NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: Who Is The Best Team In The NFL?

Rank Team Super Bowl Odds Notes

1 San Francisco 49ers (3-0)

+550 No change at the top, as the San Francisco 49ers remain No. 1 on our power rankings. The most complete team in the NFL needs to get past a frisky Arizona Cardinals team before their showdown with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.

2 Miami Dolphins (3-0)

+900 The Dolphins became the fourth team in NFL history to score 70 points as Miami defeated the Denver Broncos, 70-20. The only thing that can stop this offense is health.

3 Philadelphia Eagles (3-0)

+650 The Eagles moved to 3-0 after a win on Monday Night Football. Yet, they have still not played a complete football game. The “Tush Push” remains the most unstoppable play in football.

4 Kansas City Chiefs (2-1)

+600 With Taylor Swift in attendance, the Chiefs scored the first 41 points in their 41-10 victory over the Bears. The favorable schedule continues with a trip to the Meadowlands to play the Jets on Sunday Night Football.

5 Buffalo Bills (2-1)

+950 That’s two weeks in a row where Josh Allen has looked like a legitimate MVP candidate. The Bills face the Dolphins for first place in the AFC East.

6 Dallas Cowboys (2-1)

+1000 Was Dallas’ loss to the Cardinals a fluke or a sign of things to come? The Cowboys were outplayed in all three phases of the game. Dallas welcomes Bill Belichick and the Patriots to Jerryworld in Week 4.

7 Baltimore Ravens (2-1) +1800 Will the Baltimore Ravens ever defeat the injury bug? It’s the same story every season. The Ravens were missing seven starters in their 22-19 overtime loss to the Colts. Poor Lamar Jackson.

8 Cleveland Browns (2-1)

+2500 While Deshaun Watson works through his struggles, the Cleveland Browns defense continues to thrive. Cleveland’s D has only allowed one touchdown through three games. Defensive end Myles Garrett is a frontrunner for DPOY.

9 Detroit Lions (2-1)

+2200 After allowing nearly 400 yards of offense and 37 points in Week 2, the Lions’ defense held the Falcons’ offense to 183 total yards and six points. Jahmyr Gibbs continues to be one of the most impressive offensive rookies. The Lions head to Lambeau for an NFC North clash on TNF.

10 Seattle Seahawks (2-1)

+4500 Despite a slow start, the Seahawks outscored the Panthers 25-14 in the second half to win 37-27. Kenneth Walker III is becoming one of the most exciting young running backs in football.

11 Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) +3300 It took three games, but the Steelers’ offense finally showed up in 2023. Kenny Pickett threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns – one to George Pickens and one to Calvin Austin III. Pittsburgh plays at Houston in Week 4.

12 Atlanta Falcons (2-1)

+5000 The Falcons’ potent rushing attack could only muster 44 yards in a 20-6 loss to the Lions. The Falcons head to London for an intriguing matchup against the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars.

13 Green Bay Packers (2-1) +4000 Down 17-0 heading into the fourth quarter, Jordan Love and the Packers offense scored 18 unanswered points to win 18-17. The Packers will be much better offensively once WR Christian Watson, RB Aaron Jones, and LT David Bakhtiari. The Packers play Thursday night against the Lions.

14 New Orleans Saints (2-1) +3500 The Saints could not overcome the loss of quarterback Derek Carr to defeat the Packers after allowing 18 points in the fourth quarter. Carr has an AC sprain in his shoulder and is considered week-to-week. Jameis Winston will start against the Bucs if Carr cannot go.

15 Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) +1800 It wasn’t pretty, but the Cincinnati Bengals escaped Week 3 with a win against the Los Angeles Rams. Joe Burrow’s calf is not 100%. The star QB was able to get through Monday night unscathed, but his health remains the biggest factor for the Bengals.

16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)

+10000 The Bucs were no match for the Eagles. The Bucs defense surrendered nearly 500 yards of offense, while Tampa’s rushing attack remains nonexistent (41 rushing yards). They can take control of the NFC South with a win over the Saints.

17 Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2)

+3300 The Jaguars continue to be one of the biggest enigmas in the NFL. On paper, they have the talent to make the playoffs. Yet, they were dominated by the Houston Texans, a team expected to win no more than five games. Jacksonville plays the Falcons in their first of two straight London games.

18 Washington Commanders (2-1) +10000 Sam Howell, welcome to the NFL. The second-year pro threw four interceptions in a 37-3 loss to the Bills. Things don’t get easier for Washington as they head to Philadelphia to play the Eagles. Remember: Washington went into Philly last season and beat the 8-0 Eagles.

19 New England Patriots (1-2)

+8000 The Patriots won an ugly 15-10 game over the Jets. If any other quarterback not named Zach Wilson suited up for the Jets, the Patriots probably lose the game. The New England fanbase is starting to lose patience with Mac Jones. The Pats play the Cowboys in America’s Game of the Week.

20 Los Angeles Rams (1-2) +12500 The Rams had every chance to defeat the Bengals on Monday Night Football. However, the Bengals’ defense was too much for the Rams’ offensive line, sacking Matthew Stafford six times. The Rams can right the ship in a winnable game against the Colts.

21 Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) +2800 What was Brandon Staley thinking when he decided to go for it on fourth-and-one on L.A.’s 24-yard line with under two minutes left in the game? Lucky for Staley, the defense intercepted Kirk Cousins to seal the victory. Justin Herbert was spectacular, going 40/47 for 405 yards and three touchdowns.

22 Indianapolis Colts (2-1)

+10000 With Gardner Minshew at quarterback, the Colts went into Baltimore and defeated the Ravens in overtime. That’s a type of win that can alter the course of a season for a young team.

23 Tennessee Titans (1-2)

+6600 The Titans offense managed only 94 total yards in their 27-3 loss to the Browns. Then again, the Browns defense has shut down all of their opponents. The Titans will be in a familiar situation as a home underdog against the Bengals.

24 New York Giants (1-2) +12500 Without Andrew Thomas or Saquon Barkley, the Giants did not stand a chance against the 49ers on a short week. The Giants don’t have the talent to defeat the NFL’s elite teams. However, they can compete with a team of similar standing, such as their next opponent, the Seahawks.

25 Las Vegas Raiders (1-2)

+15000 Why did Josh McDaniels kick a field goal down eight points late in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers? It’s an egregious coaching error. Davante Adams could be on his way out if the Raiders don’t turn things around.

26 New York Jets (1-2)

+12500 The Jets’ defense allowed 13 points against the New England Patriots. In today’s NFL, that’s good enough to win 99% of the time. However, Zach Wilson could only produce 10 points in a loss. The Jets are going nowhere until they make a change at quarterback.

27 Minnesota Vikings (0-3)

+8000 Regression continues for the Vikings, who lost their third-straight game by one score or less. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson are lighting up the stat sheets to begin the season. However, it hasn’t produced one win. The Vikings play the winless Panthers in Week 4.

28 Houston Texans (1-2)

+40000 The Texans look like they made the right choice at quarterback with C.J. Stroud. With 906 passing yards, Stroud has the third-most in NFL history for a rookie through three games. The Texans welcome the Steelers to town on Sunday afternoon.

29 Arizona Cardinals (1-2)

+50000 The Cardinals shocked the world in Week 3 with their upset win over the Dallas Cowboys. Despite their lack of talent, the Cardinals continue to play hard, a good sign for rookie head coach Jonathan Gannon. The Cardinals can’t dwell on their victory as they head to San Francisco to play the red-hot 49ers.

30 Denver Broncos (0-3) +15000 Things have gone from bad to worse in Denver after the Broncos lost 70-20 against the Dolphins. If the Broncos cannot defeat the Bears in Week 4, they might as well start planning for the 2024 season.

31 Carolina Panthers (0-3)

+40000 Unfortunately for Panthers fans, Andy Dalton looked better at quarterback in Week 3 than Bryce Young did during the first two weeks. Dalton threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Seahawks. However, Young has not been put in a position to succeed so far.