.
14 Pittsburgh Steelers

(3-2)Pittsburgh Steelers logo

 +6600 The Steelers offense continues to struggle. Yet, Pittsburgh continues to find ways to win. The Steelers’ defense intercepted Lamar Jackson in the red zone, and the Pittsburgh offense went down the field to score a touchdown. Matt Canada cannot call plays anymore.
15 New Orleans Saints

(3-2)New Orleans Saintslogo

 +3500 The Saints went into New England and gave Bill Belichick one of the worst losses of his career, 34-0. New Orleans’ defense is a top-10 unit. They will be in the mix for the NFC South all season.
16 Atlanta Falcons

(3-2)
Atlanta Falcons logo

 +7500 The pesky Falcons find ways to win at home. Desmond Ridder silenced the critics, throwing for 329 yards and one touchdown. Younghoe Koe hit the game-winning field goal as time expired.
17 Cincinnati Bengals

(2-3)Cincinnati Bengals logo

 +2800 The Bengals looked like their old selves in Week 5. Granted, it was against the Cardinals, but Cincinnati needed a win like this. Joe Burrow threw for over 300 yards, and Ja’Marr Chase caught 15 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns.
18 Los Angeles Rams

(2-3)Los Angeles Rams logo

 +10000 Although the Rams lost, Los Angeles welcomed back Cooper Kupp to the lineup. Kupp picked up where he left off, catching eight balls for 118 yards. Puka Nacua chipped in 71 yards and one touchdown.
19 Green Bay Packers

(2-3)Green Bay Packers logo

 +8000 After a fast start, Jordan Love is hitting a rough patch. Love threw three interceptions in a 17-13 loss to the Raiders. Love will have an extra week to think about his poor play with the Packers on a bye.
20 Indianapolis Colts

(3-2)
Indianapolis Colts logo

 +12500 Bad news: Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson left the game early with a shoulder injury and will miss at least one start. Luckily for the Colts, they have one of the best backups in the league, Gardner Minshew, who led Indianapolis to a 23-16 victory.
21 Tennessee Titans

(2-3)
Tennessee Titans logo

 +10000 If the Titans played as underdogs at home, they would be the best team in the NFL. When Tennessee plays on the road, it’s a different story. Tennessee lost their third road game of the season. The Titans now head to London to take on the Ravens.
22 Washington Commanders

(2-3)Washington Commanders logo

 +15000 The Commanders could not stop Justin Fields and D.J. Moore in their 40-20 loss against the Bears. It’s a bad loss for a Washington team with hopes of sneaking into the playoffs. The Commanders face the Falcons in a pivotal game that could have future playoff implications.
23 Houston Texans

(2-3)
Houston Texans logo

 +15000 Even in a loss, the Texans looked the part. Houston is much better than expected. C.J. Stroud continues to impress, and head coach DeMeco Ryans has completely transformed the Houston defense. The future is bright in Houston.
24 New York Jets

(2-3)
New York Jets logo

 +12500 After Sean Payton took shots at Nathaniel Hackett in the offseason, the Jets exacted their revenge on Sunday in a 31-21 victory. Breece Hall led the way for the Jets offense with 177 rushing yards and one touchdown. The Jets host the Eagles at MetLife in Week 6.
25 Las Vegas Raiders

(2-3)
Las Vegas Raiders logo

 +12500 Despite an average performance from Jimmy Garoppolo, the Raiders’ defense came up, forcing three interceptions in their 17-13 win. If Maxx Crosby and the defensive line play each game like they did against the Packers, they can stay in every game.
26 Minnesota Vikings

(1-4)
Minnesota Vikings logo

 +8000 Losing the game to the Chiefs was bad enough. However, Justin Jefferson leaving the game with an injury made things even worse. Jefferson was placed on IR with a hamstring injury, meaning he will miss at least four games. If the Vikings tank, will Jefferson play again this season?
27 New England Patriots

(1-4)
New England Patriots logo

 +20000 New England has hit rock bottom. The Pats followed up a 38-3 loss to the Cowboys with a 34-0 loss to the Saints. The Pats have not scored a touchdown since September 24. Is it time to bench Mac Jones?
28 New York Giants

(1-4)New York Giants logo

 +25000 What happened to the Giants? Last season, they were a well-coached unit that played above expectations. Now, New York has been outcoached and outplayed in 4.5 games. Daniel Jones is not a franchise quarterback, but the atrocious offensive line is not giving him a chance to succeed.
29 Arizona Cardinals

(1-4)
Arizona Cardinals logo

 +75000 It was only a matter of time before the Cardinals’ magic at home as the Bengals defeated Arizona by a score of 34-20. Reports out of Arizona say that the team will move on for Kyler Murray this offseason.
30 Chicago Bears

(1-4)
Chicago Bears logo

 +30000 The losing streak is over as the Bears defeated the Commanders by a 40-20. Justin Fields threw for four touchdowns, including three to D.J. Moore. Chicago will look to make it two straight in a winnable game against the Vikings.
31 Denver Broncos

(1-4)Denver Broncos logo

 +25000 What happens first: Sean Payton benches Russell Wilson, or the Broncos win a game? If the Broncos get embarrassed on Thursday night against the Chiefs, there could be a huge fire sale in Denver.
32 Carolina Panthers

(0-5)
Carolina Panthers logo

 +50000 Things are not looking good in Carolina. The Panthers are on pace to be the NFL’s worst team. Yet, they do not own their first-round pick in 2024. That’s a recipe for disaster.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
kelce v rodgers vaccine wars

Aaron Rodgers Challenges Travis Kelce to COVID Vaccine Debate on The Pat McAfee Show

Author image David Evans  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
Pat McAfee
Pat McAfee Had A Surprise Guest On Tuesday’s Show With Aaron Rodgers
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
D.J. Moore
Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 5 Of The 2023 NFL Season?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase
NFL Week 6: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson
PFF Week 5 Player Grades And Team of the Week
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Oct 9 2023
NFL News and Rumors
WATCH- Justin Jefferson Cooks Patrick Peterson at Vikings Camp
A Day Later, Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson’s Hamstring Injury Is Still Being Evaluated
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 9 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Deshaun Watson’s Six-Game Suspension Will Cost Him $345,000
The Curious Case Of Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s Shoulder
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top