All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Penn State at North Carolina State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Ohio State — ESPN2, 7:15 p.m.

Michigan at North Carolina — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Boston College at Nebraska — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Minnesota — ESPN2, 9:15 p.m.

Duke at Indiana — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Auburn at Dayton — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Penn at Villanova — FS2, 7 p.m.

Rider at Providence — Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Richmond — NBC Sports Washington Plus/NBC Sports California, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Columbia at UConn — SNY, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Oklahoma Plus/Fox Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Florida A&M at Texas — L0nghorn Network, 8 p.m.

Long Beach State at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Western Kentucky — Stadium on Facebook, 8 p.m.

Evansville at New Mexico — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

BYU at Utah Valley — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Belmont at TCU — Fox Sports Net, 9 p.m.

Chicago State at Marquette — FS2, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Montana at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Illinois State at Nevada — Stadium on Facebook, 10 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

Notre Dame at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Florida State at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee State at Mississippi — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, noon

After Further Review: Hawaii — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Film Room — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Copa del Rey

Barcelona vs. Real Murcia — beIN Sports, 1:25 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 14

Arsenal vs. Huddersfield Town — NBC Sports Gold, 2:45 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Swansea City — NBC Sports Gold, 2:45 p.m.

Everton vs. West Ham United — NBC Sports Gold/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Southampton — NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.

Stoke City vs. Liverpool — NBC Sports Gold, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour Australasia

Australian PGA Championship, RACV Royal Pines Resort (Championship Course), Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

1st Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

European Tour

Mauritius Open, Heritage Golf Club, Domaine de Bel Ombre, Mauritius

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Best Lessons Ever: U.S. Open Champions — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Chronicles of a Champion Golfer — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Syracuse Crunch at Toronto Marlies — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Troyes — beIN Sports, 3:25 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Tonight — FS1, 6 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion: The Ultimate Goal — FS1, 11 p.m.

TUF Talk — FS1, midnight

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLS Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final: Leg 2, BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Toronto FC vs. Columbus Crew — FS1/TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

MLS Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLS Cup Playoffs Pregame — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

Oklahoma City at Orlando — Fox Sports Oklahoma/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Detroit — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox SPorts Detroit, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — NBA TV/NBC Sports Washington/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto — Fox Sports Southeast/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York — Fox Sports Sun/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Houston — Fox Sports Indiana/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Dallas — YES/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio — Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Playbook — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Turning Point: 2017 Week 12 — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey, Centre Bell, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Ottawa Senators at Montreal Canadiens — Sportsnet/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday Night Rivalry, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports Midwest, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado — TSN3/Altitude, 9:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL’s Best of the Week — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Jim Valvano’s ESPY Speech — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews/ESPNU/ESPN Classic/Longhorn Network/SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 7:15 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Sports Lite With Mike Hall 2017 — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: Bo, Barkley & The Big Hurt — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Entertainment

Hot Date: Matchmaking — Pop TV, 8 p.m.

Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers: Buy One, Get One Free — CBS, 8 p.m.

Empire — Fox, 8 p.m.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center — NBC, 8 p.m.

Riverdale — The CW, 8 p.m.

Man on the Moon — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Man’s Greatest Food: Pork — Cooking Channel, 8 p.m.

Kong: Skull Island — HBO, 8 p.m.

Vikings: The Saga of Lagertha — History Channel, 8 p.m.

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: John 3:16 — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

Winchester ‘73 — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

Speechless — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

Star — Fox, 9 p.m.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — NBC, 9 p.m.

Dynasty — The CW, 9 p.m.

Treehouse Masters: Branched Out: Chart-topping Treetoppers — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Iron Chef Showdown: Battle Stuffed and Savory — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon Home: Ultimate California Kitchen — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Vikings: The Departed (season premiere) — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Scott Peterson: An American Murder Mystery — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Expedition Unknown: Top 5 Expeditions: England’s Vanished Crown Jewels — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

MythBusters: Earthquake Water Heater — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Ghostbusters (2016) — Starz, 9:02 p.m.

Face Value: Reli Battle v Big Boy — BET, 10 p.m.

The Job Interview: Mis Aesthetics — CNBC, 10 p.m.

South Park: Super Hard PCness — Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

Bargain Mansions: All Bricked Out — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Looking for Land in Boston — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party: Getting Some Tongue — VH1, 10 p.m.

The Tricia & Katya Show: Porn — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Designated Survivor — ABC, 10 p.m.

Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo — CBS, 10 p.m.

Chicago P.D. — NBC, 10 p.m.

The Real Ark of the Covenant — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

The A Word: Falling — Sundance TV, 10 p.m.

Mr. Robot: Eps.3.7dont-delete-me.ko — USA Network, 10 p.m.

Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour: Kentucky Friend Osbournes — A&E, 10:01 p.m.

Street Science: Forces of Nature — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

50 Central: Ballin On A Budget — BET, 10:30 p.m.

Broad City: Bedbugs — Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.

Bargain Mansions: The Swing of Things — DIY Network, 10:30 p.m.

House Hunters International: By Land or by Sea in Cork — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party: Joy to the Wizorld! — VH1, 10:30 p.m.

Most Expensivist: Doggy Style — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

Street Science: Superpowered Glue — Science Channel, 10:35 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — Bravo, 11 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Talib Kweli — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Wednesday, November 27, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

Iron Chef: Behind the Battle: Battle Cobia — Food Network, 11 p.m.

Murder in the Heartland: Fear Travels Fast (series premiere) — Investigation Discovery, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

Bravo’s Winter Warm-Up — Bravo, 11:30 p.m.

The Untitled Action Bronson Show: Mario Batali, Joanna Jedrzejczyk — Viceland, 11:30 p.m.

The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper: November 29, 2017 — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Thursday)