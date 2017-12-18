With all the excitement around the Marcell Ozuna trade last week, we didn’t have time to cover one of our favorite (and most awkward) moments of the Cardinals off-season… where they – literally – put a price on many of their players popularity.

For charity, of course.

The 2018 ‘Winter Warm-Up’ will be held JAN 13-15 at the Hyatt Regency STL and one of the biggest draws of the WWU is being able to get the autographs of past, present and future Cardinals stars.

Since this is a charity event, they want to maximize donations.

Uncomfortable (I would assume) for the players, but a valuable glimpse into how the Cardinals themselves perceive the popularity of a player with the fan base.

Let’s get into the numbers.

HIGHEST PRICE: Yadier Molina ($150)

LOWEST PRICE: 22-way tie (free)

BIGGEST GAINER: Tommy Pham (+$50 YoY/ $10 in ’17/ $60 in ’18)

BIGGEST DROP: Brett Cecil (-$20 YoY/ $35 in ’17/ $15 in ’18)

$75+ AUTOGRAPHS: Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright (4)

EARLY SELL OUTS (sold out by DEC 8): Harrison Bader ($10), Paul DeJong ($30), Dakota Hudson ($5), Brian Jordan ($5), Oscar Mercado ($5), Tyler O’Neill ($10), Mike Shannon ($30)

NOT IN PERSON/PRE-SIGNED BALL ONLY: Ozzie Smith ($50), Bob Gibson ($50), Lou Brock ($50)

A couple of other notes…

Aledmys Diaz & Stephen Piscotty were both at $75 in ’17 (same as Wainwright, Whitey Herzog & Red Shoendienst) and were both traded for minor league players

Dexter Fowler was at $75 in ’17, but is not listed on the schedule for ’18

Out of the 22 free autographs, only 4 are still available to get as of posting: Alan Benes, John Costello, Kyle McClellan & Kerry Robinson

FULL LIST:

Photo: STLToday