Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Cards Diaspora
Here Are The Autograph Prices For Cardinals ’18 Winter Warm-Up
Posted by on December 18, 2017

With all the excitement around the Marcell Ozuna trade last week, we didn’t have time to cover one of our favorite (and most awkward) moments of the Cardinals off-season… where they – literally – put a price on many of their players popularity.

For charity, of course.

The 2018 ‘Winter Warm-Up’ will be held JAN 13-15 at the Hyatt Regency STL and one of the biggest draws of the WWU is being able to get the autographs of past, present and future Cardinals stars.

Since this is a charity event, they want to maximize donations.

Uncomfortable (I would assume) for the players, but a valuable glimpse into how the Cardinals themselves perceive the popularity of a player with the fan base.

Let’s get into the numbers.

HIGHEST PRICE: Yadier Molina ($150)

LOWEST PRICE: 22-way tie (free)

BIGGEST GAINER: Tommy Pham (+$50 YoY/ $10 in ’17/ $60 in ’18)

BIGGEST DROP: Brett Cecil (-$20 YoY/ $35 in ’17/ $15 in ’18)

$75+ AUTOGRAPHS: Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright (4)

EARLY SELL OUTS (sold out by DEC 8): Harrison Bader ($10), Paul DeJong ($30), Dakota Hudson ($5), Brian Jordan ($5), Oscar Mercado ($5), Tyler O’Neill ($10), Mike Shannon ($30)

NOT IN PERSON/PRE-SIGNED BALL ONLY: Ozzie Smith ($50), Bob Gibson ($50), Lou Brock ($50)

A couple of other notes…

  • Aledmys Diaz & Stephen Piscotty were both at $75 in ’17 (same as Wainwright, Whitey Herzog & Red Shoendienst) and were both traded for minor league players
  • Dexter Fowler was at $75 in ’17, but is not listed on the schedule for ’18
  • Out of the 22 free autographs, only 4 are still available to get as of posting: Alan Benes, John Costello, Kyle McClellan & Kerry Robinson

FULL LIST:

Photo: STLToday