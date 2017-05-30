Things?
Things are not going well for the Cardinals:
Mike Shannon has seen enough:
Randal Grichuk got sent to single A ball:
Just in case you’re wondering, Grichuk currently has a .222 batting average for the season. Dexter Fowler is at .222 and Matt Carpenter is at .226.
This happened:
The Cardinals are now 10-18 against teams with winning records, with three more games left against the streaking Dodgers before heading to Chicago for their first series against the Cubs in Wrigley Field.
Yo.
+++++
Answers aren’t easy to find for the Cardinals.
There isn’t a blue-chip prospect they can give a shot to. There isn’t a big trade hanging out there.
The only solution might be the most boring one in the history of sports: the Cardinals just need to play better.
I know, I know… I shouldn’t be giving this stuff away for free.
Photo: The Pantagraph