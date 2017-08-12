With player safety moving to the forefront of the NFL’s agenda, we’re starting to see some adjustments to help prevent concussions and other head injuries.

Rule changes got the ball rolling, and now equipment is getting a bit of an upgrade, too, if players choose to wear it. Seattle-based startup Vicis is one of the manufacturers that has been working on that initiative, as they created a helmet to help protect players. The Vicis Zero1 has a flexible outer shell that bends during impact, and a few NFL’ers have given the helmet a try during exhibition play this week.

Alex Smith was one of the first quarterbacks to give it a go, and he seemed to be pretty comfortable wearing it.

Alex Smith is among the NFL players wearing the new @VicisPro helmet designed to better absorb hits. pic.twitter.com/IrHIyCCza2 — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) August 12, 2017

This is just the beginning, it seems.