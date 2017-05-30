Things?

Things are not going well for the Cardinals:

3-9 The Cardinals fall to an even .500 record on the season. Two games below .500 at home. And increasingly hard to watch. — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) May 29, 2017

Mike Shannon has seen enough:

Randal Grichuk got sent to single A ball:

Mozeliak on Grichuk's demotion to High-A: "I really felt like we had to do something different here." #STLCards pic.twitter.com/6cRqLov2aZ — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) May 29, 2017

Just in case you’re wondering, Grichuk currently has a .222 batting average for the season. Dexter Fowler is at .222 and Matt Carpenter is at .226.

The Cardinals are now 10-18 against teams with winning records, with three more games left against the streaking Dodgers before heading to Chicago for their first series against the Cubs in Wrigley Field.

Answers aren’t easy to find for the Cardinals.

There isn’t a blue-chip prospect they can give a shot to. There isn’t a big trade hanging out there.

The only solution might be the most boring one in the history of sports: the Cardinals just need to play better.

I know, I know… I shouldn’t be giving this stuff away for free.

